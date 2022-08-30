 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ummm, there's holes in the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plants roof ...from artillery shelling   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
47
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

919 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)



47 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Safe, reliable.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the same people that literally dug foxholes and trenches around zaphorizhia.

Incidentally, these are the same people that will get cancer from it in a few decades.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Incidentally, these are the same people that will get cancer from it in a few decades.


Only if they live that long
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: These are the same people that literally dug foxholes and trenches around zaphorizhia.

Incidentally, these are the same people that will get cancer from it in a few decades.


Not good. Not terrible.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a bump on the frog on the log?
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wouldn't be having these problems with a thorium reactor, you know.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Russia
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's hard to tell the difference between propaganda, PR, and the truth.

Back in Freshman year of highschool, we had a nuclear facility representative come in. They claimed the important parts were tested against real life airstrikes from obsolete fighter craft, so the construction company could prove their methods were safe.

Hopefully it is somewhere where non-critical stuff was happening.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Safe, reliable.


Nothing is safe and reliable when hit with artillery.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems a little more worrying that the roof of a nuclear power plant isn't made of ... I dunno, CONCRETE?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: These are the same people that literally dug foxholes and trenches around zaphorizhia.

Incidentally, these are the same people that will get cancer from it in a few decades.


the fly ash from the coal plant is not the greatest is it.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the holes were strategically placed there to allow cool, fresh air to circulate to help cool the fuel rods? j\k

Maybe NATO should have shut this war down on Day 1 citing the potential for nuclear catastrophe that could affect NATO countries, and forced these two to resolve this diplomatically. Not j/k
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this thread, as all nuclear threads go:

*DERP
*THIS IS THE BIGGEST DEAL EVER
*DERP
*DERP
*Guys, relax, this happens all the time
*DERP

/* denotes individual poster
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Oh, it's hard to tell the difference between propaganda, PR, and the truth.


It's not hard to tell which way the roofing material blows, someone shot a grenade into the roof. Since the only people with weapons physically on premises are Russians it makes it's pretty easy to figure out who did it.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On behalf of the congregation planet:

YOU farkING IDIOTS!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't the entire plant and it's an outbuilding and not the reactor. When people hear "THE roof" they think we're about to have Chernobyl 2.0.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Somaticasual: These are the same people that literally dug foxholes and trenches around zaphorizhia.

Incidentally, these are the same people that will get cancer from it in a few decades.

the fly ash from the coal plant is not the greatest is it.


Admittedly, realized I meant chernobyl. I'd say pride held back a retraction, but that'd be a lie from shame....
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Maybe the holes were strategically placed there to allow cool, fresh air to circulate to help cool the fuel rods? j\k

Maybe NATO should have shut this war down on Day 1 citing the potential for nuclear catastrophe that could affect NATO countries, and forced these two to resolve this diplomatically. Not j/k


Or at the very least mention that leaking radiation into one of their countries would be considered an 'attack' and trigger a response
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: It seems a little more worrying that the roof of a nuclear power plant isn't made of ... I dunno, CONCRETE?


The important bits usually are well shielded.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: It isn't the entire plant and it's an outbuilding and not the reactor. When people hear "THE roof" they think we're about to have Chernobyl 2.0.


Yes but it's an outbuilding that is only about 150 meters from the reactor buildings.  I don't know about you but the idea of dropping artillery shells that close to reactor buildings doesn't exactly give me a warm and fuzzy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: These are the same people that literally dug foxholes and trenches around zaphorizhia.

Incidentally, these are the same people that will get cancer from it in a few decades.


You mean Pripyat.  And yes, they dug up radioactive fallout from April 1986.  Since I am not a radioactivity expert, it's hard for me to know if the short lived isotopes from the Chernobyl disaster were still dangerous.  It would be helpful to know if they dug up any reactor core pieces that were ejected in the explosion or buried there by the "cleaners".  If so, then some soldiers may have received a substantial dose.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: It seems a little more worrying that the roof of a nuclear power plant isn't made of ... I dunno, CONCRETE?


