(Gizmodo)   No, you don't need to be 21 to buy whipped cream in New York. So feel free to enjoy that and other delights, regardless of age   (gizmodo.com) divider line
51
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kids, this is what happens when you must Whip-It

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Whip-its... When you need the most inefficient way to get high for the shortest amount of time.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Buy whipping cream and make something decent.
Leave that crap to the kids huffing it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A headline telling an obvious exaggeration was exaggerating? THE HECK!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What the fark am I going to do with 12 pallets of gray market Reddi Whip!?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good. I've had to listen to my in-laws grouse about this since we're visiting.
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Y'all have no idea what OP is talking about...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now get off my lawn... or I'll take the hose to ya.
Actually...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They're still gonna go back to chugging cough syrup. The youths, that is
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meh. Cool Whip is better anyways.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Good. I've had to listen to my in-laws grouse about this since we're visiting.


Your in-laws are all under 21?
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JeffKochosky: Y'all have no idea what OP is talking about...

[Fark user image image 425x428]

Now get off my lawn... or I'll take the hose to ya.
Actually...


Shakes tiny internet fist as it took me too long to download that cover pic.
 
T.rex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
memories flooding back of my mom finding about 100 used whippits canisters in the basement.  She was devastated that her son (me) was such a junkie.   She called a neighborhood meeting of all the moms....
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What the fark am I going to do with 12 pallets of gray market Reddi Whip!?


Fark party?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Meh. Cool Whip is better anyways.


that's bait
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stewie:  I am seeking to purchase some wha-hipped cream, good sir.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Any excuse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They're still gonna go back to chugging cough syrup. The youths, that is


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Any excuse...
[Fark user image 800x800]


I feel that, at this rate of re-posting and zooming, we'll be behind the whipped cream in no time....
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because NYC cops have never used poorly phrased laws to discriminate against minorities... No way this can ever go wrong!
 
T.rex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember we had a head shop in town... Do they still call them that?  Like a Grateful Deadhead shop that sells all that kinda paraphenielia.

The ower had standards.... If you called them whippitz.  he'd act like like he had no idea what you're talking about and wouldn't sell them.   But, if on the other hand, you said, "Hello sir, i'd like to by some whipping cream canisters, as my family owns a desert restaurant".... He's sell them all the live long day, even though you're 14.
 
beyondmycontrol
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JeffKochosky: Y'all have no idea what OP is talking about...

[Fark user image 425x428]

Now get off my lawn... or I'll take the hose to ya.
Actually...


That album cover has killed many a kitten.

/speaking from experience
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JeffKochosky: Y'all have no idea what OP is talking about...


used to listen to that after buying 10 boxes of nitrous from Lechters housewares (who are no longer in business).
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hi13760
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How about we stop making laws about what people can or can't take and make a law prohibiting help for these people.

The best anti-drug Ad ever is to see someone during and after they used drugs.
 
GTDaveMac
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A telephone went awry? That clears it up.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Also,
isn't passing a law that you  have to be 21 basically a tacit legalization acknowledging that it's a recreational substance (or could be used therein) - but quietly limiting it to 21? Or, do they actually think that will reduce the use by teenagers?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
heddels.comView Full Size

Han knows to carry a couple in his belt, along with some Helicopter circuits. Because you never know.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JeffKochosky: Y'all have no idea what OP is talking about...

[Fark user image image 425x428]

Now get off my lawn... or I'll take the hose to ya.
Actually...


Headline checks out
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CSB:
My brother, for his anniversary some many years ago, decided it would be kinda fun to surprise the wife with a bathtub of whipped cream for sexy time when she came home.
He went to the store and asked the clerk how many cans it would take to fill a standard bathtub.  She didn't know so they got the manager involved. After some calculations, they determined 50 cans would be a safe bet.
So he goes home, and decides the best way to fill the tub is with him in it. So one by one, he starts emptying the cans into the tub. In a smallish bathroom with the door closed and the exhaust fan not running.
Long story short, the wife is late, comes home 2 hours later to find him passed out in the tub of now rather warm whipped cream. He smelled like dairy for a solid week.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My parents had that album.

