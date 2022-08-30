 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Killing Joke, The Jam, New Order, The English Beat, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #386. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
65
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot, from the least awesome vacation ever.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.

Also: uh-oh. Methinks a tale of vacation disaster may be an added feature today.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Also: uh-oh. Methinks a tale of vacation disaster may be an added feature today.


this show was recorded before i left, so you're all safe.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Also: uh-oh. Methinks a tale of vacation disaster may be an added feature today.

this show was recorded before i left, so you're all safe.


Yes, but the SCNW in this thread is NOT a recording.


/or is he
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Also: uh-oh. Methinks a tale of vacation disaster may be an added feature today.

this show was recorded before i left, so you're all safe.

Yes, but the SCNW in this thread is NOT a recording.


/or is he


i got no stories. you lot don't want or need to hear about my flat tires or getting stranded in monroe, ut, or my phone giving up the ghost midtrip.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]


It looks deceptively un-disaster-y. Mounting Lioms? Bares? Boltures?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]

It looks deceptively un-disaster-y. Mounting Lioms? Bares? Boltures?


OH. Utah. Gotcha..
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: perigee: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]

It looks deceptively un-disaster-y. Mounting Lioms? Bares? Boltures?

OH. Utah. Gotcha..


Mormons.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a hard-hitting Interviewer...
Fark user imageView Full Size

... I can tell, because she has triceps like Spider-Man.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]


It least it looks pretty!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed Echo and the Bunnymen, prolly gonna miss Numan...

To wildly misquote Wet Leg: "I go the big C"

perigee, I hope you are doing better?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x318]

It least it looks pretty!


we got one hike in yesterday (san luis peak, a 14er). i might get to hike thursday. depending on how quickly we can get the phone thing sorted.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Missed Echo and the Bunnymen, prolly gonna miss Numan...

To wildly misquote Wet Leg: "I go the big C"

perigee, I hope you are doing better?


That sucks.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: "I go the big C"


uurgrgrggr "I got the big C"

Ok, back to hiding in bed, I can't even quote simple lyrics...

Have an awesomesaucy day all you farquers!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: NeoMoxie: "I go the big C"

uurgrgrggr "I got the big C"

Ok, back to hiding in bed, I can't even quote simple lyrics...

Have an awesomesaucy day all you farquers!


I got you some Get Well balloons.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/feel better soon
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: NeoMoxie: "I go the big C"

uurgrgrggr "I got the big C"

Ok, back to hiding in bed, I can't even quote simple lyrics...

Have an awesomesaucy day all you farquers!


Hope you get past the worst soon & back to 100% even sooner
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Missed Echo and the Bunnymen, prolly gonna miss Numan...

To wildly misquote Wet Leg: "I go the big C"

perigee, I hope you are doing better?


I am doin' lovely; 2022 is doing it's best to snuff me, and I'm James Bonding the Fark out of all it's machinations. Thank you ever so much for asking.

It also gave me mucho time to work on my latest masterpiece, "The TARDIS Project." Gathering every charted or significant song in a year in one bin, to be used for randomized playthroughs. They run about 10 hours a year, apparently. Got 1975, 1977, 1979 done. Amazing the songs you forgot, or the way you can track the trends - the first disco-y song to invade the world, the shock of hearing the first definite punk-y in a world of Barry Manilow and Sister Sledge...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Baby Boy got ENGAGED!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: NeoMoxie: "I go the big C"

uurgrgrggr "I got the big C"

Ok, back to hiding in bed, I can't even quote simple lyrics...

Have an awesomesaucy day all you farquers!


AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH! NOOOOO!!!!! Feel Better, Neo. If you need help kicking the farkers ass, gimme a call - I'll get a crowbar, we'll dump it in the bin out back when we're finished with it.

Be strong, stay tuned. We're with you.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: .

"I got the big C"


I passed another test over the weekend

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: My Baby Boy got ENGAGED!

[Fark user image 620x729]


Congrats!!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: My Baby Boy got ENGAGED!

[Fark user image 620x729]


Many congratulations
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
perigee:

Congrats!!!

Thanks, now bring on the Grand-Babies!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: perigee:

Congrats!!!

Thanks, now bring on the Grand-Babies!


No Pressure... ~LOL~
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morning everyone!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: My Baby Boy got ENGAGED!

[Fark user image image 620x729]


Congrats!

Also congrats on the test results. It's those little victories...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: pc_gator: perigee:

Congrats!!!

Thanks, now bring on the Grand-Babies!

No Pressure... ~LOL~


Little Boots - No Pressure
Youtube 6r3bEc1S7fc
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhh......
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insert Metropolis here...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew. Got scared there for a minute lol.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hello everyone!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Peel special?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nice. Love my copies of the Peel Sessions.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Super Peel-O-Rama!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow.  Looking forward to this.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I like this idea.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pista: Peel special?


Hell yeah!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh man. I used to listen to his show every night on the clock radio next to my bed when I was a kid (much to my mum's disapproval).
Discovered so much music through him.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Missed Echo and the Bunnymen, prolly gonna miss Numan...

To wildly misquote Wet Leg: "I go the big C"

perigee, I hope you are doing better?


Sorry to hear it. I hope you're feeling not very terrible...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
angartwork.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pc_gator: My Baby Boy got ENGAGED!

[Fark user image 620x729]


My congratulations!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pc_gator: My Baby Boy got ENGAGED!

[Fark user image 620x729]


Much love to the happy couple and to the pups too!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lioness7:

Wedding is next October at the family farm in Derry, wanna be my "Plus One"?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You never hear this KJ track on the radio evar.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Also: uh-oh. Methinks a tale of vacation disaster may be an added feature today.

this show was recorded before i left, so you're all safe.

Yes, but the SCNW in this thread is NOT a recording.


/or is he

i got no stories. you lot don't want or need to hear about my flat tires or getting stranded in monroe, ut, or my phone giving up the ghost midtrip.


Monroe, UT?  All the people tell me that's not the best place to get stuck, but what do all the people know?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Lioness7:

Wedding is next October at the family farm in Derry, wanna be my "Plus One"?


Thank you very much, I'd be honoured.
Plus sounds great, it's my middle name.
 
