(Daily Star)   Russian Military Commander appears to be unaware of the USA, Germany, France, Canada and NATO in general (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
46
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good luck with that. You might as well add the US to that. And every other nation backing the sanctions that have crippled your already listing economy.

Why don't you go back to the drawing board, maybe oust some kleptocrats, and build a functioning nation, and then you can rejoin the rest of the world? Better plan at prosperity than cannibalizing your neighbors.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Why don't you go back to the drawing board, maybe oust some kleptocrats, and build a functioning nation, and then you can rejoin the rest of the world? Better plan at prosperity than cannibalizing your neighbors.


Why do that when you can double-down on the insanity because of a few over-inflated egos?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I could totally beat that bouncer up, but I'd rather not waste my time, lets go somewhere else"
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also unaware of Trident submarines?
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why Satan missile look like floppy dildo?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said the West would cease supporting Ukraine, which would then buckle to Putin "because no-one will have a desire to do anything".

That was the basis of your original invasion calculus.  You thought the West would buckle because Ukraine didn't matter.  Now you're going to directly attack them and expect the same result.

It's weird that a country so hung up on WWII doesn't seem to remember what Britain did in WWII when they were attacked.  Maybe in Russia all they learn about WWII is that Russia did everything.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, historically bombing Britain into submission has worked out swimmingly.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian generals aren't paid to know things. Their conduct of the war so far shows that.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is their Alex Jones then?
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: He said the West would cease supporting Ukraine, which would then buckle to Putin "because no-one will have a desire to do anything".

That was the basis of your original invasion calculus.  You thought the West would buckle because Ukraine didn't matter.  Now you're going to directly attack them and expect the same result.

It's weird that a country so hung up on WWII doesn't seem to remember what Britain did in WWII when they were attacked.  Maybe in Russia all they learn about WWII is that Russia did everything.


They certainly aren't taught that the Soviets LOSE to the Nazis without American lend/lease programs.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we finally occupy Russia, looks like we need to replace their plumbing. Still using lead in it obviously.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PineappleOnPizza: Rapmaster2000: He said the West would cease supporting Ukraine, which would then buckle to Putin "because no-one will have a desire to do anything".

That was the basis of your original invasion calculus.  You thought the West would buckle because Ukraine didn't matter.  Now you're going to directly attack them and expect the same result.

It's weird that a country so hung up on WWII doesn't seem to remember what Britain did in WWII when they were attacked.  Maybe in Russia all they learn about WWII is that Russia did everything.

They certainly aren't taught that the Soviets LOSE to the Nazis without American lend/lease programs.


...which we are currently giving to the other side.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan-2?  Looks more like Peyronie-2, amirite??

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Russia sure does have a lot of its own Lauren Boeberts, but being Russian, far darker and more suicidal.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles (Official Video)
Youtube CDsFKOrLWhU
 
kindms
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
so his thought is they can attack the UK a NATO member, one of the 5 eyes and everyone would just go ok.

sure
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yuri not helping.
 
Zenith
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
yeah. sure you will chubby chops.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: So this is their Alex Jones then?


Wouldn't that just be the regular Alex Jones?
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
nancyclaxton.netView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, go bomb London where most of your oligarchs live. Sounds like a solid plan.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: When we finally occupy Russia, looks like we need to replace their plumbing. Still using lead in it obviously.


Afghanistan taught us that it's pointless to occupy something that's rotted to the core. Best to just turn all of Russia into rubble and leave it.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russia is losing its best fighter aircraft to shoulder fired weapon systems because they're being forced into doing low altitude gun runs due to not having having any guided munitions left. Yet somehow the West is to believe that they have enough "hypersonic" missiles to wipe out the UK? I don't believe it.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It shouldn't be any wonder why Ukraine was giving them all they could want before the west started supplying SOME weapons and why the tide turned fairly quickly after those weapons hit the field.
 
BigChad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It wasn't over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, and it won't be when the Russians do it.
 
BigChad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Oh yeah, historically bombing Britain into submission has worked out swimmingly.


I don't think he talked about submission.

But yes, blockages and bombs have worked swimmingly, as seen in WW1 and WW2.
 
zbtop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If it was really that simple and easy, Vova Putina would have done it.

As it hasn't been done, it's probably not so simple and easy.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whatever.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dude, Russia can't even invade a numerically and technologically inferior neighbor.  I'm willing to bet their missiles would explode on the launchpads long before they made it to the UK.  Russia - rolling crit fails since 1980.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Frankly, the Ukraine war is to our advantage. Russia is weakening itself immeasurably, while fighting a war it will (probably) lose.

It's terrible that it comes at Ukraine's expense, but the longer that Russia weakens itself, the better off everyone else is. Keep it up, Putin, you dumb moron!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
he might think it is just north Atlantic countries in it, how many could there be ?
Canada (1949)
Montenegro (2017)
Netherlands (1949)
Italy (1949)
Latvia (2004)
Lithuania (2004)
North Macedonia (2020)
Norway (1949)
Poland (1999)
Slovakia (2004)
United Kingdom (1949)
Portugal (1949)
Romania (2004)
United States (1949)
Slovenia (2004)
Spain (1982)
Turkey (1952)
Croatia (2009)
France (1949)
Germany (1955)
Greece (1952)
Hungary (1999)
Czech Republic (1999)
Denmark (1949)
Estonia (2004)
Albania (2009)
Belgium (1949)
Bulgaria (2004)
Iceland (1949)
Luxembourg (1949)

oh !
 
p89tech
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Geotpf: PineappleOnPizza: Rapmaster2000: He said the West would cease supporting Ukraine, which would then buckle to Putin "because no-one will have a desire to do anything".

That was the basis of your original invasion calculus.  You thought the West would buckle because Ukraine didn't matter.  Now you're going to directly attack them and expect the same result.

