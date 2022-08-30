 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   You know Covid is on the decline when the Brits start gravy wrestling again   (bbc.com) divider line
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Covid showed up at our house for the first time in two years this week. Of course, I don't currently live in Ol' Blighty, so their mileage may vary.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Sopranos 5.05 - "Gravy's good tonight"
Youtube 6k-rlgTcPS0
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gravy wrestling is the name of my morbid obesity laproscopy band...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is that what they are calling it?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good gravy!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They stopped?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
BY GAWD, THAT'S A LOT OF POUTINE!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am both titillated and disgusted.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I am both titillated and disgusted.

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


I gotta come down on the disgusted side.  That's just... not the right color for anything I want to see someone covered in
 
swankywanky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6k-rlgTcPS0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


first thing I thought of - we talking turkey / brown gravy or Italian Sunday gravy?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is it gravy, though? Or is this another Brit thing where they call it gravy, but really it's gummi bears, or something weird?
 
