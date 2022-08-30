 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Just another day out on the highway, picking up chicks   (kitchener.ctvnews.ca) divider line
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"2,400 chickens rescued "

Rescued?

/perspective
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No charges have been laid at this time.

what a cheep cheep shot.  It really ruffles my feathers when they do this.  Someone obviously egged them on.

/Rule of three
//Puns are fun
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The most evil of all snacks
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Arkansas Hell's Angels to the rescue!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Loose chicks?

/sudden need to pullet
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From Subby's headline, I expected a Bruce Springsteen song.  Somebody named Wanda or Rosalita would figure prominently; probably a waitress at the all-night diner out on Route 3-0.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Right! Those chicks clearly don't belong on the side of the road - glimpsing freedom like that, and even enjoying the grass. They need to be on the first truck  back to the slaughterhouse!

///..wait a minute
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I used to pick up chicks in Beamsville.

They smelled like cigarette smoke and hairspray.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah you know me.
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coworker had an idea for Dicks sporting goods...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
