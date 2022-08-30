 Skip to content
(Washingtonian)   Attention DC residents: Swann Street has now been renamed to.....Swann Street. Please update your records   (washingtonian.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He called himself the Queen of Drag. When the cops raided one such gathering in 1888, Swann fought back, and the ensuing fracas is considered one of the earliest acts of LGBTQ+ resistance

Pretty impressive. That predates Stonewall by almost 100 years.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's actually pretty cool.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kind of name change happened in Tulsa. In 2013, "Brady Street" was changed to "M.B. Brady Street" in order to honor a different person named "Brady".
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lorde, another article from the DC area
 
sunderland56
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- sees silly headline
- reads article anyway
- actually interesting and progressive action by government
- thanks, DC
- thanks, Subby!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they have a free punk show to commemorate the occasion and burn/beat the original namesake in effigy.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: This kind of name change happened in Tulsa. In 2013, "Brady Street" was changed to "M.B. Brady Street" in order to honor a different person named "Brady".


King County, Washington (aka Seattle and its suburbs) did someone similar too when they decided to be named after MLK Jr. rather than some slave owner from the 1800s.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_County,_Washington
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2005, King County Washington (the county where Seattle is located, originally named after vice president William R. King) was renamed to King County, after MLK Jr.
 
3.1415926
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: rather than some slave owner from the 1800s.


Actually he was a prominent opponent of slavery, and thought to be the first gay U.S. vice president and possibly one of the first gay members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Doesn't matter now.... Cancelled!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

3.1415926: Mrtraveler01: rather than some slave owner from the 1800s.

Actually he was a prominent opponent of slavery, and thought to be the first gay U.S. vice president and possibly one of the first gay members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Doesn't matter now.... Cancelled!


Huh?

BTW: He was "cancelled" in 2005. Way before "cancel culture" was a thing.

During the conflicts leading up to the Compromise of 1850, King supported the Senate's gag rule against debate on antislavery petitions and opposed proposals to abolish slavery in the District of Columbia, which Congress administered.[3] King supported a pro-slavery position, arguing that the Constitution protected the institution of slavery in both the Southern states and the federal territories. He opposed both the abolitionists' efforts to abolish slavery in the territories as well as the Fire-Eaters' calls for Southern secession.[3]

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_R._King
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Keep Swann and Carry On...

//Keep Calm and Call it Swann?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dodo David: This kind of name change happened in Tulsa. In 2013, "Brady Street" was changed to "M.B. Brady Street" in order to honor a different person named "Brady".


Mike and Bobby?
 
3.1415926
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: 3.1415926: Mrtraveler01: rather than some slave owner from the 1800s.

Actually he was a prominent opponent of slavery, and thought to be the first gay U.S. vice president and possibly one of the first gay members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Doesn't matter now.... Cancelled!

Huh?

BTW: He was "cancelled" in 2005. Way before "cancel culture" was a thing.

During the conflicts leading up to the Compromise of 1850, King supported the Senate's gag rule against debate on antislavery petitions and opposed proposals to abolish slavery in the District of Columbia, which Congress administered.[3] King supported a pro-slavery position, arguing that the Constitution protected the institution of slavery in both the Southern states and the federal territories. He opposed both the abolitionists' efforts to abolish slavery in the territories as well as the Fire-Eaters' calls for Southern secession.[3]

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_R._King


King had a long history of opposition to the expansion of slavery and the slave trade. That stand was a product of moral conviction, which coincided with the political realities of New England Federalists. While in Congress, he successfully added provisions to the 1787 Northwest Ordinance that barred the extension of slavery into the Northwest Territory. However, he also said he was willing "to suffer the continuance of slaves until they can be gradually emancipated in states already overrun with them." He referred to slavery as a "nefarious institution." In 1817, he supported Senate action to abolish the domestic slave trade, and in 1819, he spoke strongly for the anti-slavery amendment to the Missouri statehood bill. In 1819, his arguments were political, economic, and humanitarian. The extension of slavery would adversely affect the security of the principles of freedom and liberty. After the Missouri Compromise, he continued to support gradual emancipation in various ways. In 1821, he fought against attempts to include a discriminatory clause in New York's Constitution that limited suffrage to White Americans, arguing that such a restriction was unconstitutional.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How close is that to J street?
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

3.1415926: Mrtraveler01: 3.1415926: Mrtraveler01: rather than some slave owner from the 1800s.

