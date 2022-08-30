 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Accused "duck sauce killer" leaves suicide note explaining that he honestly, truly doesn't even like duck sauce all that much   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
30
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hate cops as much as the next guy, but some stories you just can't make up. That's exactly the suicide note I'd expect from a guy that verbally abuses and then murders a person over duck sauce.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I ask you, is that the suicide note of an unstable person?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not much a fan of Duck Sauce, but Big Bad Wolf is catchy as hell.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Regardless of the topic, that's the worst article I may have ever read.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hope hes being basted with piping hot duck sauce in whatever circle of hell reserved for assholes and suicides
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: Regardless of the topic, that's the worst article I may have ever read.


You've not been in fark very long then.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ordinary-times.comView Full Size

Framed for these condiment crimes.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He claims the police took photographs of the inside of his fridge. I don't even know anything about this story but I want to see the fridge photos. Lets see his condiment collection
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I dunno, I see both sides here. Nothing pisses me off as much as ordering Beijing duck and getting an inadequate amount of sauce.  The buns should be the limiting reagent in Beijing duck, not the sauce.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Should probably read the article, I guess...
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So he killed himself at Rikers island? How? Well somebody didn't do their job.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: bacchanalias and consequences: Regardless of the topic, that's the worst article I may have ever read.

You've not been in fark very long then.


If only there was some way to know...
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When you order a 20-piece McNuggets, and they only give you ONE sauce...you'll feel this man's pain.
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: He claims the police took photographs of the inside of his fridge. I don't even know anything about this story but I want to see the fridge photos. Lets see his condiment collection


Well I was going to post the back cover of "Nilsson Schmilsson"  but the whole thing creeps me out, so I decided not to.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: When you order a 20-piece McNuggets, and they only give you ONE sauce...you'll feel this man's pain.


What McDonlands frequenter doesn't have a pile of sauces in the butter compartment on the fridge?
 
buntz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is suspicious only because I get so much duck sauce from every Chinese restaurant that I order from it's obscene!
I could order one egg roll, I'm going to get 98 packets of duck sauce.
I used to hoard them, I felt guilty throwing away so much duck sauce but I ended up with grocery bags full of duck sauce that I was never going to use!!
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: When you order a 20-piece McNuggets, and they only give you ONE sauce...you'll feel this man's pain.


you give them too much credit. In my experience you get no sauce at all. And then your poor wife has to listen to you lecture about how the sauce is the whole point. The bland nugget is just a vehicle for the sauce
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hirsch, 51, dated the six-page letter Aug. 5, the day of his suicide, writing: "I... hereby declare my innocence in connection with the death of Mr. Zhiwen Yan.

You hear that, everyone? If I learned anything between 2016 and 2020, it's that "hereby declaring" something makes it official and irrefutable. Case closed, folks.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not really that surprising, IIRC it was "cran berry sauce" that figured in Paul McCartney's death in '66
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

buntz: This is suspicious only because I get so much duck sauce from every Chinese restaurant that I order from it's obscene!
I could order one egg roll, I'm going to get 98 packets of duck sauce.
I used to hoard them, I felt guilty throwing away so much duck sauce but I ended up with grocery bags full of duck sauce that I was never going to use!!


I know where you really get it.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If plum sauce is made from plums, does that mean duck sauce is made from ducks?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Imagine the horrors he could have perpetrated under the influence of the Mulan sauce
from McDonalds...
 
Theeng
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Sin_City_Superhero: When you order a 20-piece McNuggets, and they only give you ONE sauce...you'll feel this man's pain.

you give them too much credit. In my experience you get no sauce at all. And then your poor wife has to listen to you lecture about how the sauce is the whole point. The bland nugget is just a vehicle for the sauce


I actually like them without sauce, but sweet and sour is good too.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

frankb00th: circle of hell reserved for.......suicides


That's an interesting take
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: bacchanalias and consequences: Regardless of the topic, that's the worst article I may have ever read.

You've not been in fark very long then.


Daddy ate my eyeballs.
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I hate cops as much as the next guy, but some stories you just can't make up. That's exactly the suicide note I'd expect from a guy that verbally abuses and then murders a person over duck sauce.


"In a ridiculous and feeble attempt to portray me as someone who is 'condiment obsessed,'"

--Glenn Hirsch

Well, he's convinced me.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vsavatar: If plum sauce is made from plums, does that mean duck sauce is made from ducks?


It's made BY ducks.  Like duck tape.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Sauced? Naw, I'm just a little buzzed"
 
dryknife
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know that I have ever had "duck sauce," per se.

Is it like duck butter?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: vsavatar: If plum sauce is made from plums, does that mean duck sauce is made from ducks?

It's made BY ducks.  Like duck tape.


My parents didn't teach me much about the birds and the bees. Could you explain how 'duck duck' makes a 'goose'?
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badafuco: RandomInternetComment: bacchanalias and consequences: Regardless of the topic, that's the worst article I may have ever read.

You've not been in fark very long then.

Daddy ate my eyeballs.


Oh, fark you.
 
