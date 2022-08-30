 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Happy Birthday, Perry!)   Meet Perry Winkle Doyle! He's been a resident service dog at Sheridan Elementary for 6 years & assists students in their speech therapy classes, but he also offers comfort to any student who needs it. Please welcome him to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (reporter.net) divider line
57
    More: Woofday, Dog, Perry Winkle Doyle, Dogs, Assistance dog, Labrador Retriever, A Great Way to Care, golden retriever, Sheridan Elementary Principal Valerie Roberts  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 31 Aug 2022 at 9:00 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I didn't have room to fit it into the headline, but Perry will be celebrating his 8th birthday on Woofday Wetnose Wednesday.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ruff.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Ruff.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Ruff.


Good morning
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x679]


Good morning
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x679]

Good morning


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
My wife asked if I have seen the dog bowl. I said, "No, but I've seen him catch a frisbee."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
My parents are over this week, and Juneau has taken their visit as a sign that she should hump her bed like, an egregious amount.  What the heck!  Otherwise things are going as expected.  Trying to have a little excursion every day, but keeping it low key.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Evening walk in the forest

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sad because they thought they could beg food from the visitors, but no dice.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Today is Tootsie's birthday.   He is officially 11 years old.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: My parents are over this week, and Juneau has taken their visit as a sign that she should hump her bed like, an egregious amount.  What the heck!  Otherwise things are going as expected.  Trying to have a little excursion every day, but keeping it low key.
[Fark user image 425x318]
Evening walk in the forest

[Fark user image 425x566]
Sad because they thought they could beg food from the visitors, but no dice.


♥ :D
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x679]


Shoped puppies are shoped

Be there is a pittie smile, so who cares!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Today is Tootsie's birthday.   He is officially 11 years old.



Happy Birfday, Tootsie!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

Today is Tootsie's birthday.   He is officially 11 years old.


Happy birthday!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Today is Tootsie's birthday.   He is officially 11 years old.


Happy Birthday, Tootsie!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

baka-san: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x679]

Shoped puppies are shoped

Be there is a pittie smile, so who cares!


Pittie smiles are best smiles ;)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Today is Tootsie's birthday.   He is officially 11 years old.


Happy birthday, Tootsie! That is a great pic!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: baka-san: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x679]

Shoped puppies are shoped

Be there is a pittie smile, so who cares!

Pittie smiles are best smiles ;)


I thought that was an Akita? (The Bork doggie)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: baka-san: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x679]

Shoped puppies are shoped

Be there is a pittie smile, so who cares!

Pittie smiles are best smiles ;)

I thought that was an Akita? (The Bork doggie)


I think that's a shiba inu.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiba_Inu

They were trendy about 10-15 years ago. Two friends of mine have them and they are too much for them to handle, so they're basically indoor dogs now. That's why I hate trendy pets. People rush to get them without doing any research on the breed's characteristics, environmental needs and training needs.*

* Except labradoodles. They're pretty easy.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: baka-san: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x679]

Shoped puppies are shoped

Be there is a pittie smile, so who cares!

Pittie smiles are best smiles ;)

I thought that was an Akita? (The Bork doggie)

I think that's a shiba inu.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiba_Inu

They were trendy about 10-15 years ago. Two friends of mine have them and they are too much for them to handle, so they're basically indoor dogs now. That's why I hate trendy pets. People rush to get them without doing any research on the breed's characteristics, environmental needs and training needs.*

* Except labradoodles. They're pretty easy.


Oh, wow! I was given 1 of these back in the late '80's. (The dog that used to knock over beers so she could lap them up). She came with papers that said she was a pure bred Akita. They most likely weren't aware of this smaller breed then. I lived on a ranch on a mountain and when summer came, her undercoat was so thick that after spending an entire evening picking out fox-tails (I stopped counting at 200!) my partner and I realized that we were bound to miss 201 eventually and having spent $200 dollars having one surgically removed from a cat's belly a few years earlier, we found her (Nikki! I just remembered her name!) a good home with a friend who lived in town on lots of pavement. I thought she was kind of small for an Akita but figured they just came in different sizes!
Thanks, I feel smarter now!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

skybird659: [dumpaday.com image 750x700]


LOL!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

skybird659: Mitch Taylor's Bro: skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: baka-san: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x679]

Shoped puppies are shoped

Be there is a pittie smile, so who cares!

