 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Rich kid comes perilously close to experiencing an actual consequence   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
55
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

2509 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


this guy rapes the help's daughters 100%
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 316x329]

this guy rapes the help's daughters 100%


He definitely has the classic backpfeifengesicht.  I have no doubt that kid has a bright future at university having frat party date rape allegations swept under the rug.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be facing jail time for the hit and run. And he planned to flee the state, even worse.

On the night of the crash, Samtani and Kurani had finished a family dinner and were walking along Old Stone Highway in Amagansett to a friend's house party on Timber Trail but the two-way road was dark and winding with no street lights, and no sidewalks.

If at all possible, don't do this. It's a good way to get yourself killed by douchebags like the one above.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being white and affluent is amazing. I highly recommend it.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, once in a while you have to make an example of one of them by almost making an example of one of them.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, we live and die by the sentencing guidelines.

The poors die, especially.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds about white.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Unfortunately, we live and die by the sentencing guidelines.

The poors die, especially.


I wonder how closely the judge would have followed these guidelines if the white kid had been run over by the foreign sounding kid.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANGH, local edition
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was poor and black, he'd have gotten the chair.  Typical racist/classist justice system.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's time for the civil suit, because the only consequences the rich see have dollar signs in front of them.

Luckily they can afford it.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see that us Yanks don't have a monopoly on this abhorrent horseshiat.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to pile on but that's a smug, over-privileged face you just want to slap, even if you don't know the story.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend of mine got run over and killed by a drunk TCU co-ed -- she got probation. Her family was rich, and the ADA gave her a sweet deal, likely because of that.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is completely wrong. There is money at work here and I agree with Subby. The kid was probably drunk and left the scene to sober up.

I have to say, though, that one reason I am alive is I have never walked on a winding road that had no sidewalk at night without facing the traffic. Even that doesn't work every time... but it has for me.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet the judge has hit his campaign donation target plus some for his next election.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d3eguztg5751m.cloudfront.netView Full Size


No jail time.
That's all you need to know about American shiathole justice.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devesh 'Devu' Samtani vs rich white kid, what did you expect?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the most aggravating part? That smug motherf*cker will be failing and weaseling his way up for the rest of his life.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Nice to see that us Yanks don't have a monopoly on this abhorrent horseshiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, he almost feels bad about it, shouldn't that be enough?
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Unfortunately, we live and die by the sentencing guidelines.

The poors die, especially.


See, this is why they're guidelines, and are applied by a human person with judgement (see what I did there?), rather than a computer printout.

Judgements like this are precisely the sort of terrible jurisprudence that creates murder trials down the line.  I seem to recall a lawyer or two - or perhaps it was a sociology professor - discussing that very phenomenon.  This bullshiat isn't protecting anyone or anything.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: REDARMYVODKA: Nice to see that us Yanks don't have a monopoly on this abhorrent horseshiat.

[Fark user image 164x307]


Well, this is Fark. You know i didn't RTFA. I saw Daily Fail and Suffolk (sounds British-ish) County and thought this happened over the pond.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hissatsu: He should be facing jail time for the hit and run. And he planned to flee the state, even worse.

On the night of the crash, Samtani and Kurani had finished a family dinner and were walking along Old Stone Highway in Amagansett to a friend's house party on Timber Trail but the two-way road was dark and winding with no street lights, and no sidewalks.

If at all possible, don't do this. It's a good way to get yourself killed by douchebags like the one above.


This feels like the origin for a modern day headless horseman
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You want them to punch a white kid for killing a brown person? LOL, submitter.

This country wasn't built on affluent white men facing consequences.

It was built on the exact opposite, actually.
 
dywed88
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mr. Campbell has always taken responsibility for his actions.

Except for when he fled the scene and made plans to flee the state.
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bslim: [d3eguztg5751m.cloudfront.net image 504x630]

No jail time.
That's all you need to know about American shiathole justice.


Never have I ever....

  Gone to jail
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"punish" is what I meant to type. LOL

But "punch" works too, in this context.

Right in the balls.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

scanman61: I guess it's time for the civil suit, because the only consequences the rich see have dollar signs in front of them.

Luckily they can afford it.


Yep. FTA:

"Samtani's father, Kishore Samtani - who own the multi-million dollar Hong Kong-based 'As Seen on TV' enterprise - told DailyMail.com that he was out of the country when he learned the horrifying news that his son had been in a hit-and-run accident in the Hamptons. He said it took him more than 36 hours to get to his bedside at Stonybrook University Hospital"

That sounds to me like enough money for good lawyers for a civil suit, plus enough money to prop up any judges running against the one who let this kid get off with no time.  (If they're elected like they are around here)
 
vmcore
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Victim's family seems to have more than enough money to fark with this kid for the rest of his life, or have him pay with his own.

Let's hope.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Information on the Judge


From 1985 to 1988, Ambro was a staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County. Later in 1988 he practiced as an attorney in the Felony Trial Bureau at the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County. He practiced there until 2001 and in 2002 he began serving as Principal Law Clerk to the Honorable C. Randall Hinrichs, Judge of the Suffolk County Court and Acting Justice of the Supreme Court in Suffolk County located within the Tenth Judicial District. [2]
Judicial career
Ambro was nominated to serve as a Judge in Suffolk County on March 24, 2010 in order to fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge James Hudson who was elected to the Supreme Court in 2009. Ambro lost a bid for re-election to the court on November 2, 2010. In 2012, he was elected to the Supreme Court 10th Judicial District. [2][3][4]
2012 election
Ambro was elected to the 10th District Supreme Court in 2012. He was one of twelve candidates running for six seats in the general election on November 6, 2012. He was elected as a Democrat with 8.16% of the vote.[5][6]
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I hate to pile on but that's a smug, over-privileged face you just want to slap, even if you don't know the story.

