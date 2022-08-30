 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mississippi's water infrastructure is about as well designed and managed as the Texas power grid   (cnn.com) divider line
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jackson, Mississippi has been fighting water issues for more than two decades now. After a storm shut down their water system last year, the city asked the state for over $40 million to help repair the system. The state gave Jackson $3 million. I can't say how much demographics play a role in this issue, but Jackson, MS is 80% Black in a state that's near 40% Black and run almost entirely by White folks. I wonder if we could get Sweden to donate water treatment plants like they offered after Katrina hit New Orleans.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Water? Like what's in the toilet?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Except their governor doesn't flee to Mexico, he goes to Dollywood.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even notice how the places who b*tch and moan about the "LIEBRAL" cities who pay taxes and have infrastructure are somehow evil and anti-American and their poor asses don't have any infrastructure at all?

"I will oppose, at every opportunity, the values of Hollywood and Washington, D.C., and I will defend the values and culture of Mississippi," Reeves said. "The political fight that we have before us in 2019 is with the liberal policies and the liberal ideas of the party of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Jim Hood, and that's what we're going to focus on the next 10 months." -Gov. Tate Reeves (2019)


I notice nowhere in there does he say "I'll provide for the welfare of our state and citizens."

Just "I'm going to attack made up monsters and demons."

And you morons fall for it every single time.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the free market will step in and resolve this issue. Any. Day. Now.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or California's homeless problem
Or Arizonia's water shortage
Or...
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, god hates states that vote for trump.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Jackson, Mississippi has been fighting water issues for more than two decades now. After a storm shut down their water system last year, the city asked the state for over $40 million to help repair the system.


Farking socialists, always with their hands out.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Or California's homeless problem
Or Arizonia's water shortage
Or...


All those things are fixable, they just cost money.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flood stories abound in every religion developed by civilizations in flood plains. Give it up to the gods. Getting insurance is blasphemy.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What this country needs is a truly massive package of infrastructure rebuilding.   yes it will be expensive but it is only going to get worse the longer we wait.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried blaming northern liberals for all the rain but now they're all out of ideas...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did none of these people play SimCity back in the day? The water system was the easiest thing to manage.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
obvious tag busy farking its sister
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Flood stories abound in every religion developed by civilizations in flood plains. Give it up to the gods. Getting insurance is blasphemy.


You can't get insurance in a flood plane
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when you live in a state whose position was thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Ragin' Asian: Flood stories abound in every religion developed by civilizations in flood plains. Give it up to the gods. Getting insurance is blasphemy.

You can't get insurance in a flood plane


just the way Jesus intended it.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: What this country needs is a truly massive package of infrastructure rebuilding.   yes it will be expensive but it is only going to get worse the longer we wait.


we could do that if certain states didn't vote against it, like Mississippi for example.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, I wasn't even particularly surprised to hear about this. I mean, it's Mississippi. It would be like being surprised to hear about a mass shooting in Texas.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuzzybacchus: chitownmike: Ragin' Asian: Flood stories abound in every religion developed by civilizations in flood plains. Give it up to the gods. Getting insurance is blasphemy.

You can't get insurance in a flood plane

just the way Jesus intended it.


Well, he did say that the foolish man built his house upon the sand.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need an Infrastructure Year.  No. Decade.
 
fark yews
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm sure the free market will step in and resolve this issue. Any. Day. Now.


thoughts and prayers pushed that aside.  no need for that here.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Even notice how the places who b*tch and moan about the "LIEBRAL" cities who pay taxes and have infrastructure are somehow evil and anti-American and their poor asses don't have any infrastructure at all?

"I will oppose, at every opportunity, the values of Hollywood and Washington, D.C., and I will defend the values and culture of Mississippi," Reeves said. "The political fight that we have before us in 2019 is with the liberal policies and the liberal ideas of the party of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Jim Hood, and that's what we're going to focus on the next 10 months." -Gov. Tate Reeves (2019)


I notice nowhere in there does he say "I'll provide for the welfare of our state and citizens."

Just "I'm going to attack made up monsters and demons."

And you morons fall for it every single time.


What? Like Flint Michigan?


Or do you mean Jackson Mississippi itself as a hotbed  of far right activity?
 
fark yews
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Jackson, Mississippi has been fighting water issues for more than two decades now. After a storm shut down their water system last year, the city asked the state for over $40 million to help repair the system. The state gave Jackson $3 million. I can't say how much demographics play a role in this issue, but Jackson, MS is 80% Black in a state that's near 40% Black and run almost entirely by White folks. I wonder if we could get Sweden to donate water treatment plants like they offered after Katrina hit New Orleans.