It's weird that a country so hung up on WWII doesn't seem to remember what Britain did in WWII when they were attacked.  Maybe in Russia all they learn about WWII is that Russia did everything.

They certainly aren't taught that the Soviets LOSE to the Nazis without American lend/lease programs.

...which we are currently giving to the other side.


If your suggestion is that the Ukrainians are Nazis, then you've spent way too much time reading Poostain's propaganda. Ukraine might not be a perfect country, but they're hardly akin to Nazi Germany. Ukraine did not attack their neighbors or build a network or massive death camps to cleans ethnic minorities.

Russia is attacking Ukraine for access to resources and for Putin's pipe dream of forever being remember as the Great Leader who restored the Glorious Soviet Empire.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WTP 2: he might think it is just north Atlantic countries in it, how many could there be ?
Canada (1949)
Montenegro (2017)
Netherlands (1949)
Italy (1949)
Latvia (2004)
Lithuania (2004)
North Macedonia (2020)
Norway (1949)
Poland (1999)
Slovakia (2004)
United Kingdom (1949)
Portugal (1949)
Romania (2004)
United States (1949)
Slovenia (2004)
Spain (1982)
Turkey (1952)
Croatia (2009)
France (1949)
Germany (1955)
Greece (1952)
Hungary (1999)
Czech Republic (1999)
Denmark (1949)
Estonia (2004)
Albania (2009)
Belgium (1949)
Bulgaria (2004)
Iceland (1949)
Luxembourg (1949)

oh !


Putin don't know what he gettin into, with Luxembourg on the force.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: WTP 2: he might think it is just north Atlantic countries in it, how many could there be ?
Canada (1949)
Montenegro (2017)
Netherlands (1949)
Italy (1949)
Latvia (2004)
Lithuania (2004)
North Macedonia (2020)
Norway (1949)
Poland (1999)
Slovakia (2004)
United Kingdom (1949)
Portugal (1949)
Romania (2004)
United States (1949)
Slovenia (2004)
Spain (1982)
Turkey (1952)
Croatia (2009)
France (1949)
Germany (1955)
Greece (1952)
Hungary (1999)
Czech Republic (1999)
Denmark (1949)
Estonia (2004)
Albania (2009)
Belgium (1949)
Bulgaria (2004)
Iceland (1949)
Luxembourg (1949)

oh !

Putin don't know what he gettin into, with Luxembourg on the force.


To be fair, any such alliance including Luxembourg is not doing so because it needs Luxembourg.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd be surprised if they had enough functioning hypersonic missiles to pull it off and yes there are defenses against them.   Having said that shooting down missiles hypersonic or otherwise is hardly easy.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Boojum2k: When we finally occupy Russia, looks like we need to replace their plumbing. Still using lead in it obviously.

Afghanistan taught us that it's pointless to occupy something that's rotted to the core. Best to just turn all of Russia into rubble and leave it.


Not saying you're right or wrong, but if you throw in a call to use fusion weapons, you'd have a perfect post from our own diplomat from the sovereign state of ethanol.

Wonder what he's up to lately?
 
cgremlin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

p89tech: If your suggestion is that the Ukrainians are Nazis, then you've spent way too much time reading Poostain's propaganda.


No, he's saying that without having had the benefit of Lend-Lease in WWII, the USSR wouldn't have done nearly as well against Nazi Germany.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Russia is losing its best fighter aircraft to shoulder fired weapon systems because they're being forced into doing low altitude gun runs due to not having having any guided munitions left. Yet somehow the West is to believe that they have enough "hypersonic" missiles to wipe out the UK? I don't believe it.


Can we build a 'Get Smart' style "Would You Believe" gag from here?

"Well, would you believe we have enough supersonic cruise missiles to devastate Scotland?"
 
cgremlin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Can we build a 'Get Smart' style "Would You Believe" gag from here?

"Well, would you believe we have enough supersonic cruise missiles to devastate Scotland?"


"Scotland?  Surely you misspoke and meant Sealand."
 
farker99
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA: The lieutenant general, who served as a Russian tank commander, said that rather than leading to full-scale world war, this would halt the Ukrainian conflict and bring victory to Putin.

The general is clueless. Doing this would bring all of NATO into a war, and Russia would last about 20 minutes. Because that is about how long it takes for the rockets from western europe to land on russia.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If he wants to end the war quickly he should have the Russian military launch a hypersonic missile at Putin's office. While he's in it.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: WTP 2: he might think it is just north Atlantic countries in it, how many could there be ?
Canada (1949)
Montenegro (2017)
Netherlands (1949)
Italy (1949)
Latvia (2004)
Lithuania (2004)
North Macedonia (2020)
Norway (1949)
Poland (1999)
Slovakia (2004)
United Kingdom (1949)
Portugal (1949)
Romania (2004)
United States (1949)
Slovenia (2004)
Spain (1982)
Turkey (1952)
Croatia (2009)
France (1949)
Germany (1955)
Greece (1952)
Hungary (1999)
Czech Republic (1999)
Denmark (1949)
Estonia (2004)
Albania (2009)
Belgium (1949)
Bulgaria (2004)
Iceland (1949)
Luxembourg (1949)

oh !

Putin don't know what he gettin into, with Luxembourg on the force.


Don't be so quick to joke about small countries

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Maybe in Russia all they learn about WWII is that Russia did everything.


They did a hell of a lot, but it was a different time in terms of politics and technology.  Back then you could still get away with throwing bodies at the problem until the enemy ran out of supplies... and they had an enemy that was clearly an enemy that had to be stopped as a survival prerogative.
 
spleef420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Brits take brutal retaliation to a whole new level. They seem all prim and proper until they slice your sack off and feed it to you.
 
