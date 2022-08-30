 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "We're saved It's the monkey hunterzzzzzzzzz"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vespertilio-fecal psychosis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Macaque Attack
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
directing them to the monkey's whereabouts in the arm with enough tranquilliser to take down a 15km monkey

That's a big monkey
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is just latest incident in spate of attacks by macaques across Japan

I've seen enough hentai to know where this is going.
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: directing them to the monkey's whereabouts in the arm with enough tranquilliser to take down a 15km monkey

That's a big monkey


They've seen King Kong; they want to be ready.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hit-monkey confirmed. Howard the Duck wanted for questioning.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear Patrol
Youtube OkV_ztynYDM
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make it a fair fight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll never catch me!  AHAHAHAHAHAHH!!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Introducing the McCaque burger. No more monkey business!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vespertilio-fecal psychosis: Macaque Attack


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's worse when your dentist does it to himself
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
rick42
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chitownmike: directing them to the monkey's whereabouts in the arm with enough tranquilliser to take down a 15km monkey

That's a big monkey


His name is Miles.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
if only you spoke hovitos-80s black guys.mov
Youtube fUFNI6LKqTY
 
Slypork
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cwheelie: It's worse when your dentist does it to himself


The Dentist from The Carol Burnett Show (full sketch)
Youtube 9IUSM4EKcRI
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 435x250]


Came here to post this. Leaving satisfied.
 
OBBN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1: Treat every gun like it was loaded.

2: Do not point your weapon at anything you don't wish to destroy it kill.

3. Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot.

4. Know your backstop and what's behind it

For simple rules people. 4. Why is this so hard?
 
