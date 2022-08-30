 Skip to content
(Denver Channel) Woman has to open new checking account after someone washed one of her checks. If you don't know what check washing is, don't feel too bad. Subby didn't either
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason to stop using checks.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wipe the ink off with acetone, I think.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
catch me if you can
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say to use the black gel pens as the blue is easier to lift off of a check with acetone.  YMMV
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: catch me if you can


Turns out that guy was mostly full of sh*t
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last person I wrote a check out to was Amish. Not even kidding.

I figured it would be safe with them.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These bottom feeders did a similar thing to me.  My bank was less than helpful.
https://bisprofiles.com/fl/value-benefits-of-america-f06000007384
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: They say to use the black gel pens as the blue is easier to lift off of a check with acetone.  YMMV


Who? Who says that and why?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop told me not to even write a check for the burglar alarm permit to the police department and put it in the dropbox 10 feet from the police office.   Didn't listen.  Now, looks like the permit was more than the Gross National Product of Russian occupied Crimea.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had to open a new checking account for our family business in May. Two checks were cashed in Florida (we're in Houston) for just under $10K and just over $10K in two days. First one was an obvious wash. 2nd was a reproduction, meaning they were now making checks using our account.

That was a pain to switch.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it safer to use a laser printer for checks than an inkjet printer?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: catch me if you can


I understood that reference (own the movie as well).

Either I'm old or Subby is young.  I fear it's the former although I prefer it be the latter.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go to the bank. Grab a bunch of deposit slips. Put your account number on them. Place them back. See how many people deposit money into your account. Try it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: little big man: They say to use the black gel pens as the blue is easier to lift off of a check with acetone.  YMMV

Who? Who says that and why?


They.  The night terror demons.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a previous century I was told that all checks were printed on paper that would detect any attempt at "ink eradication".
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: asciibaron: catch me if you can

Turns out that guy was mostly full of sh*t


you mean the one that lived a wild life on the lamb and then went to work for the FBI and is now a highly respected expect in the field?  he was full of shiat?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why banks suck.  If they had committed their scam using crypto, the transaction would have went through and everyone would have called her stupid for having no recourse because it's decentralized.  That's what makes crypto so awesome.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: pastramithemosterotic: asciibaron: catch me if you can

Turns out that guy was mostly full of sh*t

you mean the one that lived a wild life on the lamb and then went to work for the FBI and is now a highly respected expect in the field?  he was full of shiat?


Lamb?  I don't think it has anything to do with mutton.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical ballpoint pens have ink where dye is suspended in solvents. You write and the solvents evaporate leaving the dye. It's this dye that can be dissolved with acetone and other solvents to wash a check.

Use a good gel pen where the ink is pigments suspended in a water-based gel. The pigments cannot be washed off a check with solvents.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stop writing checks.  1980 is long gone.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: little big man: They say to use the black gel pens as the blue is easier to lift off of a check with acetone.  YMMV

Who? Who says that and why?


Deets:  https://www.iagforensics.com/check-washing-simple-yet-costly/
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

northernmanor: In a previous century I was told that all checks were printed on paper that would detect any attempt at "ink eradication".


They do, they just don't tell anyone
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: pastramithemosterotic: asciibaron: catch me if you can

Turns out that guy was mostly full of sh*t

you mean the one that lived a wild life on the lamb and then went to work for the FBI and is now a highly respected expect in the field?  he was full of shiat?


Please keep his interspecies erotica fetish out of this
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. Several years ago I flew my son out to the mid-west and then west coast to spend the summer with extended family. My cousin called me up several days later, she had literally washed the check I told him to give her when he arrived (she put it in her jeans and forgot it was there).
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use plenty of checks, but they're written by my online bank and mailed by them. Some recipients have set up direct transfer arrangements with the bank so there's no paper involved, but quite a few haven't done that. If one of the bank's gets washed, I'll be telling them it's their problem not mine.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The last person I wrote a check out to was Amish. Not even kidding.

I figured it would be safe with them.


They aren't quite as shifty as Mennonites.
 
Felix Tekat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to write a check then use a fine point Sharpie.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Heh. Several years ago I flew my son out to the mid-west and then west coast to spend the summer with extended family. My cousin called me up several days later, she had literally washed the check I told him to give her when he arrived (she put it in her jeans and forgot it was there).


So, you're admitting your family is involved in money laundering.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: asciibaron: pastramithemosterotic: asciibaron: catch me if you can

Turns out that guy was mostly full of sh*t

you mean the one that lived a wild life on the lamb and then went to work for the FBI and is now a highly respected expect in the field?  he was full of shiat?

Lamb?  I don't think it has anything to do with mutton.


mutton wrong wif dat
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People still write personal checks?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thing happened to a friend of mine who had just moved into town. She mailed a check to local company as a deposit for a stand-by generator. The check was stolen from the mail, payee and amount washed. Fortunately her bank were (relatively) quick to fix it and she didn't lose out.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Write in pencil. No ink to dissolve. Walla, problem solved.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I washed a pocket notebook before. Used a pencil to take notes on the first day of basic training. By the end of it, the notebook was blank and completely soaked through with sweat. Lesson: Keep it in a plastic bag and write with a pen.

