(Washingtonian)   Lorde at her DC concert: I took a dip in the Potomac River before the show. Crowd: RIP Lorde   (washingtonian.com) divider line
39
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has lived in the DC area his whole life, the Facebook comments on this story from DC residents are dead on:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Omgwhocares.gif
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who?!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Who?!


Stan Marsh's dad
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Her upcoming  tour of India isn't going to go so well
 
scallywaghotness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lorde is so weird which is part of what makes her great.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have you seen her on Hot Ones?

You cannot kill Lorde.
 
urethra_franklin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean, it's not swimming in the Cayhoga in the 70s, but it ain't great.

How long until we get a "Lorde has Hep C" headline?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
La La La
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Who?!


Making Lorde's New Music - SOUTH PARK
Youtube O_8S_7P7abM
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The George Carlin method of boosting your immune system.   I like her already.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Potomac provided water to all the airports during the Revolutionary War. Most people don't know that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should boo the government entities that won't clean it up. It is a National disgrace that we can't swim in the river that runs through our capital. Not there, leastways; I've gotten up close and personal with the Potomac in Great Falls and Harper's Ferry.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've been to Great Falls before and waded in the water there.  I saw some dudes kayaking it which looked pretty awesome.

Fark user imageView Full Size

If you're going to get sick from a river, it's going to be from inhaling aerosolized whitewater.  If the water is bad, these guys would constantly be sick.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Have you seen her on Hot Ones?

You cannot kill Lorde.


Lords eats flesh-eating bacteria for breakfast.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She died doing what she loved...
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Could have been worse. She could have taken her swim in the Anacostia.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As someone who grew up in the DC area and moved to CA in 1982, I can say that Lorde has clearly overestimated the maturity, sensitivity and artistic comprehension of her audience.

<csb>
As a kid I learned to read nautical charts from my Dad, and I knew the Potomac from Bladensburg to Point Lookout where it empties into the Chesapeake Bay. I piloted our 27-foot cabin cruiser all over that river. I used to swim in the Northwest Branch in Anacostia all the time, and there's nothing wrong with any of my arms, legs, claws, hooves or tentacles.
</csb>
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

king of vegas: The Potomac provided water to all the airports during the Revolutionary War. Most people don't know that.


"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" -- Abraham Lincoln
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hope she doesn't get Potomac poisoning.  Nyuk Nyuk Nyuk
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: She died doing what she loved...


Swimming in toxic river water seasoned with raw sewage?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I will say that my few times near the Potomac in late summer within DC, I thought it stunk. Not sewage or anything, but the way coastal swamps start to reek in late summer.  Most of I-95 in Georgia is a coastal swamp.  Drive through it in August and you'll get what I'm saying.  It's not terrible, but it's not pleasant.
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like the only reason that swimming isn't allowed in the potomac is that bacteria levels go up after rain. https://www.theswimguide.org/beach/8992#:~:text=Despite%20its%20designation%20as%20a,considered%20%E2%80%9Cunsafe%E2%80%9D%20to%20swim.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Potomac is a LOT cleaner than it was in the past and it is swimmable in many places.  Thank pollution reduction and hydrilla for this.  However, the fark I'd swim in it.  If you want a feel for DC, Ben's Chili Bowl, ribs with mumbo sauce, watching the Nats lose, scoring some weed in Dupont Circle, and the Air and Space Museum are all solid choices.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like a real scandal. Did she swim near the Watergate Hotel?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The Potomac is a LOT cleaner than it was in the past and it is swimmable in many places.  Thank pollution reduction and hydrilla for this.  However, the fark I'd swim in it.  If you want a feel for DC, Ben's Chili Bowl, ribs with mumbo sauce, watching the Nats lose, scoring some weed in Dupont Circle, and the Air and Space Museum are all solid choices.


One of these days I'll get to the actual Ben's. But their location at DCA was quite yummy.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

king of vegas: The Potomac provided water to all the airports during the Revolutionary War. Most people don't know that.


And everyone who used those airports is dead...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
as long as she was in west virginia.  not the anacostia at least
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jclaggett: foo monkey: The Potomac is a LOT cleaner than it was in the past and it is swimmable in many places.  Thank pollution reduction and hydrilla for this.  However, the fark I'd swim in it.  If you want a feel for DC, Ben's Chili Bowl, ribs with mumbo sauce, watching the Nats lose, scoring some weed in Dupont Circle, and the Air and Space Museum are all solid choices.

One of these days I'll get to the actual Ben's. But their location at DCA was quite yummy.


I've been to the actual Ben's, but it was in 2009.  I wonder if they still have Bill Cosby pictures everywhere.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

James T. Kirk: Looks like the only reason that swimming isn't allowed in the potomac is that bacteria levels go up after rain. https://www.theswimguide.org/beach/8992#:~:text=Despite%20its%20designation%20as%20a,considered%20%E2%80%9Cunsafe%E2%80%9D%20to%20swim.


That seems like a good reason
 
devilEther
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She probably thought it was just a funny thing to say in that moment but didn't really do it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As someone that has swum in the Potomac/Shenandoah rivers at Harper's Ferry as a kid..I'm getting a flipper out of  this..

It was really cool..Had a picnic there, found a nice piece of petrified wood too..
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've been to Great Falls before and waded in the water there.  I saw some dudes kayaking it which looked pretty awesome.

[Fark user image 850x566]
If you're going to get sick from a river, it's going to be from inhaling aerosolized whitewater.  If the water is bad, these guys would constantly be sick.


Having worked at a whitewater rafting center with a bunch of whitewater paddlers I can honestly say that they are grosser and more diseased than the water.
 
