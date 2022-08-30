 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Add "drinkable water" to the list of things that Jackson, Mississippi is going to have to learn to live without, along with a full set of teeth and spouses from outside the family   (yahoo.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Drinking water, Jackson's main water treatment facility, state's governor, city officials, Water, Mississippi's capital, state of emergency, Mississippi  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2022 at 10:35 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They had no water in winter.
Now they have no water in summer.
I guess they only have water in the Fall and Spring?

Winter issue in case you forgot:

https://www.mpbonline.org/blogs/news/how-2021-winter-storms-exposed-a-lot-of-deficiencies-in-jacksons-water-system/
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Clean drinking water is socialism. Bottled water for everyone.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm surprised anyone noticed
 
fireclown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Could you dial back the negative stereotypes a bit subby?  At least until they are out of danger?  This is not the time.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
3rd World America
 
scanman61
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Clean drinking water is socialism. Bottled water for everyone.


Ulf Mark Schneider nods in agreement
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's Bible Belt country. God will help them.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Honey, if we get a divorce will you still be my sister?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fireclown: Could you dial back the negative stereotypes a bit subby?  At least until they are out of danger?  This is not the time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Awh, bummer. I hear they only got indoor plumbing a few years ago. Those poor, country bumpkins.

God the rural South is so terrible it's absolutely unreal.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jackson has already lost 1/4 of its population since 1980.  It's already a pretty hard scene there.  This will lead to more people leaving.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: It's Bible Belt country. God will help them.


God already sent them water.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Jackson has already lost 1/4 of its population since 1980.  It's already a pretty hard scene there.  This will lead to more people leaving.


We should ship all the unhoused there from the cities.

25% of the population leaving means there's at least 15% unoccupied structures (figuring for shrinkage). We should do the same to Ohio and Detroit.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Rapmaster2000: Jackson has already lost 1/4 of its population since 1980.  It's already a pretty hard scene there.  This will lead to more people leaving.

We should ship all the unhoused there from the cities.

25% of the population leaving means there's at least 15% unoccupied structures (figuring for shrinkage). We should do the same to Ohio and Detroit.


That's nice, dear.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ahhh, Mississippi.

Giving credibility to the Alabama state motto, "At Least We're Not Mississippi!"
 
jim32rr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Honey, if we get a divorce will you still be my sister?


Yeah but she's still a Canadian
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a Republican state. Market forces will fix it. Market forces fix everything.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You leave my momma-daughter-sister-aunt out of this!

She has enough trouble cookin' and cleanin' for all the menfolk, she doesn't need some hoity-toity fark submitter casting asparagus her way.
 
Alebak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: They had no water in winter.
Now they have no water in summer.
I guess they only have water in the Fall and Spring?

Winter issue in case you forgot:

https://www.mpbonline.org/blogs/news/how-2021-winter-storms-exposed-a-lot-of-deficiencies-in-jacksons-water-system/


On the list of "Places people will probably start to abandon due to systemic failures on every level", Mississippi is up there.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Rapmaster2000: Jackson has already lost 1/4 of its population since 1980.  It's already a pretty hard scene there.  This will lead to more people leaving.

We should ship all the unhoused there from the cities.

25% of the population leaving means there's at least 15% unoccupied structures (figuring for shrinkage). We should do the same to Ohio and Detroit.


And build a wall around the site, to make sure they don't drift back to the surrounding cities, because, you know, reasons.

/ you suck
 
the_rhino
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We got married in a fever, hotter than a pepper sprout,
We've been talkin' 'bout Jackson
Ever since the water went out.
I'm goin' to Jackson, I'm gonna mess around,
Yeah, I'm goin' to Jackson,
Look out Jackson town.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Pakistan says that's a shame
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: They had no water in winter.
Now they have no water in summer.
I guess they only have water in the Fall and Spring?


Jackson Spring Water. Available at all Froogels and Food Giants.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Joe South - Walk A Mile In My Shoes (1970)
Youtube In4UDYxxqVU
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alebak: Walker: They had no water in winter.
Now they have no water in summer.
I guess they only have water in the Fall and Spring?

Winter issue in case you forgot:

https://www.mpbonline.org/blogs/news/how-2021-winter-storms-exposed-a-lot-of-deficiencies-in-jacksons-water-system/

On the list of "Places people will probably start to abandon due to systemic failures on every level", Mississippi is up there.


People are abandoning it in some places and not others.  The problem with Jackson specifically is that there is no growth industry.  There is no need for anyone to move there for work.  The state's major industries are agriculture and aquaculture (farmed fish).  Those industries usually need less workers over time and not more.   Same with Tupelo and Hattiesburg.  Starkville and Oxford can continue as college towns.  The only growth areas are on the Gulf.  It's a cheap place for retirees priced out of Florida.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Goin' down to Jackson, gonna have myself a time."
"Pothole'd highways everywhere, humble folks without hydration."

Cmon, it practically writes itself!
 
Oakenshield
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Keep voting MAGAt tho. It'll turn around, just blow another load on the battle flag and President DeSantis will reward your adherence.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: It's a Republican state. Market forces will fix it. Market forces fix everything.


Mississippi should also cut taxes to help them.  That always works.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.