[Fark user image 401x446]


He should smile more.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Easiest way to get away with murder in the US is to wait for your target to walk or bike near a road then hit them with your car.

"I didn't see him. He came out of nowhere."

You'll get off completely, every time.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA:
The judge added that the promise was contingent on Campbell returning to court on that date [September 22] and steering clear of law enforcement in the meantime.

So, as long as something keeps him away from the courthouse on that day, the deal is off....

/until mom and dad throw more money at it
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 316x329]

this guy rapes the help's daughters 100%


Herr derr.  Rape funny.  What in the loving fark is wrong with some of you?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hissatsu: He should be facing jail time for the hit and run. And he planned to flee the state, even worse.

On the night of the crash, Samtani and Kurani had finished a family dinner and were walking along Old Stone Highway in Amagansett to a friend's house party on Timber Trail but the two-way road was dark and winding with no street lights, and no sidewalks.

If at all possible, don't do this. It's a good way to get yourself killed by douchebags like the one above.


it's a little late for that advice for the teenager who wouldn't listen anyway. And while I don't think giving the driver jail time would do anyone any good, what are the odds he farks up during probation and goes away?  Especially since he skated on vehicular homicide.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: FTA:
The judge added that the promise was contingent on Campbell returning to court on that date [September 22] and steering clear of law enforcement in the meantime.

So, as long as something keeps him away from the courthouse on that day, the deal is off....

/until mom and dad throw more money at it


Amazing that they trust this kid to steer clear of anything with his track record
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So let's look at this from a strictly logical perspective.  Perp is white and apparently wealthy.  Victim is brown and has undetermined resources.  White perp runs over and kills brown victim in the dark of night, then leaves the scene.

It is obviously brown victim's fault because he was brown and walking at night, making him difficult to see.  Of course the perp left the scene.  He thought he was being vandalized by brown gang.  Very reasonable conclusion, under the circumstances.

White perp was provided with a minimal slap on the wrist for something most reasonable white people would find completely acceptable behavior.  /sarc off

White perp will eventually get his comeuppance.  The only problem with Karma is it is frequently too slow to satisfy the desire for justice.
 
Monac
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 316x329]

this guy rapes the help's daughters 100%

Herr derr.  Rape funny.  What in the loving fark is wrong with some of you?


We don't like entitled rich kids getting away with hit and run manslaughter.  Or rapes they can probably get away with if they want to.   I know, big flaw.  We need to work on that.

OK, your turn now: What's wrong with you?  You know, what makes you deliberately miss the point of posts?
 
tuxq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
deny people their justice and justice will find its own way... wasn't that the purpose of the legal system? to stop lynchings?
 
Theeng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Monac: Jeebus Saves: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 316x329]

this guy rapes the help's daughters 100%

Herr derr.  Rape funny.  What in the loving fark is wrong with some of you?

We don't like entitled rich kids getting away with hit and run manslaughter.  Or rapes they can probably get away with if they want to.   I know, big flaw.  We need to work on that.

OK, your turn now: What's wrong with you?  You know, what makes you deliberately miss the point of posts?


threadshiatting is the point.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anyways, they can get them in civil court for wrongful death. 

I'm not sure there's anything criminal other than fleeing the scene. Both families are rich, but all the money in the world can't buy back a life, so they're screwed.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good thing he's up to date on his student loans.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Being white and affluent is amazing. I highly recommend it.


It is so choice.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fano: Bslim: [d3eguztg5751m.cloudfront.net image 504x630]

No jail time.
That's all you need to know about American shiathole justice.

Never have I ever....

Gone to jail


Drink!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Smug. All of them.
 
scanman61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Theeng: Monac: Jeebus Saves: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 316x329]

this guy rapes the help's daughters 100%

Herr derr.  Rape funny.  What in the loving fark is wrong with some of you?

We don't like entitled rich kids getting away with hit and run manslaughter.  Or rapes they can probably get away with if they want to.   I know, big flaw.  We need to work on that.

OK, your turn now: What's wrong with you?  You know, what makes you deliberately miss the point of posts?

threadshiatting is the point.


That and virtue signalling
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Information on the Judge


From 1985 to 1988, Ambro was a staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County. Later in 1988 he practiced as an attorney in the Felony Trial Bureau at the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County. He practiced there until 2001 and in 2002 he began serving as Principal Law Clerk to the Honorable C. Randall Hinrichs, Judge of the Suffolk County Court and Acting Justice of the Supreme Court in Suffolk County located within the Tenth Judicial District. [2]
Judicial career
Ambro was nominated to serve as a Judge in Suffolk County on March 24, 2010 in order to fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge James Hudson who was elected to the Supreme Court in 2009. Ambro lost a bid for re-election to the court on November 2, 2010. In 2012, he was elected to the Supreme Court 10th Judicial District. [2][3][4]
2012 election
Ambro was elected to the 10th District Supreme Court in 2012. He was one of twelve candidates running for six seats in the general election on November 6, 2012. He was elected as a Democrat with 8.16% of the vote.[5][6]


I liked how Brock Turner's judge was a Stanford alum, played lacrosse, and still has no idea what the kid ever did wrong.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: [d3eguztg5751m.cloudfront.net image 504x630]

No jail time.
That's all you need to know about American shiathole justice.


All that "American justice" means is "no uppity poors, queers, womenrns or brown folks".
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.