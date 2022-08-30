 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Pole-dancing axe thrower wins world title. Subby can't wait to see the 'I submitted this with a better headline" comments   (bbc.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks fun
 
ubermensch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hope she doesn't have any wounds. Or maybe I hope she does?
 
mrparks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Uh huh, and her center tooth has nothing to do with any of it, nothing at all.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm somewhat disappointed this was not a single event of axe throwing while pole dancing, which was what I was thinking until I read the article.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Waaaaaaait.  According to that picture they have FEMALE Mounties! This changes everything
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She has a very particular set of skills that she has acquired over a long career.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ubermensch: I hope she doesn't have any wounds. Or maybe I hope she does?


I assume with a pole dancer, any axe wounds would be easy to see.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My in-laws decided for their 60-something wedding anniversary that they wanted to go axe-throwing. My daughter did the best of any of us.

No, you perverts, she is not also a pole-dancer.

But she is interested in a career in welding. I suggested she learn other metal work and she can open a bespoke throwing-axe businesses.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 699x1500]


Not that I'm complaining, but why is the RCMP the trophy presenter for this or any competition?  I know it's not exactly the same, but that'd be like having the FBI presenting an award at a sports competition in the US.  Or maybe the US Park Police would be a better comparison (just in terms of public presence and uniforms).
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in America:

c.tenor.comView Full Size


/ don't actually know what country that clip is from
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 699x1500]

Not that I'm complaining, but why is the RCMP the trophy presenter for this or any competition?  I know it's not exactly the same, but that'd be like having the FBI presenting an award at a sports competition in the US.


Or an Axe Cop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I ran home and put on as much plaid [clothing] that I had and big wellies because all I knew I was heading out to this big barn in the Wicklow mountains to meet these bearded axe throwers."

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Not that I'm complaining, but why is the RCMP the trophy presenter for this or any competition?


They did a rendition of The Lumberjack Song while they were there.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn munchkin min/maxxers
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmn.  Dat axe.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some people might find such things... unnatural.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed. I thought she was doing both at the same time.

I'll stick to the contortionist archer thankyouverymuch.
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Meanwhile in America:

[c.tenor.com image 220x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

/ don't actually know what country that clip is from


Okay, so plywood is not really a good background.  If you go to any of those axe-throwing bars (which you should because it's fun) they have made certain that the background is soft wood with little chance the axes will bounce but if it doesn't stick it will just drop.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ed Ames Teaches Johnny Carson to Throw a Tomahawk
Youtube 0L5QC9ZJkM8


/oblig
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0L5QC9ZJkM8]

/oblig


I didn't know you were Jewish!

/Watch it where you throw that ax, Mr. Ames!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This Canuckian remembers when axe-throwing was an "argument closer" rather than a "sport".
(Don't asked aboot the chainsaws, eh)
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She should take up archery.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Irish pole dancing is especially difficult, since they aren't supposed to use their arms
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems like a bad idea to be doing both of these activities at the same time
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 699x1500]


*Insert Mountie joke here*
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You had me at "An Irish woman". The rest was just pure puffery.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0L5QC9ZJkM8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Johnny Carson was really good at milking moments like this without saying a word.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 699x1500]


Dudley-Do-Me-Right
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 699x1500]


You wouldn't know here, she is Canadian.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

awruk!: The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 699x1500]

You wouldn't know here, she is Canadian.


"her", damn it...
 
