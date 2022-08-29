 Skip to content
(NPR)   The good news: The sudden spike the US saw in shootings during the pandemic has disappeared. The bad news: By turning into a plateau   (npr.org) divider line
DrowningLessons
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Said this before but. These days, it's like America is the alcoholic bipolar aunt at a reunion that got wasted and is now trashing everything, no cops in sight; a mortifying trainwreck you can't look away from, and you can't really laugh because she's not only embarrassing herself but you and everyone you know, and you know there are hoursleft of this party. Maybe, MAYBE, when she's ran entirely out of crazy juice, somewhere in the recovery period, you can talk about rehab, therapy, medication, and all the rest. But right now she's a black eyed psycho biatch saying the most brain retchingly stupid things and trashing the place. And everybody just has their heads in their hands, watching other family members one at a time try and fail to talk any sense into her.

It's gonna be like this all f*cking night.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's because the top of the mountain was shot off by a negligent discharge

/Whoopsie
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby, sorry that you're so upset by this beautiful expression of our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The gunfire on New Years and Fourth of July have been absolutely insane the last couple of years. When you have an arsenal of hammers, every problem looks like a nail?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
NPR: Nice, Polite, Republicans.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bludgeoning and stabbing people doesn't allow for social distancing. Shootings are the CDC's recommended murder method for the pandemic.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well then, more guns it is.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The pandemic has also plateaued.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The plateau's clean, no dirt to be seen, and the work, it was fun.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Isn't this what the NRA wanted?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
2020 was three summers ago????
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My doctoral dissertation was on mass shootings, and my work continues as I'm working on a book. And the mass shootings are happening so frequently it's difficult to keep up with the data. It really has ramped up incredibly.
 
oldfool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here it comes.
Get ready to die.
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another NRA success story.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ajc.comView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This copaganda article is the worst.

Let's start with some basic implications it got wrong.

Anthony Branch, 26, got into trouble for carrying a gun when he was a teen. Watching the gun culture in his neighborhood, he thinks more minors and felons are carrying guns illegally now for one simple reason: "Defund the police," as he puts it.

"They're only going to search for priorities," he says of the Seattle Police Department, which lost hundreds of officers after the protests that followed the 2020 murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

The Seattle Police Department was never defunded. It lost hundreds of officers after the protests because some of them were whiny about getting a vaccine and others weren't feeling appreciated enough. Additionally, without the 2020 protests giving cops so much OT, the police are finding it harder to live their previous lifestyle.

Now, in 2022, the police actually have a budget surplus because of how many officers left the Seattle department. Just a couple weeks ago, the Seattle City Council approved the SPD for using that excess money to pay off the remaining cops through retention bonuses and to approve hiring bonuses.

The shootings around here are increasingly random and beef-based. Somebody gets into an argument and then the guns come out. With the reopening of the clubs, those events seem to bear the lion's share of the shootings in the southeastern neighborhoods.

But, shootings are still rare around here. We had 27 murders through July, and have a population of 700k. Compare that to Nashville, TN, population 685k. They have had 75 murders so far. Did Nashville defund the police? No, probably not.

This article is pure Republican bait to push Joe Biden's Safer America plan, with Seattle being a Libby Lib dog whistle. But, really, Nashville is three times as deadly but we never hear about their crime rates. Do you ever wonder why?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TFA says 16-18 year old leave the house with a gun like its a jacket. maybe you're better off staying the hell home and try doing some home work for school. now call me a name and tell me why i suck.
 
assjuice
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't think you understand what a spike is. If the numbers don't come back down it wasn't a spike. Yes, you got that wrong about the pandemic itself too.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: ...Nashville is three times as deadly but we never hear about their crime rates. Do you ever wonder why?


Because wiping out Southern rednecks is doing the Lord's work?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

assjuice: I don't think you understand what a spike is. If the numbers don't come back down it wasn't a spike. Yes, you got that wrong about the pandemic itself too.


Murder has historically gone through waves, 20s early 70s, late80s/early 90, today.

Saying that I'm in Baltimore , our best year was still worse than several other cities combined .
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: My doctoral dissertation was on mass shootings, and my work continues as I'm working on a book. And the mass shootings are happening so frequently it's difficult to keep up with the data. It really has ramped up incredibly.


Well just change your definition again and you can have enough data for your book in a couple of weeks. Of course if you tell the unvarnished truth your book will be censored and you will be canceled by SJW's everywhere.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shootings have bypassed baseball and hot dogs, and are now targeting mom and apple pie?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Chevy fell of that list in about 1994 due to Honda
 
olrasputin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just plot everything on a log scale. It'll be fine.
 