Ah, my summer in Georgia. Good times.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would think it would be easier, once in possession of a legitimate check, to simply forge another one.  It's not like checks have a ton of security measures besides the number, and anything with the correct numbers written on it is a valid check, technically.  Not that you'd want to draw suspicion by trying to cash a pumpkin or something, but you get the idea.  Just increment the check number a bit and all you have to deal with is the maybe-sometimes notice some banks offer for out-of-sequence checks.

That's gotta be easier than dicking around with solvents trying to cash the actual check.  I mean, sure, the check is slightly more legitimate that way, but it's still fraud, still the same risk & penalty.  I guess some crooks are just into chemistry...  I'm probably missing something here, not being an experienced criminal, myself.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happened to me once, over 20 years ago. Thief took some bills I had dropped in the outgoing mailbox in the lobby of my apartment building.

Didn't have to close the account (still have the same one), bank just reimbursed me for the $400 they got with the first check. Second one was caught when they attempted to get another $300 from another branch and the teller noticed it. Teller told the thief they had to go check on something, and they ran out before the teller came back.

Won't ever happen to me again though, don't even have a checkbook anymore. Haven't written a check in a very long time, 10-12 years or more?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: People still write personal checks?


Some US government agencies don't accept credit card payments. For example, I'm about to head off to the local USPO to apply for my first passport as a newly-sworn citizen; the email from the USPO says:

"NOTE: You CANNOT pay State Department fees with credit or debit cards.
Pay your application processing fee and any additional services fees with
▪ Personal, certified, cashier's, or traveler's check payable to "U.S. Department of State"
▪ Money order payable to "U.S. Department of State" (You can purchase a money order at the Post Office™ with a debit card.)"
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: People still write personal checks?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Riomp300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: asciibaron: catch me if you can

Turns out that guy was mostly full of sh*t


He was a conman that's the main job qualification. In the book he said that in the old days he could forge any check with a typewriter and a trip to the stationery. This was absolutely true, you just had to have the balls to do it. Of course he also endured a miserable stay in a French prison back when they were infamously bad.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How the fark do check scams work for everyone else?
A kid I knew once found a checkbook and a SS card. Suddenly two teenagers at the Borders checkout line with a giant stack of CD's. Incomplete sale. : (
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes, it's a thing.

I actually use the "indelible" ink pens when I write a check (a couple times a month).

I hope it actually is indelible.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

asciibaron: catch me if you can


This and the check kiting are the only true things in that whole story.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: How the fark do check scams work for everyone else?
A kid I knew once found a checkbook and a SS card. Suddenly two teenagers at the Borders checkout line with a giant stack of CD's. Incomplete sale. : (


In 2001, someone broke into the outgoing mail at my apartment complex and used the checks to create fake checks.  Someone drained $2,000 from my account and then put it $2,000 in the red before SunTrust gave me a call.  These people had made fake checks what looked like payroll checks.  They were ridiculously fake looking.  20 different businesses took these roughly $200 a piece checks.

SunTrust gave me all the money back and then helped me get affadavits for bill collectors who eventually came calling.  They all talk this hardass spiel for 5 minutes and then you say "I'm sending you an affadavit" and they say "OK" and never call you again.  They then sell that debt for pennies on the dollar to someone else and the cycle continues.  It took about 5 years for the calls to stop.  It started with companies like Telecheck and ended up at Smitty's Bill Collectors.  Just went down the debt collection food chain.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: People still write personal checks?


Old people mostly.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"A woman from Denver's Wash Park neighborhood..."

She should probably move.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I quickly read it as "cheek washing" and I was confused.

/because I'm Canadian
//"cheque"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I quickly read it as "cheek washing" and I was confused.

/because I'm Canadian
//"cheque"


Sore-ee abote yer proh-ject, eh.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: BrerRobot: How the fark do check scams work for everyone else?
A kid I knew once found a checkbook and a SS card. Suddenly two teenagers at the Borders checkout line with a giant stack of CD's. Incomplete sale. : (

In 2001, someone broke into the outgoing mail at my apartment complex and used the checks to create fake checks.  Someone drained $2,000 from my account and then put it $2,000 in the red before SunTrust gave me a call.  These people had made fake checks what looked like payroll checks.  They were ridiculously fake looking.  20 different businesses took these roughly $200 a piece checks.

SunTrust gave me all the money back and then helped me get affadavits for bill collectors who eventually came calling.  They all talk this hardass spiel for 5 minutes and then you say "I'm sending you an affadavit" and they say "OK" and never call you again.  They then sell that debt for pennies on the dollar to someone else and the cycle continues.  It took about 5 years for the calls to stop.  It started with companies like Telecheck and ended up at Smitty's Bill Collectors.  Just went down the debt collection food chain.


so did you pay up?
 