Pittie smiles are best smiles ;)

I thought that was an Akita? (The Bork doggie)

I think that's a shiba inu.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiba_Inu

They were trendy about 10-15 years ago. Two friends of mine have them and they are too much for them to handle, so they're basically indoor dogs now. That's why I hate trendy pets. People rush to get them without doing any research on the breed's characteristics, environmental needs and training needs.*

* Except labradoodles. They're pretty easy.

Oh, wow! I was given 1 of these back in the late '80's. (The dog that used to knock over beers so she could lap them up). She came with papers that said she was a pure bred Akita. They most likely weren't aware of this smaller breed then. I lived on a ranch on a mountain and when summer came, her undercoat was so thick that after spending an entire evening picking out fox-tails (I stopped counting at 200!) my partner and I realized that we were bound to miss 201 eventually and having spent $200 dollars having one surgically removed from a cat's belly a few years earlier, we found her (Nikki! I just remembered her name!) a good home with a friend who lived in town on lots of pavement. I thought she was kind of small for an Akita but figured they just came in different sizes!
Thanks, I feel smarter now!


Hmm, I guess Doge (the dog meme) could be an Akita. I didn't know they had a light-colored variant.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Akita_(dog)

But Akitas get much bigger. A Shiba Inu is a medium-size dog.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: skybird659: Mitch Taylor's Bro: skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: baka-san: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x679]

Shoped puppies are shoped

Be there is a pittie smile, so who cares!

Pittie smiles are best smiles ;)

I thought that was an Akita? (The Bork doggie)

I think that's a shiba inu.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiba_Inu

They were trendy about 10-15 years ago. Two friends of mine have them and they are too much for them to handle, so they're basically indoor dogs now. That's why I hate trendy pets. People rush to get them without doing any research on the breed's characteristics, environmental needs and training needs.*

* Except labradoodles. They're pretty easy.

Oh, wow! I was given 1 of these back in the late '80's. (The dog that used to knock over beers so she could lap them up). She came with papers that said she was a pure bred Akita. They most likely weren't aware of this smaller breed then. I lived on a ranch on a mountain and when summer came, her undercoat was so thick that after spending an entire evening picking out fox-tails (I stopped counting at 200!) my partner and I realized that we were bound to miss 201 eventually and having spent $200 dollars having one surgically removed from a cat's belly a few years earlier, we found her (Nikki! I just remembered her name!) a good home with a friend who lived in town on lots of pavement. I thought she was kind of small for an Akita but figured they just came in different sizes!
Thanks, I feel smarter now!

Hmm, I guess Doge (the dog meme) could be an Akita. I didn't know they had a light-colored variant.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Akita_(dog)

But Akitas get much bigger. A Shiba Inu is a medium-size dog.


So now we're BOTH smarter! I love reciprocity! (Lol, also my favorite song from the musical 'Chicago'!)
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: baka-san: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x679]

Shoped puppies are shoped

Be there is a pittie smile, so who cares!

Pittie smiles are best smiles ;)


Absolutely!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
For the Caturdayers on here...Yobbery was released from the hospital today.  They put in a smaller chest tube and he goes back on Friday for more x-rays. If everyting looks good they'll remove the chest tube.  They sent home a bunch of supplies and instructed yobbery's wife on chest tube care and when 911 should be called. He's a bit nervous because he's worried the tube might get caught on something.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: For the Caturdayers on here...Yobbery was released from the hospital today.  They put in a smaller chest tube and he goes back on Friday for more x-rays. If everyting looks good they'll remove the chest tube.  They sent home a bunch of supplies and instructed yobbery's wife on chest tube care and when 911 should be called. He's a bit nervous because he's worried the tube might get caught on something.


