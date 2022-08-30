 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hour dose of brand new underground alternative music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova #011. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Drive-by bookmarking
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Take me N
Brake me N
Close all the windows and doors!

I'm alive from Xanadu
Youtube cj5_vZAidRQ

Electric Boogaloo!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My baby boy got ENGAGED!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will be good!

Hi.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh... i'm in the other one... sorry
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: My baby boy got ENGAGED!

[Fark user image 620x729]


Again already? ;)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

djslowdive: pc_gator: My baby boy got ENGAGED!

[Fark user image 620x729]

Again already? ;)


the first one was over before it began really
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*lugs in blanket and cooler*

Hi everybody.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lurking again.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nice fuzzy guitar opener
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm  here.
Not feeling well, very strange to be precise, don't know if I stay till the end. Apparently my best years are behind me.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh. I just remembered. There is a Bandcamp Friday this week.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lioness7: I'm  here.
Not feeling well, very strange to be precise, don't know if I stay till the end. Apparently my best years are behind me.


Oh no. Feel better soon
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lioness7: I'm  here.
Not feeling well, very strange to be precise, don't know if I stay till the end. Apparently my best years are behind me.


She caught the COVID, and left me a mule to ride...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh. I just remembered. There is a Bandcamp Friday this week.


That latest Wombo release awaits me.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lioness7: I'm  here.
Not feeling well, very strange to be precise, don't know if I stay till the end. Apparently my best years are behind me.


Oh no. Please don't make me have to get out those balloons again...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Apparently my best years are behind me


turn around and head that way...then they're ahead of you...
 
dryknife
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Groovy
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The penguin is strong in this one
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
that was....full
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The new Tallies album is utterly wonderful
 
