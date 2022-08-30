 Skip to content
(CNN)   You all know the rule about headlines framed as a question always being answerable with "No." But here's another headline rule: If you begin with the words "Elon Musk thinks...", then the corresponding article will essentially say, "but he's wrong"   (cnn.com) divider line
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did you come to that revelation on your own or did you need a little help, Subbs?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Overpopulation is far more likely and frankly already happening. Nearly 8 billion people on this planet and now our rivers are drying up and our crops are failing. I think food scarcity will become a global problem within 50 years.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Overpopulation is far more likely and frankly already happening. Nearly 8 billion people on this planet and now our rivers are drying up and our crops are failing. I think food scarcity will become a global problem within 50 years.


Yeah but the white birth rate is declining.

THAT'S what people like Elon and others on the right are panicking about.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Overpopulation is far more likely and frankly already happening. Nearly 8 billion people on this planet and now our rivers are drying up and our crops are failing. I think food scarcity will become a global problem solution within 50 years.


Fixed that for you.
 
whidbey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What is clear, demographers say, is that the global population is growing, despite declines in some parts of the world, and it shouldn't be collapsing any time soon -- even with birth rates at lower levels than in the past.

Yeah, DUMBASS.
 
Theeng
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Something tells me he's more concerned with the white population.  I wouldn't be surprised to see him eventually mention that whole replacement idiocy.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
serial baby maker defends his racist beliefs with pseudoscience malarky.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Population collapse occurs because of people like Elon Musk hoarding all the money for bragging rights instead of paying taxes and/or giving large amounts of their obscene wealth to charities/organizations that work to help feed, clothe and shelter the indigent.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Theeng: Something tells me he's more concerned with the white population.  I wouldn't be surprised to see him eventually mention that whole replacement idiocy.


Of course.

He comes from a country where the white population controlled the black population despite being vastly outnumbered.

Elon is just perpetuating the stereotype about douchebags from South Africa.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: I think food scarcity will become a global problem within 50 years.


there's enough food for everyone. food is made artificially scarce to force people to work. do you know how much food is thrown away to make money for rich people?
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bluejeansonfire: Overpopulation is far more likely and frankly already happening. Nearly 8 billion people on this planet and now our rivers are drying up and our crops are failing. I think food scarcity will become a global problem within 50 years.


Look at population momentum, and what's happening in places like Japan and South Korea.

The population is kind of increasing, but it's due to increased life span.  Meaning once old people start dying in large numbers (boomers), the population will start to decline.

And before that there's the burden of more and more retirees riding on the backs of fewer and fewer young, productive people.

Population contractions can already be predicted and charted based on the data we already have.

And for the "ha ha! I'll just live in a nursing home with all the money I didn't spend on kids!" Farkers, with how shiatty nursing home care is now, think of how great it will be when there's twice the residents, half the staff, and the staff that's there is pissed that 2/3 of their income goes to pensioner support.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: Theeng: Something tells me he's more concerned with the white population.  I wouldn't be surprised to see him eventually mention that whole replacement idiocy.

Of course.

He comes from a country where the white population controlled the black population despite being vastly outnumbered.

Elon is just perpetuating the stereotype about douchebags from South Africa.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