So let them drink Perrier.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The R plan to cut taxes at all costs has its price.
 
Schubert'sCell
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I live just outside of Jackson, and work in the city itself. As most problems are, this is complex and not easily reduced to comment length analysis. If you are really interested in what is happening currently and the history of Jackson's failing infrastructure (it's not just water), Nick Ludin at MS Free Press has written about it extensively. I'm linking one of his articles here. https://www.mississippifreepress.org/10153/under-the-surface-part-one-jackson-residents-struggle-from-neglected-water-system
 
cwheelie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Or California's homeless problem
Or Arizonia's water shortage
Or...

California has spent a shiat ton of money on the homeless issue.... to no avail
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Ragin' Asian: Flood stories abound in every religion developed by civilizations in flood plains. Give it up to the gods. Getting insurance is blasphemy.

You can't get insurance in a flood plane


The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)  says you are a liar.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cwheelie: stevenvictx: Or California's homeless problem
Or Arizonia's water shortage
Or...
California has spent a shiat ton of money on the homeless issue.... to no avail


How?
If they lack a home, give them a home. Then they might still have other problems, but lack of housing sure is solved.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: NewportBarGuy: Even notice how the places who b*tch and moan about the "LIEBRAL" cities who pay taxes and have infrastructure are somehow evil and anti-American and their poor asses don't have any infrastructure at all?

"I will oppose, at every opportunity, the values of Hollywood and Washington, D.C., and I will defend the values and culture of Mississippi," Reeves said. "The political fight that we have before us in 2019 is with the liberal policies and the liberal ideas of the party of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Jim Hood, and that's what we're going to focus on the next 10 months." -Gov. Tate Reeves (2019)


I notice nowhere in there does he say "I'll provide for the welfare of our state and citizens."

Just "I'm going to attack made up monsters and demons."

And you morons fall for it every single time.

What? Like Flint Michigan?


Or do you mean Jackson Mississippi itself as a hotbed  of far right activity?


You do realize both of those are the results of republican state leaders, right?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Water? Like what's in the toilet?


Mississippi switched toilets to Brawndo over a decade ago.  It has electrolytes.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: chitownmike: Ragin' Asian: Flood stories abound in every religion developed by civilizations in flood plains. Give it up to the gods. Getting insurance is blasphemy.

You can't get insurance in a flood plane

just the way Jesus intended it.


I wouldn't want to fly in a flooded plane, either.
 
fark yews
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Explodo: The R plan to cut taxes at all costs has its price.


Are you saying that short-term win and instant gratification don't always work out in the long run?
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Jackson, Mississippi has been fighting water issues for more than two decades now. After a storm shut down their water system last year, the city asked the state for over $40 million to help repair the system. The state gave Jackson $3 million. I can't say how much demographics play a role in this issue, but Jackson, MS is 80% Black in a state that's near 40% Black and run almost entirely by White folks. I wonder if we could get Sweden to donate water treatment plants like they offered after Katrina hit New Orleans.


I suppose it's not surprising that the white demographic there has made sure they have a way to control and punish the black people even when they are almost half the population.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, we already see polio making a comeback. How long before cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, and typhoid fever make a big return thanks to poor water infrastructure?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Well, we already see polio making a comeback. How long before cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, and typhoid fever make a big return thanks to poor water infrastructure?


Brother, you don't need dirty water to get diarrhea on Taco Tuesday.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Well, we already see polio making a comeback. How long before cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, and typhoid fever make a big return thanks to poor water infrastructure?


14 months
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: fifthofzen: Well, we already see polio making a comeback. How long before cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, and typhoid fever make a big return thanks to poor water infrastructure?