Why would the toilets or the cantina or the HR or the management areas need concrete roofs?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Maybe the holes were strategically placed there to allow cool, fresh air to circulate to help cool the fuel rods? j\k

Maybe NATO should have shut this war down on Day 1 citing the potential for nuclear catastrophe that could affect NATO countries, and forced these two to resolve this diplomatically. Not j/k


NATO doesn't have a magic wand to stop the Russians from farking up.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: In this thread, as all nuclear threads go:

*DERP
*THIS IS THE BIGGEST DEAL EVER
*DERP
*DERP
*Guys, relax, this happens all the time
*DERP

/* denotes individual poster


Oh yeah, I forgot to throw in the occasional, reasonable/knowledgeable/logical post
 
urethra_franklin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: These are the same people that literally dug foxholes and trenches around zaphorizhia.

Incidentally, these are the same people that will get cancer from it in a few decades.


Wait, they did that at Zaphorizia as well? I know they did that outside Chernobyl; you'd figure someone would tell them what a monumentally stupid idea it was, and not to do it again.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Safe, reliable.


I noticed you are writing in English, and not Russian, which is why this is a current problem.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Is there a bump on the frog on the log?


Tumor
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urethra_franklin: Somaticasual: These are the same people that literally dug foxholes and trenches around zaphorizhia.

Incidentally, these are the same people that will get cancer from it in a few decades.

Wait, they did that at Zaphorizia as well? I know they did that outside Chernobyl; you'd figure someone would tell them what a monumentally stupid idea it was, and not to do it again.


<chuckle> Just like admonishments for getting it wrong...
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: These are the same people that literally dug foxholes and trenches around zaphorizhia.

Incidentally, these are the same people that will get cancer from it in a few decades.


The foxholes and trenches in Zhaporizhia aren't that dangerous. It was digging those in Chernobyl that has likely killed a lot of guys or will kill them with cancer.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It seems a little more worrying that the roof of a nuclear power plant isn't made of ... I dunno, CONCRETE?


Only the reactor needs a containment building. Putting the massive steam turbines and generators in one would make maintenance impossible.
 
urethra_franklin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Oh, it's hard to tell the difference between propaganda, PR, and the truth.

Back in Freshman year of highschool, we had a nuclear facility representative come in. They claimed the important parts were tested against real life airstrikes from obsolete fighter craft, so the construction company could prove their methods were safe.

Hopefully it is somewhere where non-critical stuff was happening.


Of note here are the differences in overall design of the structures for accident safety against internal/externalthreats and failures.

Three Mile Island not withstanding, the nuclear facilities in the US had to meet certain standards, period. And while there were certainly attempts at cost-cutting on construction and maintenance, it was nothing like the shiatty design and huge grift in the USSR or post-Soviet bloc countries. Take Chernobyl, for example. There was no real containment measure in place in case of accident, in large part because there was the belief that no Soviet technology could possibly fail.

Hopefully, the inspectors can get a clear picture of what the hell went down, and that there hasn't been too much damage done.
 
scanman61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Stibium: AppleOptionEsc: Oh, it's hard to tell the difference between propaganda, PR, and the truth.

It's not hard to tell which way the roofing material blows, someone shot a grenade into the roof. Since the only people with weapons physically on premises are Russians it makes it's pretty easy to figure out who did it.


Yeah, I'd expect a LOT more damage from a 155mm artillery round.  Like, collapsed building type damage, considering a US 155mm shell has a little over 15 lbs of TNT.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It seems a little more worrying that the roof of a nuclear power plant isn't made of ... I dunno, CONCRETE?


why would they use concrete on a building that does not need concrete.  not every building is a reactor.
 
Theeng
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

151: 151: In this thread, as all nuclear threads go:

*DERP
*THIS IS THE BIGGEST DEAL EVER
*DERP
*DERP
*Guys, relax, this happens all the time
*DERP

/* denotes individual poster

Oh yeah, I forgot to throw in the occasional, reasonable/knowledgeable/logical post


Throw in the 2-3 Chernobyl quotes that happen every thread and yeah, you got it.  At least the daily thread about Ukraine has improved marginally from the memey circlejerk.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: jjorsett: It isn't the entire plant and it's an outbuilding and not the reactor. When people hear "THE roof" they think we're about to have Chernobyl 2.0.

