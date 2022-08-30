 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Article lists the best beach in every State... including Nebraska   (travelpulse.com) divider line
44
    More: Silly, Facebook account, United States, personal data, Facebook's Terms, Facebook information, Facebook, Nebraska, Privacy policy  
•       •       •

964 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a lake?
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omaha beach was quite something years ago, you had to fight to get a spot there.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sun of a Beach!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad to see Lake Mead in Arizona didn't make the top for the state.
Its beaches get bigger every week, after all.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pure clickbait.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid.  The lake they picked for MN is gross for swimming.  And kayaking.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That "article" is the most wrong that ever wronged

Clearly I need to start submitting headlines more, because they're greening everything, but 100 is such a nice number
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huntington?  I guess it is a nice beach.  If you can get past the throngs of MAGAts and violent racists, it is a decent stretch of sand.

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

ocregister.comView Full Size

ktla.comView Full Size


Lot of red hats in those pics
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Huntington?  I guess it is a nice beach.  If you can get past the throngs of MAGAts and violent racists, it is a decent stretch of sand.

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x560]
[ocregister.com image 620x348]
[ktla.com image 850x566]

Lot of red hats in those pics


Last photo. Foreground. On the street, in the right turn lane, with a wide hat, standing next to someone in a red T-shirt. Is he... is he wearing a Borat bathing suit?
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh... nice try, West Virginia.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: What is a lake?


Body of water that never has a beach worth going to. You're better off finding a spring or river.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: Subtonic: What is a lake?

Body of water that never has a beach worth going to. You're better off finding a spring or river.


Unless it's in Mississippi, in which case you're better off going to Tennessee, Alabama or Arkansas.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Jack Sabbath: Huntington?  I guess it is a nice beach.  If you can get past the throngs of MAGAts and violent racists, it is a decent stretch of sand.

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x560]
[ocregister.com image 620x348]
[ktla.com image 850x566]

Lot of red hats in those pics

Last photo. Foreground. On the street, in the right turn lane, with a wide hat, standing next to someone in a red T-shirt. Is he... is he wearing a Borat bathing suit?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Huntington?  I guess it is a nice beach.  If you can get past the throngs of MAGAts and violent racists, it is a decent stretch of sand.

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x560]
[ocregister.com image 620x348]
[ktla.com image 850x566]

Lot of red hats in those pics


Huntington Beach used to be cool, no scratch that, Huntington Beach has never been cool.

/I kid, it would be nice if it wasn't for all the residents, some of which, i assume are good people.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tymast: Omaha beach was quite something years ago, you had to fight to get a spot there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, they nailed MD anyway  Assateague Island is an absolute wonder and my personal happy place;  Some or all of my family have spent a week camping there for going on three generations now.  The wild ponies are pretty cool too so long as you treat them like half-ton raccoons and store your food accordingly.

There's also about 12 miles of beach that are basically untouched by people in which you can hike for a decent stretch of a day and never see another living soul.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

assjuice: Subtonic: What is a lake?

Body of water that never has a beach worth going to. You're better off finding a spring or river.


I've been to a gorgeous beach on the shores or lake Michigan that begs to differ
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Jack Sabbath: Huntington?  I guess it is a nice beach.  If you can get past the throngs of MAGAts and violent racists, it is a decent stretch of sand.

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x560]
[ocregister.com image 620x348]
[ktla.com image 850x566]

Lot of red hats in those pics

Last photo. Foreground. On the street, in the right turn lane, with a wide hat, standing next to someone in a red T-shirt. Is he... is he wearing a Borat bathing suit?


Not only that, he is on a bicycle.  Maybe trying to recreate Fat Bottomed Girls video?
 
alienated
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Huntington?  I guess it is a nice beach.  If you can get past the throngs of MAGAts and violent racists, it is a decent stretch of sand.

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x560]
[ocregister.com image 620x348]
[ktla.com image 850x566]

Lot of red hats in those pics


I'm not gonna click through the slideshow. HB can be nice ( went to my second Fark Party there ) and my cousin lives there ( she is not a maga nut by any stretch ) , but as far as a beach , with decent surf ? Zuma .
I live slightly north , so I am biased , but they really take care of it, and it is nice. My other thinking Is Will Rogers which bleeds into Santa Monica .  .
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The best beach is the one that's yours.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: What is a lake?


It's a body of water that is surrounded by land.  That's not important right now, you see someone is wrong on the internet.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Magorn: assjuice: Subtonic: What is a lake?

Body of water that never has a beach worth going to. You're better off finding a spring or river.

I've been to a gorgeous beach on the shores or lake Michigan that begs to differ


Plus, fresh water is far superior to salt water for swimming in.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Imagine being so weirdly miserable that you actively resent lakes.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sandbridge is nice, but there are almost certainly better beaches on the eastern shore in Virginia.
 
hammettman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Huntington?  I guess it is a nice beach.  If you can get past the throngs of MAGAts and violent racists, it is a decent stretch of sand.

