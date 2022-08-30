 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Judge vacates conviction of a man who did 36 years for a rape he didn't commit after finding the prosecution withheld key pieces of evidence like the fact that the eyewitness was bogus and blood and semen at the scene didn't match the defendant   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Law, Criminal law, Criminal justice, District Attorney Jason Williams' office, Sullivan Walter, Crime, crappy attorneys, Innocence Project New Orleans  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The article reads needs to include charges against the people that withheld evidence and lied
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These are the things to show to the "why don't they just cooperate?" people.

Sure the cops MIGHT just be wanting to talk to you about something, or they MIGHT be looking to wrongfully arrest you and railroad you through the system you can't navigate without money you don't have.  The fact that it's a coin toss as to what's going to happen is why people of color don't "just cooperate".
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: These are the things to show to the "why don't they just cooperate?" people.


POT BROTHERS AT LAW ONE MINUTE TIP OF THE DAY
Youtube uqo5RYOp4nQ
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Incidents like this should result in every living person who worked for or with the prosecution being immediately jailed with the same sentence the innocent defendant unjustly received, with no possibility of parole or reprieve. These people need to worry about the consequences of their actions. They should be terrified of them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
36 years?

That sounds excessive, for almost any crime.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"... and all I got was this lousy t-shirt."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
To say this was unconscionable is an understatement

It was egregious, and purposeful.  The prosecution knew exactly what they were doing.
 
farker99
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And Alito wants to remove the requirement that the cops read you your miranda rights when you are arrested.
Because the miranda rights are not in the declaration or some such rot.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not so CSB/

I worked with the cousin of Jeffrey Todd Pierce, a man who was railroaded by a "tough on crime" DA and also a forensic tech who falsified evidence in Pierce's case, but many others.  The family had to lobby for a long time before the right people started digging into the case and Pierce was ultimately freed.  The victim even told police Pierce did not match the description of her rapist, but that was ignored.  All DA Macy cared about was a conviction.


/Not so CSB
 
moto-geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

serfdood: To say this was unconscionable is an understatement

It was egregious, and purposeful.  The prosecution knew exactly what they were doing.


...and should be subject to equal punishment: 36 years (so their farts sound like wind whistling down the chimney)
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA: Judge Darryl Derbigny was angered, finding that the evidence that could've cleared Walter's name never made it to the jury. Walter spent his whole life in prison for no reason.

So was Judge Darryl Derbigny "angered" enough to go back on the prosecutor who framed this innocent man, or is his anger more of the "harrumph, harrumph, mistakes happen" variety?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Walter spent his whole life in prison for no reason.

Not so. Racism is a reason.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Any word on consequences for the crooks and liars who wrongfully convicted him?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So does this guy get $250 for everyday of his incarceration? Or just you're free to go, sorry 'bout that.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Incidents like this should result in every living person who worked for or with the prosecution being immediately jailed with the same sentence the innocent defendant unjustly received, with no possibility of parole or reprieve. These people need to worry about the consequences of their actions. They should be terrified of them.


Really it's only the prosecutors who are at fault.

Cops showed her a line up and she lied and identified someone even though she couldn't have seen them.

The crime lab collected samples and tested them. They probably had no idea what happened with the after that (most likely back then though. These days lab techs have no idea what case they are working).

The defense attorney might be liable, but that's harder to determine.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Walter spent his whole life in prison for no reason.

Not so. Racism is a reason.


When you spend money to build prisons, you need to fill them.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In an adversarial system such as we have, guilt or innocence is irrelevant. All that matters is winning. The truth doesn't matter. In a system like that, the wealthy have an enormous advantage. The poor are farked. But hey, land of the free and all that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Always have to keep in mind that when racist prosecutors do this, an actual rapist is going free. They don't give two shiats about justice, wins look good and they can parlay them in to a political career.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: Judge Darryl Derbigny was angered, finding that the evidence that could've cleared Walter's name never made it to the jury. Walter spent his whole life in prison for no reason.

So was Judge Darryl Derbigny "angered" enough to go back on the prosecutor who framed this innocent man, or is his anger more of the "harrumph, harrumph, mistakes happen" variety?


Only the state's Attorney General or an federal U.S. Attorney are gonna be able to bring charges here.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Any word on consequences for the crooks and liars who wrongfully convicted him?


What about the woman who falsely accused him why is she being given a pass
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
JFC

I have nothing snarky to say. This is just unconscionable.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

12YearBid: In an adversarial system such as we have, guilt or innocence is irrelevant. All that matters is winning. The truth doesn't matter. In a system like that, the wealthy have an enormous advantage. The poor are farked. But hey, land of the free and all that.


I'd also argue that the guilty have a massive advantage. They're guilty, and they can take whatever deal their lawyer can get for them.

The innocent on the other hand, they run the risk of a court case, being wrongly found guilty and draconian prison sentences.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Comedian:  You know why I don't litter?  I don't litter because I could be driving along and toss my empty soda bottle out of the car.  It lands in the bushes next to a dead white chick and next thing I know, I'm the Pepsi Cola Murderer.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: ketkarsa: Any word on consequences for the crooks and liars who wrongfully convicted him?

What about the woman who falsely accused him why is she being given a pass


Dead, click through to the actual article also 36 years ago with a lineup there's a high probability she was coached in a coercive manner
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Prison Warden:  "Here's your coupon.  You get one free rape.   Has to be eighteen or older.  Beyond that, we won't judge you.  Why are you looking at me like that?  oh jeez..."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, Louisiana, and hell, America, too:

The fact that I didn't have to click on the link to find out he's black -- in 2022 -- is a terrible commentary on us all.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gubbo: 12YearBid: In an adversarial system such as we have, guilt or innocence is irrelevant. All that matters is winning. The truth doesn't matter. In a system like that, the wealthy have an enormous advantage. The poor are farked. But hey, land of the free and all that.

I'd also argue that the guilty have a massive advantage. They're guilty, and they can take whatever deal their lawyer can get for them.

The innocent on the other hand, they run the risk of a court case, being wrongly found guilty and draconian prison sentences.


Prosecutors count on this, too. They know they can bully guilty pleas out of innocent people when merely fighting to prove your innocence puts you at risk of a lengthy prison sentence. Better to take the deal.

There's a reason why "wrong man" movies are often so popular: deep down inside, we all realize the system is rigged against us (some more than others) and that it wouldn't take much to be ground down.
 
carkiller
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: edmo: Walter spent his whole life in prison for no reason.

Not so. Racism is a reason.

When you spend money to build prisons in order to create profit from them, you need to fill them.


There ya go
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Harry Connick SR was the DA at the time. He's still alive. No time to do a deep dive to find the trial documentation and who the attorneys were for the trial.

Good old Harry
 
Geek_Talking_Smack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
>And Alito wants to remove the requirement that the cops read you your miranda rights when you are arrested.
Because the miranda rights are not in the declaration or some such rot.

No he doesn't.  And that's not what the decision said.Farkers believe enough stupid shiat.  You don't need to add more to the pile.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gubbo: 36 years?

That sounds excessive, for almost any crime.


I equate rape to be as serious as murder. So no, this isn't a long time for a predator.

That being said, it's a travesty about an innocent person dealing with this. I hope he gets millions from the state and can retire and enjoy what's left of his life and yea, we absolutely need more accountability from officers of the court. And consequences
 