Yes but it's an outbuilding that is only about 150 meters from the reactor buildings.  I don't know about you but the idea of dropping artillery shells that close to reactor buildings doesn't exactly give me a warm and fuzzy.



since the containment dome is designed to withstand an interior explosion of hydrogen gas, why would a mortar shell be of concern?  also, why is Ukraine shelling a power plant, that seems less than bright ;)
 
DerAppie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

asciibaron: ColleenSezWhuut: jjorsett: It isn't the entire plant and it's an outbuilding and not the reactor. When people hear "THE roof" they think we're about to have Chernobyl 2.0.

Yes but it's an outbuilding that is only about 150 meters from the reactor buildings.  I don't know about you but the idea of dropping artillery shells that close to reactor buildings doesn't exactly give me a warm and fuzzy.


since the containment dome is designed to withstand an interior explosion of hydrogen gas, why would a mortar shell be of concern?  also, why is Ukraine shelling a power plant, that seems less than bright ;)


Because of what you just said. INTERIOR EXPLOSION. Not exterior explosion.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
DerAppie:

Because of what you just said. INTERIOR EXPLOSION. Not exterior explosion.

i don't think you understand how explosions work.  a contained pressure has way more force than an uncontained pressure.  shape charges are a thing, y'know?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: jjorsett: It isn't the entire plant and it's an outbuilding and not the reactor. When people hear "THE roof" they think we're about to have Chernobyl 2.0.

Yes but it's an outbuilding that is only about 150 meters from the reactor buildings.  I don't know about you but the idea of dropping artillery shells that close to reactor buildings doesn't exactly give me a warm and fuzzy.

[Fark user image image 675x644]


That's okay, gamma radiation *does* give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think that it is despicable that Russian forces are using the plant as a 'safe zone'. This is Ukraine shelling the armaments in a weird sortie*. The shelling alone is so farked up (but on this linky below)they are accusing each other.
If they are being hit with 155mm shells well lets take a look for example of a 155 in action.

But first a quote from the article:
"A total of 17 shells were fired, four of which hit the roof of Special Building No. 1, where 168 assemblies of U.S. Westinghouse nuclear fuel are stored," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement."

below is one 155mm shell times 17 example for radius.
                                            
Fark user imageView Full Size


But the shells hit in the fuel storage area so well... shucks gosh 'is that bad?'

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/27/russia-and-ukraine-accuse-each-other-of-shelling-around-zaporizhzhia-nuclear-plant.html

sortie* (noun) an attack made by troops coming out from a position of defense

If my opinion above is incorrect please just converse and point out issues thanks. I rather not have this opinion.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nuclear plants
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was told they were speed holes.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Nuclear plants


heavy water, it's what they crave
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Safe, reliable.


Yes, well, this is the alternative to nuclear, so:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That wasn't even in a war zone, that was just regular old cheapskate cost-cutting capitalism. It is also only one of hundreds of deadly catastrophes involving fossil fuel harvesting over the past several decades.

Yup: safe, reliable fossil fuels.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Theeng: vilesithknight: Maybe the holes were strategically placed there to allow cool, fresh air to circulate to help cool the fuel rods? j\k

Maybe NATO should have shut this war down on Day 1 citing the potential for nuclear catastrophe that could affect NATO countries, and forced these two to resolve this diplomatically. Not j/k

NATO doesn't have a magic wand to stop the Russians from farking up.


What a NATO magic wand might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the U.N. is on the way.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

caljar: vudukungfu: Safe, reliable.
I noticed you are writing in English, and not Russian, which is why this is a current problem.


And there is absolutely no chance that anything could go wrong with a nuclear system over here.  Nope.

Just as long as you get to keep using as much energy as you want.  Don't worry about the radioactive waste you leave behind.  That stuff just evaporates into the sky, like all that carbon we make.

That's what the environment is FOR--to suck up all your garbage, for your convenience.

So how's that been working out for you?
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