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x560]
[ocregister.com image 620x348]
[ktla.com image 850x566]

Lot of red hats in those pics


I'm guessing that this "article writer" simply picked from well-known beaches in the state.  Huntington just very recently got off Heal the Bay's Beach Bummer list of bad beaches.  So many places better than HB, in my farking area.  Will Rogers, Zuma, County Line, Leo Carillo, Staircase, 1,000 Steps Beach,

Huntington is long past its days when the Beach Boys sang about it.  Here's where it's at today:

Solving the Mask Shortage in Huntington Beach
Youtube 3Q3PSISAZL8
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Uh... nice try, West Virginia.


There's a reason that WV decamps to Myrtle Beach.

Having said that, Summersville Lake is awesome. Are you for scuba?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oregon's is a good choice, but don't tell anybody.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Magorn: assjuice: Subtonic: What is a lake?

Body of water that never has a beach worth going to. You're better off finding a spring or river.

I've been to a gorgeous beach on the shores or lake Michigan that begs to differ

Plus, fresh water is far superior to salt water for swimming in.


Worse diseases. Fewer sharks.
 
45cal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
South Haven is nice, But The beach at North bar lake at the sleeping bear dunes would like a word.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kentucky has no beaches. (I hate swimming in fresh water),

Mississippi is worse: salt water with tar balls.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Western Nb, is pretty in it's own way.  Desolate high plains.


Plus it's becoming almost depopulated, so you got while areas to yourself
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Kentucky has no beaches. (I hate swimming in fresh water),

Mississippi is worse: salt water with tar balls.


Swimming in high up mountain streams is heavenly (it's possibly safe to drink the water). Swimming in lakes is disgusting. Swimming in the ocean is tolerable. Swimming in chlorinated swimming pools is the worst.
 
alienated
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: The best beach is the one that's yours.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Had to do it. Google tells me thats Back East, by  a cod cape. Anyhow, your pic made me want to make a poster, so , well. there ya go.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hammettman: Jack Sabbath: Huntington?  I guess it is a nice beach.  If you can get past the throngs of MAGAts and violent racists, it is a decent stretch of sand.

[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x560]
[ocregister.com image 620x348]
[ktla.com image 850x566]

Lot of red hats in those pics

I'm guessing that this "article writer" simply picked from well-known beaches in the state.  Huntington just very recently got off Heal the Bay's Beach Bummer list of bad beaches.  So many places better than HB, in my farking area.  Will Rogers, Zuma, County Line, Leo Carillo, Staircase, 1,000 Steps Beach,

Huntington is long past its days when the Beach Boys sang about it.  Here's where it's at today:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3Q3PSISAZL8]


I don't know about you, but it HB is my goto beach for these events that have nothing to do with the strip of human feces you grabbed pictures and video of:
copacabanabeachsoccer.comView Full Size

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

bartelt.orgView Full Size
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Alaska is about right 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania: Presque Isle State Park Beaches

Default? The two sweetest words in the English language
Youtube RhvIISDoarU


/Presque Isle is actually pretty nice
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Never been there, but Wisconsins: Racine North Beach looks good

nearer to me and almost as good without any Resorts or commercial business is The Beach at Wazee Lake, part of the Wazee Lake Recreation Area where an abandoned taconite mine was.  Deepest (artificial) lake in Wisconsin, and is a prime Scuba Diving destination.

The sand is clean and incredibly soft, and the water is crystal clear.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alienated: FriarReb98: The best beach is the one that's yours.
[Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 850x478]

Had to do it. Google tells me thats Back East, by  a cod cape. Anyhow, your pic made me want to make a poster, so , well. there ya go.


East Horseneck Beach, Westport, Massachusetts. The spit of land in the distance to the viewer's left is Gooseberry Neck, where Buzzards Bay ends and Block Island Sound begins. I don't hang out there as much as I used to but I still love it there.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Subtonic: What is a lake?


Stationary river.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
North Avenue Beach is not the best beach in Illinois.
 
Katwang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Unless it is the ocean or one of the Great Lakes, minus Lake Erie. You end up in a cattail patch with a muck covered bottom.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Sandbridge is nice, but there are almost certainly better beaches on the eastern shore in Virginia.


Thought the exact same thing.

Cape Charles is clean, not crowded, and has warm and shallow Chesapeake Bay water. AND free parking.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Katwang: Unless it is the ocean or one of the Great Lakes, minus Lake Erie. You end up in a cattail patch with a muck covered bottom.


And brain-eating amoeba.
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sandy Beach in Nebraka?  Sounds like a mirage to get you to go there.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.