Actually he was a prominent opponent of slavery, and thought to be the first gay U.S. vice president and possibly one of the first gay members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Doesn't matter now.... Cancelled!

Huh?

BTW: He was "cancelled" in 2005. Way before "cancel culture" was a thing.

During the conflicts leading up to the Compromise of 1850, King supported the Senate's gag rule against debate on antislavery petitions and opposed proposals to abolish slavery in the District of Columbia, which Congress administered.[3] King supported a pro-slavery position, arguing that the Constitution protected the institution of slavery in both the Southern states and the federal territories. He opposed both the abolitionists' efforts to abolish slavery in the territories as well as the Fire-Eaters' calls for Southern secession.[3]

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_R._King

King had a long history of opposition to the expansion of slavery and the slave trade. That stand was a product of moral conviction, which coincided with the political realities of New England Federalists. While in Congress, he successfully added provisions to the 1787 Northwest Ordinance that barred the extension of slavery into the Northwest Territory. However, he also said he was willing "to suffer the continuance of slaves until they can be gradually emancipated in states already overrun with them." He referred to slavery as a "nefarious institution." In 1817, he supported Senate action to abolish the domestic slave trade, and in 1819, he spoke strongly for the anti-slavery amendment to the Missouri statehood bill. In 1819, his arguments were political, economic, and humanitarian. The extension of slavery would adversely affect the security of the principles of freedom and liberty. After the Missouri Compromise, he continued to support gradual emancipation in various ways. In 1821, he fought against attempts to include a discriminatory clause in New York's Constitution that limited suffrage to White Americans, arguing that such a restriction was unconstitutional.


So why did he fight efforts in 1850 to get rid of slavery?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

3.1415926: Mrtraveler01: 3.1415926: Mrtraveler01: rather than some slave owner from the 1800s.

Actually he was a prominent opponent of slavery, and thought to be the first gay U.S. vice president and possibly one of the first gay members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Doesn't matter now.... Cancelled!

Huh?

BTW: He was "cancelled" in 2005. Way before "cancel culture" was a thing.

During the conflicts leading up to the Compromise of 1850, King supported the Senate's gag rule against debate on antislavery petitions and opposed proposals to abolish slavery in the District of Columbia, which Congress administered.[3] King supported a pro-slavery position, arguing that the Constitution protected the institution of slavery in both the Southern states and the federal territories. He opposed both the abolitionists' efforts to abolish slavery in the territories as well as the Fire-Eaters' calls for Southern secession.[3]

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_R._King

King had a long history of opposition to the expansion of slavery and the slave trade. That stand was a product of moral conviction, which coincided with the political realities of New England Federalists. While in Congress, he successfully added provisions to the 1787 Northwest Ordinance that barred the extension of slavery into the Northwest Territory. However, he also said he was willing "to suffer the continuance of slaves until they can be gradually emancipated in states already overrun with them." He referred to slavery as a "nefarious institution." In 1817, he supported Senate action to abolish the domestic slave trade, and in 1819, he spoke strongly for the anti-slavery amendment to the Missouri statehood bill. In 1819, his arguments were political, economic, and humanitarian. The extension of slavery would adversely affect the security of the principles of freedom and liberty. After the Missouri Compromise, he continued to support gradual emancipation in various ways. In 1821, he fought against attempts to include a discriminatory clause in New York's Constitution that limited suffrage to White Americans, arguing that such a restriction was unconstitutional.


You know William R. King and Rufus King are two different people right?

https://military-history.fandom.com/wiki/Rufus_King

The county was originally named after William King.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is one of those random tidbit stories I always love on fark

" late 1800s, he staged a series of secret balls where a group of formerly enslaved men-dubbed the House of Swann-dressed up in women's clothes. He called himself the Queen of Drag."

Maybe one day will be a bar trivia question.

Had anyone ever heard this story before?
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Charles Towne, South Carolina, was renamed Charleston, SC, in 1783 because eff the British.
 
