(Axios)   Smile more
Laobaojun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In this economy?!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ugh. Doncha just hate it when a woman tells you you'd be more handsome if you smiled?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No. Fuck you.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Ugh. Doncha just hate it when a woman tells you you'd be more handsome if you smiled?


Then she'll ask you if you've been working out. Sometimes hard to carry on.
 
1funguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I smiled more the top 2/3 of my head would slide off.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you insist.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll smile when i have something to smile about, tyvm.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, but there's usually an undercurrent of fear and trepidation behind those fake, awkward American smiles.
 
KB202
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In Europe, people have told me they can tell I'm USian because I look happy and confident, "like you own the place".
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Give me a reason to.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

1funguy: If I smiled more the top 2/3 of my head would slide off.


Youns Canadian.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NSFW (language)

Adult Wednesday Addams s2e3 Wednesday vs Catcallers
Youtube WlIAhjRwOIE
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What I've read and was told, that in some countries if you smile at a stranger, it is taken that you look crazy or that you are up to something. At least when I was in Czechia, no one smiled at me, even in restaurants or shops.

https://www.babbel.com/en/magazine/should-you-smile-in-other-countries
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Smile, Darn Ya, Smile! - Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Youtube T3CkfPHq4pI
 
eKonk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's the same advice given by Aaron Burr, sir.
 
ansius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
scontent.fsyd11-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Smiling is overrated.   Way too many grinning jackaasses running around.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Addams Family Values (1993) - The Happy Hut Scene (6/10) | Movieclips
Youtube w80ZSg7kNbE
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I started now, people might think something is up.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gottagopee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess even the white boys are starting to feel the strain the rest of us have been under for quite a while now because that whole article is some amateur copium of the weakest sort.
 
ansius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skinink: What I've read and was told, that in some countries if you smile at a stranger, it is taken that you look crazy or that you are up to something. At least when I was in Czechia, no one smiled at me, even in restaurants or shops.

https://www.babbel.com/en/magazine/should-you-smile-in-other-countries


Fake smiles look fake. So yeah, it creeps people out, if they're not used to everyone constantly making an ackward grimace, sorry, smile.

What I hear fellow Danes describe it as is mostly "clown face".
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Smile, Darn Ya, Smile! (1931)
Youtube R78jw_Sk7hs
 