/old
 
Katwang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Whip-its... When you need the most inefficient way to get high for the shortest amount of time.


To this day it's still the most intense buzz I've ever had. That entire 8 seconds of intensity.
 
pdieten
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: My parents had that album.

/old


I have a copy in the LP box right next to me. Found it at a thrift a few months ago for $1.

It plays well but I can't listen to it without thinking of early '70s TV reruns.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Called it.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My favorite high as a kid in the late-60s was cheap awful beer.   By middle school @1970, you would see kids walking around with brown paper lunch bags huffing glue.   I never developed a taste for it.   Canned propellants were generally used for home made flame units.
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Khryswhy: RobotSpider: Whip-its... When you need the most inefficient way to get high for the shortest amount of time.

To this day it's still the most intense buzz I've ever had. That entire 8 seconds of intensity.


I had a buddy that had bought a pipe with a nitrous "injector" at a head shop in the French Quarter.  Thatwas an interesting experience,,,,get a good draw going then BOOM hit the nitrous button.

Buzz Bomb
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Also,
isn't passing a law that you  have to be 21 basically a tacit legalization acknowledging that it's a recreational substance (or could be used therein) - but quietly limiting it to 21? Or, do they actually think that will reduce the use by teenagers?


They are legal, to make whipped cream.

Just like spray paint is legal to use to refinish old furniture, but not to make graffiti or huff.

You can't ban everything just because it might be misused and that's a loophole the sleazy convenience stores and bodegas are exploiting.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why do they use nitrous oxide for whipped cream, instead of carbon dioxide? I can't imagine there would be some drastic shortage of CO2 canisters if whipped cream enthusiasts/commercial kitchens suddenly had to start buying them.
 
pirviii
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JeffKochosky: Y'all have no idea what OP is talking about...

[Fark user image 425x428]

Now get off my lawn... or I'll take the hose to ya.
Actually...


I've got a copy of that I pulled from a large box of old records we were given. It was about the only one I pulled out of hundreds of records.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

T.rex: I remember we had a head shop in town... Do they still call them that?  Like a Grateful Deadhead shop that sells all that kinda paraphenielia.

The ower had standards.... If you called them whippitz.  he'd act like like he had no idea what you're talking about and wouldn't sell them.   But, if on the other hand, you said, "Hello sir, i'd like to by some whipping cream canisters, as my family owns a desert restaurant".... He's sell them all the live long day, even though you're 14.


It's like poppers. The straight community doesn't always know about poppers. Would it surprise you to know that even now in 2022 many gay men own cassette players and their heads (giggity) constantly need cleaning?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But what if it's floor wax, not a dessert topping?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Why do they use nitrous oxide for whipped cream, instead of carbon dioxide? I can't imagine there would be some drastic shortage of CO2 canisters if whipped cream enthusiasts/commercial kitchens suddenly had to start buying them.


CO2 gives the whipped cream a sour taste.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
openpsychometrics.orgView Full Size


At least he died doing what he loved.  A bunch of whip-its.
 
T.rex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: T.rex: I remember we had a head shop in town... Do they still call them that?  Like a Grateful Deadhead shop that sells all that kinda paraphenielia.

The ower had standards.... If you called them whippitz.  he'd act like like he had no idea what you're talking about and wouldn't sell them.   But, if on the other hand, you said, "Hello sir, i'd like to by some whipping cream canisters, as my family owns a desert restaurant".... He's sell them all the live long day, even though you're 14.

It's like poppers. The straight community doesn't always know about poppers. Would it surprise you to know that even now in 2022 many gay men own cassette players and their heads (giggity) constantly need cleaning?


Are you saying the chemicals in poppers cleans cassette heads?   Is that why they were invented?   I actually have to clean the heads on an old video camera, and trying to find the best way to do it.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Kids, this is what happens when you must Whip-It

[Fark user image image 640x480]


One and done.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The checkout computers at Hannaford groceries in NY absolutely do flag whipped cream containers and flag the unit to ask for ID.  Saw this in action just yesterday.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What the fark am I going to do with 12 pallets of gray market Reddi Whip!?


Take revenge on the jocks and sell pies.
 