Brother, you don't need dirty water to get diarrhea on Taco Tuesday.


iI think for diarrhea to make a big return you need to poop straight upwards
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Schubert'sCell: I live just outside of Jackson, and work in the city itself. As most problems are, this is complex and not easily reduced to comment length analysis. If you are really interested in what is happening currently and the history of Jackson's failing infrastructure (it's not just water), Nick Ludin at MS Free Press has written about it extensively. I'm linking one of his articles here. https://www.mississippifreepress.org/10153/under-the-surface-part-one-jackson-residents-struggle-from-neglected-water-system


The first three parts were a worthwhile, but grim read. Hindsight's 20/20 and all that, but, the history just screams "sliding inexorably down an inevitable slope into an irreconcilable abyss."
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Schubert'sCell: I live just outside of Jackson, and work in the city itself. As most problems are, this is complex and not easily reduced to comment length analysis. If you are really interested in what is happening currently and the history of Jackson's failing infrastructure (it's not just water), Nick Ludin at MS Free Press has written about it extensively. I'm linking one of his articles here. https://www.mississippifreepress.org/10153/under-the-surface-part-one-jackson-residents-struggle-from-neglected-water-system

The first three parts were a worthwhile, but grim read. Hindsight's 20/20 and all that, but, the history just screams "sliding inexorably down an inevitable slope into an irreconcilable abyss."


Other than that how did you like the read?
 
Schubert'sCell
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Schubert'sCell: I live just outside of Jackson, and work in the city itself. As most problems are, this is complex and not easily reduced to comment length analysis. If you are really interested in what is happening currently and the history of Jackson's failing infrastructure (it's not just water), Nick Ludin at MS Free Press has written about it extensively. I'm linking one of his articles here. https://www.mississippifreepress.org/10153/under-the-surface-part-one-jackson-residents-struggle-from-neglected-water-system

The first three parts were a worthwhile, but grim read. Hindsight's 20/20 and all that, but, the history just screams "sliding inexorably down an inevitable slope into an irreconcilable abyss."


That's pretty much what it feels like.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: fifthofzen: Well, we already see polio making a comeback. How long before cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, and typhoid fever make a big return thanks to poor water infrastructure?

Brother, you don't need dirty water to get diarrhea on Taco Tuesday.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Schubert'sCell: I live just outside of Jackson, and work in the city itself. As most problems are, this is complex and not easily reduced to comment length analysis. If you are really interested in what is happening currently and the history of Jackson's failing infrastructure (it's not just water), Nick Ludin at MS Free Press has written about it extensively. I'm linking one of his articles here. https://www.mississippifreepress.org/10153/under-the-surface-part-one-jackson-residents-struggle-from-neglected-water-system


Thank you for that... Great reporting.
 
CCNP
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Even notice how the places who b*tch and moan about the "LIEBRAL" cities who pay taxes and have infrastructure are somehow evil and anti-American and their poor asses don't have any infrastructure at all?


Jackson, MS is a fake liberal city. Sure they have a Democrat mayor, but their mayor Chockwe Lumumba is obviously a DINO, like Manchin. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chokwe_Antar_Lumumba#

He's not a real DemocratTM
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They've got nothing on Louisiana, which used USACE funding to line Long's pockets instead of bulking up the levee system.   Nobody said a word until Katrina.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Schubert'sCell: I live just outside of Jackson, and work in the city itself. As most problems are, this is complex and not easily reduced to comment length analysis. If you are really interested in what is happening currently and the history of Jackson's failing infrastructure (it's not just water), Nick Ludin at MS Free Press has written about it extensively. I'm linking one of his articles here. https://www.mississippifreepress.org/10153/under-the-surface-part-one-jackson-residents-struggle-from-neglected-water-system


My dad and I drove through their on a big southeast road trip @1980.   We were amazed at how bad the roads were and tried to figure out why.   We stopped at a restaurant and asked the waitress if it was traffic loads or (unlikely) lots of frost heave.   She looked at us and said that they haven't put any money into the roads in her lifetime.  She was probably 40 or so.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Water? Like what's in the toilet?


Toilet? Like Mississippi?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CCNP: NewportBarGuy: Even notice how the places who b*tch and moan about the "LIEBRAL" cities who pay taxes and have infrastructure are somehow evil and anti-American and their poor asses don't have any infrastructure at all?

Jackson, MS is a fake liberal city. Sure they have a Democrat mayor, but their mayor Chockwe Lumumba is obviously a DINO, like Manchin. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chokwe_Antar_Lumumba#

He's not a real DemocratTM


I was more referring to the Governor focusing on NY/SF and elsewhere rather than them focusing on their own state and their own issues to figure out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Ragin' Asian: Flood stories abound in every religion developed by civilizations in flood plains. Give it up to the gods. Getting insurance is blasphemy.

You can't get insurance in a flood plane


Plain?

And simple
 
soporific
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey! I'm from Texas. And this headline is...accurate.
 
