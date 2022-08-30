 Skip to content
(Guardian)   70% of Los Angeles teachers consider quitting. Subby is a teacher in SoCal and is not surprised by this number, as workload keeps increasing and bosses are terrible. In other news, everyone is thinking of quitting their job for those same reasons   (theguardian.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but we don't need no more dumber people
Teaching is important
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Go for it. If even the ostensibly most progressive state can't figure out how to give teachers a living wage and good working environment, you have to put aside the kids--for the sake of the kids--before it's too late and we're all stuck in a charter-school hellhole as the public school system erodes to nothing.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
SoCal will be thirsty AND stupid(er)?
Blow the bridges now before they get out.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

koder: Go for it. If even the ostensibly most progressive state can't figure out how to give teachers a living wage and good working environment, you have to put aside the kids--for the sake of the kids--before it's too late and we're all stuck in a charter-school hellhole as the public school system erodes to nothing.


There's *way* too many people who think teachers have an easy job and a whole summer off that they didn't earn.  I hear this from people who sit in privileged, inherited positions who do almost *nothing* all day.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Probably 70%, or more, of all workers consider quitting.  Teachers aren't special in that regard.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A stupid population is easier to lie to and to treat them like shiat without them rising up and fighting back.
This is by design by the Government (of both parties) and the billionaire 1% who actually run the nation.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's not just teachers.  I'm in IT in the legal field, and I've already told my wife I'm retiring (or quitting, if you prefer) early in just under three years.  Not because we're independently wealthy (far from it), but because I've come to loathe everything about my job except the paycheck.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, 70% of the teachers in Texas are thinking of quitting. But Texas doesn't care about education anyway, so it's no big deal.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is a bit of advice I offer for anyone with a clean background who have some spare hours. Become a third party traveler notary. They need people who are paid $300 an hour to explain signing mortgages or complicated policies. But you need a clean background with no traffic offenses because of Obama.
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah but we don't need no more dumber people
Teaching is important


What are they even allowed to teach kids anymore? We have turned teachers into glorified baby sitter who isn't allowed to even discipline kids who are not learning.
The teachers themselves are entitled people who don't realize everyone else is in the same boat as them - just without union.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: It's not just teachers.  I'm in IT in the legal field, and I've already told my wife I'm retiring (or quitting, if you prefer) early in just under three years.  Not because we're independently wealthy (far from it), but because I've come to loathe everything about my job except the paycheck.


I'm in my late 50s and would quit if I could, but no employer health insurance and no Medicare means that's out of the question.

\too bad the US isn't a civilized country with universal healthcare.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: It's not just teachers.  I'm in IT in the legal field, and I've already told my wife I'm retiring (or quitting, if you prefer) early in just under three years.  Not because we're independently wealthy (far from it), but because I've come to loathe everything about my job except the paycheck.


Glad to see I'm not the only one. Here at our district they keep layering admin at 6 figures plus but don't add anything to custodial, teachers, teacher asst, it, maintenance, etc. Aaaand they just can't figure out why moral is so low.
 
Decorus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oddly enough I work at a school in Los Angeles none of the teachers are struggling financially or are taking side jobs at my school. I'm kinda confused.

I mean the average salary is around 72K with a few who go into the 90s. So I guess they might be talking about Private schools or charters.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cheesemaker2016: cretinbob: Yeah but we don't need no more dumber people
Teaching is important

What are they even allowed to teach kids anymore? We have turned teachers into glorified baby sitter who isn't allowed to even discipline kids who are not learning.
The teachers themselves are entitled people who don't realize everyone else is in the same boat as them - just without union.


The fact that you think kids should be "disciplined" for not learning says you have a bright future in a Republican administration.
 
starsrift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Wave Of Anal Fury: It's not just teachers.  I'm in IT in the legal field, and I've already told my wife I'm retiring (or quitting, if you prefer) early in just under three years.  Not because we're independently wealthy (far from it), but because I've come to loathe everything about my job except the paycheck.

Glad to see I'm not the only one. Here at our district they keep layering admin at 6 figures plus but don't add anything to custodial, teachers, teacher asst, it, maintenance, etc. Aaaand they just can't figure out why moral is so low.


You probably meant "morale", but it's better this way anyway.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

starsrift: pounddawg: Wave Of Anal Fury: It's not just teachers.  I'm in IT in the legal field, and I've already told my wife I'm retiring (or quitting, if you prefer) early in just under three years.  Not because we're independently wealthy (far from it), but because I've come to loathe everything about my job except the paycheck.

Glad to see I'm not the only one. Here at our district they keep layering admin at 6 figures plus but don't add anything to custodial, teachers, teacher asst, it, maintenance, etc. Aaaand they just can't figure out why moral is so low.

You probably meant "morale", but it's better this way anyway.


Still on my first cup.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

debug: Probably 70%, or more, of all workers consider quitting.  Teachers aren't special in that regard.


Googling turned up a poll suggesting 40% as a recent number for all workers, FWIW. Perhaps more useful is how the number for teachers has changed over time, and especially whether the number of actual resignations has changed. Complaining is one thing, action is another.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I'm in my late 50s and would quit if I could, but no employer health insurance and no Medicare means that's out of the question.

\too bad the US isn't a civilized country with universal healthcare.


I'll get added to my wife's.  She doesn't loathe her job, and as long as I earn enough working at Wegmans (or wherever) to cover the increase in her health insurance, I'm good.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Wave Of Anal Fury: It's not just teachers.  I'm in IT in the legal field, and I've already told my wife I'm retiring (or quitting, if you prefer) early in just under three years.  Not because we're independently wealthy (far from it), but because I've come to loathe everything about my job except the paycheck.

Glad to see I'm not the only one. Here at our district they keep layering admin at 6 figures plus but don't add anything to custodial, teachers, teacher asst, it, maintenance, etc. Aaaand they just can't figure out why moral is so low.


The only reason I haven't quit already is because I've been working from home in Virginia since 2014.  If I had to still be sitting in an office in a big city, I would have quit long ago.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Take your ass to Oshag Hennessy's office, subby!
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Decorus: Oddly enough I work at a school in Los Angeles none of the teachers are struggling financially or are taking side jobs at my school. I'm kinda confused.

I mean the average salary is around 72K with a few who go into the 90s. So I guess they might be talking about Private schools or charters.


It's a UTLA survey and they do represent both charter and district LAUSD teachers. Do you remember responding to such a survey?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was briefly a substitute teacher while I was "between jobs", and was completely exhausted at the end of every day, and probably got sick with some sort of germ every other week.  People who complain about teachers and education in general should be forced to be a substitute teacher for a month.  I guarantee they'd stop their griping.
 
thamike
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's f*cking rough for us. And it's probably going to become a gameshow.
 
anti-riaa
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: It's not just teachers.  I'm in IT in the legal field, and I've already told my wife I'm retiring (or quitting, if you prefer) early in just under three years.  Not because we're independently wealthy (far from it), but because I've come to loathe everything about my job except the paycheck.


I hear you. I'm still at least 22 years away from retirement (unless I win a lottery lol) but my wife and aunt already plan to somehow be done with this greedy corporate world. I work in IT and just like you hate everything about my company other than the paycheck (and a couple people I actually like)
 
