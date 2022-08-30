 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Airline passengers: Let's send each other nudes. Pilot: Don't make me turn this plane around   (dailydot.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Aircraft, viral video, Airline, bizarre announcement, Boeing 737, Denver International Airport  
12 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Select the AirDrop setting: Receiving Off. : AirDrop turned off. Contacts Only.
Enjoy your flight.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...How the f*ck do they know?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 474x242] [View Full Size image _x_]



Brett Favre really believes that "good things come in small packages".
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: ...How the f*ck do they know?


Seconded.  How do they know?  Or just bluffing?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Last time I was on a plane, I kept getting AirDropped Ohio memes, so I did what any reasonable person would do: I joined in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Air drop the flasher at 10,000 meters
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Clutch2013: ...How the f*ck do they know?

Seconded.  How do they know?  Or just bluffing?


Somebody complained?  In TFA they mention people have sent unsolicited dick pics over airdrop on other flights.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Last time I was on a plane, I kept getting AirDropped Ohio memes, so I did what any reasonable person would do: I joined in.

[Fark user image 425x283]



external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: ...How the f*ck do they know?


They got one of the nudes?
 
Mukster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Flushing It All Away: Last time I was on a plane, I kept getting AirDropped Ohio memes, so I did what any reasonable person would do: I joined in.

[Fark user image 425x283]

[external-preview.redd.it image 500x350]


Nice try, but there is no escape.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

