 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Russian paratrooper defects to France. No word on whether he demanded the son of Jor-El kneel before him   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, Military, Russian paratrooper Pavel Filatiev, Russia, Russian language, Charles de Gaulle, Ukraine, Crimea  
•       •       •

709 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2022 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One wonders how he managed to find his way from Ukraine to France.

/ not enough to actually read the article, but
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 years for fake news?

They really are going hard on it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaaah now I got it!
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: One wonders how he managed to find his way from Ukraine to France.

/ not enough to actually read the article, but


FTFA: "Filatiev spent some time skipping from one town to another to avoid detection before leaving the country, arriving this week in France via Tunisia."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: We didn't have the moral right to attack another country, especially when it's the nation that's closest to us," he writes in a 141-page broadside called "ZOV" that he posted on the VKontakte social network in August.

The title, the Russian word for "call", is made up of the identification letters painted on military vehicles during the attack.

Um... I thought that the strange thing about the Z was that it wasn't a character in Cyrillic.  So how would it be a russian word?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Valter:

They really are going hard on it.

That's what she said.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: [s.yimg.com image 705x470]
[hips.hearstapps.com image 377x533]


Meh. Michael Shannon's Zod is the best Zod, and frankly the only reason worth watching Man of Steel. You can take your "Disco Zod" and go fark off on that interstellar euro-pop album cover with him and the rest of his ABBA reject buddies
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: SurfaceTension: [s.yimg.com image 705x470]
[hips.hearstapps.com image 377x533]

Meh. Michael Shannon's Zod is the best Zod, and frankly the only reason worth watching Man of Steel. You can take your "Disco Zod" and go fark off on that interstellar euro-pop album cover with him and the rest of his ABBA reject buddies



Why do you say this to me when you know I will kill you for it?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Oneiros: FTA: We didn't have the moral right to attack another country, especially when it's the nation that's closest to us," he writes in a 141-page broadside called "ZOV" that he posted on the VKontakte social network in August.

The title, the Russian word for "call", is made up of the identification letters painted on military vehicles during the attack.

Um... I thought that the strange thing about the Z was that it wasn't a character in Cyrillic.  So how would it be a russian word?


They have the sound, the letter just looks different in the Cyrillic alphabet.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: SurfaceTension: [s.yimg.com image 705x470]
[hips.hearstapps.com image 377x533]

Meh. Michael Shannon's Zod is the best Zod, and frankly the only reason worth watching Man of Steel. You can take your "Disco Zod" and go fark off on that interstellar euro-pop album cover with him and the rest of his ABBA reject buddies


Zod off!
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Oneiros: FTA: We didn't have the moral right to attack another country, especially when it's the nation that's closest to us," he writes in a 141-page broadside called "ZOV" that he posted on the VKontakte social network in August.

The title, the Russian word for "call", is made up of the identification letters painted on military vehicles during the attack.

Um... I thought that the strange thing about the Z was that it wasn't a character in Cyrillic.  So how would it be a russian word?


I'd assume it's because it's because letters represent sounds, and that sound definitely exists in Russian Cyrillic. "зов", in this case.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: One wonders how he managed to find his way from Ukraine to France.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
After a time out from the army, the 34-year-old last year rejoined Russia's 56th airborne regiment -- his father's old unit -- based in Crimea.


I know what they meant and that it's technically correct (would have used 'of' in place of 'from' myself), but it's still kinda funny to me to think about him getting a "time out" from the army.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

starsrift: Oneiros: FTA: We didn't have the moral right to attack another country, especially when it's the nation that's closest to us," he writes in a 141-page broadside called "ZOV" that he posted on the VKontakte social network in August.

The title, the Russian word for "call", is made up of the identification letters painted on military vehicles during the attack.

Um... I thought that the strange thing about the Z was that it wasn't a character in Cyrillic.  So how would it be a russian word?

I'd assume it's because it's because letters represent sounds, and that sound definitely exists in Russian Cyrillic. "зов", in this case.


I would argue then that the name of it was "зов", or that it transliterates to "зов" which then translates to "call".

But once I had the actual russian spelling, I put it into Google Translate to check it, and it decided it was Mongolian, which had an even better translation:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Um... I thought that the strange thing about the Z was that it wasn't a character in Cyrillic.  So how would it be a russian word?


Someone bought them a Z, probably China.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kneel before Clod.
 
mark625
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have a small two-person tent that I use when camping. I named it Zod because I always have to kneel before it to get in and out.

Kudos to the defector. Maybe he'll live to see his country reclaimed from the oligarchs and mobsters.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.