BAD kitty! NOT a toy!
Hurray for Yobbery! Hope we see him this coming Caturday. Thanks, Bathia!
/1 down, Sherpa to go!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: For the Caturdayers on here...Yobbery was released from the hospital today.  They put in a smaller chest tube and he goes back on Friday for more x-rays. If everyting looks good they'll remove the chest tube.  They sent home a bunch of supplies and instructed yobbery's wife on chest tube care and when 911 should be called. He's a bit nervous because he's worried the tube might get caught on something.

BAD kitty! NOT a toy!
Hurray for Yobbery! Hope we see him this coming Caturday. Thanks, Bathia!
/1 down, Sherpa to go!


Sherpa is still in the hospital AFAIK, but once he's released he'll probably have a stint in a facility where he can get ongoing medical care. We Caturdayers know the issues he's been having with his feet & legs and also needing physical therapy.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: For the Caturdayers on here...Yobbery was released from the hospital today.  They put in a smaller chest tube and he goes back on Friday for more x-rays. If everyting looks good they'll remove the chest tube.  They sent home a bunch of supplies and instructed yobbery's wife on chest tube care and when 911 should be called. He's a bit nervous because he's worried the tube might get caught on something.


Please keep the fur friends away, they won't understand!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: For the Caturdayers on here...Yobbery was released from the hospital today.  They put in a smaller chest tube and he goes back on Friday for more x-rays. If everyting looks good they'll remove the chest tube.  They sent home a bunch of supplies and instructed yobbery's wife on chest tube care and when 911 should be called. He's a bit nervous because he's worried the tube might get caught on something.

BAD kitty! NOT a toy!
Hurray for Yobbery! Hope we see him this coming Caturday. Thanks, Bathia!
/1 down, Sherpa to go!

Sherpa is still in the hospital AFAIK, but once he's released he'll probably have a stint in a facility where he can get ongoing medical care. We Caturdayers know the issues he's been having with his feet & legs and also needing physical therapy.


Hopefully his facility will have 'net or phone connects and we can at least get updates. Do you know if he's still in ICU?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: For the Caturdayers on here...Yobbery was released from the hospital today.  They put in a smaller chest tube and he goes back on Friday for more x-rays. If everyting looks good they'll remove the chest tube.  They sent home a bunch of supplies and instructed yobbery's wife on chest tube care and when 911 should be called. He's a bit nervous because he's worried the tube might get caught on something.

BAD kitty! NOT a toy!
Hurray for Yobbery! Hope we see him this coming Caturday. Thanks, Bathia!
/1 down, Sherpa to go!

Sherpa is still in the hospital AFAIK, but once he's released he'll probably have a stint in a facility where he can get ongoing medical care. We Caturdayers know the issues he's been having with his feet & legs and also needing physical therapy.

Hopefully his facility will have 'net or phone connects and we can at least get updates. Do you know if he's still in ICU?


That I don't know.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: For the Caturdayers on here...Yobbery was released from the hospital today.  They put in a smaller chest tube and he goes back on Friday for more x-rays. If everyting looks good they'll remove the chest tube.  They sent home a bunch of supplies and instructed yobbery's wife on chest tube care and when 911 should be called. He's a bit nervous because he's worried the tube might get caught on something.

BAD kitty! NOT a toy!
Hurray for Yobbery! Hope we see him this coming Caturday. Thanks, Bathia!
/1 down, Sherpa to go!

Sherpa is still in the hospital AFAIK, but once he's released he'll probably have a stint in a facility where he can get ongoing medical care. We Caturdayers know the issues he's been having with his feet & legs and also needing physical therapy.

Hopefully his facility will have 'net or phone connects and we can at least get updates. Do you know if he's still in ICU?

That I don't know.


Ok. Thanks for update!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: For the Caturdayers on here...Yobbery was released from the hospital today.  They put in a smaller chest tube and he goes back on Friday for more x-rays. If everyting looks good they'll remove the chest tube.  They sent home a bunch of supplies and instructed yobbery's wife on chest tube care and when 911 should be called. He's a bit nervous because he's worried the tube might get caught on something.


That's good to hear.  Hopefully everything goes smoothly til his next follow-up.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's Woofsday!
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.