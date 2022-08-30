 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 188 of WW3: US and EU officials say Ukraine has successfully used resistance warfare method developed by US special operations forces to fight back against Russia and bog down its military. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
93
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 660x916]
[Fark user image image 850x276]


👀

Wow.  That's a lot of stuff that got blown up.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With the call for radio silence last night on reporting, this may be a tense morning with no substantive updates.

I'm here for that too.
/morning
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The eyeballs. What ASCII code is that?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I have no idea, I just used the emoji button on my phone.  I am currently trying to escape Ohio, having been thwarted by a storm yesterday and I don't have a laptop with me because this is technically vacation.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hm. Excel shows it as actual text. Maybe Char Map has it?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You're stuck here now.  I got lured in in 1989, and haven't been able to escape yet.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

More than normal, less than half of what I'd hoped for.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nooooo!

The first leg of my flight home looks like it is going to be on time, so I might achieve the impossible dream of getting out of Ohio...
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spasibo to anonymous for Total Fark.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: [external-preview.redd.it image 500x350]


I understand the feeling.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Good luck.  We're counting on you to show us the way out.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not if I call the Ohio Department of Forcible Retention on you
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I got out after college in 1988, so I must have dodged it by a year.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be hilarious if the entire Russian military died in Ukraine.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 20 to August 26. Of course, as of 8/29 it may already be missing the most critical development: Ukraine seems to be intensifying efforts in Kherson Oblast. The Kyiv Post called it a counteroffensive, but I'm going to wait a little bit to see if it's a concerted movement forward or just local advances (or "tactical" advances to exploit small weaknesses in the Russian line as one of the Twitter defense types called it). 

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A year from now OptionC is going to hold season tickets for the Browns and be eating chili on spaghetti.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Pinhole camera kit: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Good luck with that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It would be hilarious if the entire Russian military died in Ukraine.


I am really hoping Sergi from Lada store gets a very big bonus.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: A year from now OptionC is going to hold season tickets for the Browns and be eating chili on spaghetti.


This happened to my sister but it will not happen to me.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I AM AS A GOD!

I've escaped Ohio twice!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: KangTheMad: A year from now OptionC is going to hold season tickets for the Browns and be eating chili on spaghetti.

This happened to my sister but it will not happen to me.


"First Ohio came for my sister, and I said nothing for I was not my sister."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reach for the unreachable star!
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It would be hilarious if the entire Russian military died in Ukraine.


There is plenty of room here.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Military_Memorial_Cemetery
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, since this was at the withered tail end of the last thread,
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey, recognize that missile on the inboard pylon?  That's our good friend Mr. AGM-88!  And you don't just have to look at it sitting there.  He and his buddies head off for some fun a moment later in the video.

Note that they're being launched in pairs, over and over again.  That probably means good things for the ratio of available HARMs to targets.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's an emoji.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Science: Also, since this was at the withered tail end of the last thread,
[Link][Fark user image image 583x581]
Hey, recognize that missile on the inboard pylon?  That's our good friend Mr. AGM-88!  And you don't just have to look at it sitting there.  He and his buddies head off for some fun a moment later in the video.

Note that they're being launched in pairs, over and over again.  That probably means good things for the ratio of available HARMs to targets.


On a Mig-29... Interesting.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: iheartscotch: It would be hilarious if the entire Russian military died in Ukraine.

I am really hoping Sergi from Lada store gets a very big bonus.


Did they finally get enough baling wire and duct tape to get the Lada factory back up and producing?
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There was story, software given to update MiG-29 so can use NATO rocket.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In before photo. Letters in window says "Rent from 80M"
Maybe can get discount now?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Folks and 3 brothers there. I have informed them I will not be attending any weddings, funerals, etc... in Ohio. I got trapped there during Covid I ain't giving it a 3rd chance.

I will not die in Ohio.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I like what they've done with the place. Very tasteful!
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent is now potato!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Ukraine aid links

...


I'm going to call out one particular effort, as it's a group with a fundraising goal approaching:

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

They're only 1/4 of the way there with 3 weeks to go.

There are some posts on there suggesting they try Kickstarter or similar and do a 'buy one give (x)' type program to raise funds... so maybe they'll try again.

Hopefully they give the designs to one of the larger groups to get them printed anyway, or maybe a partnership or something, or even a smaller run to at least get them out there.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, again?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

On windows, Window Sign + ":" brings up emojis.. at least it does in Windows 10.

💋🐱‍🐉🐱‍👓🐱‍🚀🎉🎂🤳😢🎶🤦‍♀😍😒🤷‍♀👌🤢😘💕💋¯\_(ツ)_/¯ᓚᘏᗢ(^///^)༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ☜(ﾟヮﾟ☜)(T_T)

This better not awaken anything in us....
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ukraine Weapons Tracker posted some screenshots from the video to better show the HARMs:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, I guess it's a good disguise.

It's pretty obvious that there aren't brains involved, so no one would suspect that building.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flying Ace Teddy makes for a quality wingman.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Joint work of brigades of Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy enemy positions


boom
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: On windows, Window Sign + ":" brings up emojis.. at least it does in Windows 10.

💋🐱‍🐉🐱‍👓🐱‍🚀🎉🎂🤳😢🎶🤦‍♀😍😒🤷‍♀👌🤢😘💕💋¯\_(ツ)_/¯ᓚᘏᗢ(^///^)༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ☜(ﾟヮﾟ☜)(T_T)

This better not awaken anything in us....


(Insert hand smacking forehead emoji here)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Zelensky's still alive you Orc Bastards!!

Death to Orcs!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is now Ohio.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the U.S has supplied the earlier generation of the jamming pods that are usually used in conjunction with the HARM missile. We be jamming. Hope you like jamming too.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: I wonder if the U.S has supplied the earlier generation of the jamming pods that are usually used in conjunction with the HARM missile. We be jamming. Hope you like jamming too.


Raspberry? Only one person has the nerve to give the raspberry.
 
