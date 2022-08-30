 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Pakistan is a disaster of 'epic proportions'. They also have bad flooding going on   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Weather, Global warming, global temperatures, Climate, Scientific research, Pakistan's priority, Flood, Monsoon  
•       •       •

659 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, first they take all our defense dollars.  Now, they're taking our water.   Maybe their mooslim gawd kneecapped our mighty whitie gawd.   Need to pray harder.  Or less.

Pakistan Almonds exported to the world in 10 years.  Mark it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Even the bad pun drum monkey is slightly ashamed of the one, subby..

//Ok, I laughed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's almost like the climate is changing.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
God must be angry.  Maybe they could try oppressing their women harder.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jesus subby,   Elon Musk's bid for Twitter is still unresolved, Hunter Bidens laptop has nullified the 2020 election another white, blond college girl has gone missing, and you want to prattle on about half a million brown people being permanently displaced from their home land because we need shiny things.   Shame on you.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
33M people affected. Effectively homeless.

Imagine every person in PA & IL was washed out.
Just about the same number.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Jesus subby,   Elon Musk's bid for Twitter is still unresolved, Hunter Bidens laptop has nullified the 2020 election another white, blond college girl has gone missing, and you want to prattle on about half a million brown people being permanently displaced from their home land because we need shiny things.   Shame on you.


Welcom to Fark.png

Where the morality is made up and the funny votes don't matter.
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Modi, this is your time to shine! Take the Kashmir, El Guapo, you know you want it.
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: God must be angry.  Maybe they could try oppressing their women harder.


That Ms Marvel was too shameless.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Should have prayed harder, I guess.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size

Oh, do the carpets not fly once they're waterlogged?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [s.yimg.com image 705x470]
Oh, do the carpets not fly once they're waterlogged?


Carpets are extremely important family heirlooms, those are passed down generation to generation.  I told Hubs he better grab ours, too, if we're ever evacuated.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I bet Mossad did this with their Red Mercury powered climate machine!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pakistan's barely a country, and I'm not sure why it's considered a useful ally/tool to the West to the point we pour in money in aid when they seem to spend an awful lot of their internal effort supporting savage tribal groups and extremist Islam.  Might be those 100+ nuclear weapons they have.

Believe it or not, I don't like to see people suffer, but I can't help them (you can be damn sure I'd end up dead if I went there and tried), so... I'm going to save my sympathy for people who are compatible with civilized co-existence.   When they learn that trick, I'll be all about helping them.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is going to be the new normal.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Unsung_Hero:
Believe it or not, I don't like to see people suffer,

Since you give me the choice, I don't believe it.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It's almost like the climate is changing.



were you this whatever you are in 1992 when flooding killed over 2000?  hell, flooding in that region was a major news story for most of the 1980's.  i hear the 80's a popular again.

look at a topographical map of Pakistan, the landscape was carved by water.  flooding is nothing new there.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It's almost like the climate is changing.


were you this whatever you are in 1992 when flooding killed over 2000?  hell, flooding in that region was a major news story for most of the 1980's.  i hear the 80's a popular again.

look at a topographical map of Pakistan, the landscape was carved by water.  flooding is nothing new there.


Well the flooding is not new, your right there but the frequency and intensity of the flooding has increased significantly over the last 20 to 30 years.  See that's how climate change works, gradual change over a period of time.  Your pointing out weather events not the climate change.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you live in a desert.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: God must be angry.


Maybe she's happy.

/SPLOOOSH
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.