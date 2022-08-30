 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Russian civilians flee Belgorod, fearing Ukrainian vengeance   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like a lot of draft eligible males.

If you want to flee the madness, you are going the wrong way.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be just terrible if they got a taste of their own medicine
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they figure the Finding Out is coming soon.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, or something.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the russian do, somewhat, practice "do unto others as you would have them do unto you" and fully expect Ukraine to do to them what the russians have been comitting in Ukraine.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no!
Anyways.jpg
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a rumor started and turned into a panic. How would citizens of Russia know about Ukraine's military plans? Did Ukraine drop leaflets on them to tell them to evacuate?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Looks like a lot of draft eligible males.

If you want to flee the madness, you are going the wrong way.


tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Either that or a nuke is incoming.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ukrainian Vengeance is the name of my Cossack folk metal band.
 
Birnone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LesterB: Sounds like a rumor started and turned into a panic. How would citizens of Russia know about Ukraine's military plans? Did Ukraine drop leaflets on them to tell them to evacuate?


I could see something like that happening. It's not a good look for Russia if their people are fleeing Russian cities and they haven't even been attacked yet. I mean, none of this looks good for Russian, but this is a new level of not looking good. Their people are jumping at shadows.

If Ukraine doesn't attack, then Russia still looks bad due to that panic. If Ukraine does do some missile attack then Ukraine looks even more powerful, and Russian people will be even more skittish near Ukraine.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It looks so childish when you post a flag icon every time you talk about a country.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LesterB: Sounds like a rumor started and turned into a panic. How would citizens of Russia know about Ukraine's military plans? Did Ukraine drop leaflets on them to tell them to evacuate?


More likely officials said "no need to panic"
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ukraine isn't going to invade Russia proper, and they aren't going to start shelling cities indiscriminately. But it certainly puts the lie to the idea that the Russian populace is completely unaware that this isn't going so great for them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Ukrainian Vengeance is the name of my Cossack folk metal band.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: It looks so childish when you post a flag icon every time you talk about a country.

[Fark user image 527x313]


To be fair, Twitter limits characters. If this Tweet used the actual country names it would have gone over its maximum characters.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's the range on those fancy new howitzers?

Russians have a decent amount of experience with this sort of math.
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Clip clop?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: But it certainly puts the lie to the idea that the Russian populace is completely unaware that this isn't going so great for them.


The border regions are aware, it's those in Moscow and St.Petersburg far from the action that are blissfully unaware
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Partisans behind enemy lines can cut train tracks, they can bomb collaborator's car, but they can also do less violent and risky things, like spreading well coordinated rumors throughout all the bars in a city one night.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: What's the range on those fancy new howitzers?

Russians have a decent amount of experience with this sort of math.


M777 howitzers can fire up to 40km depending on ammo.  The M270 and HIMARS rocket launchers up to about 90km depending on the type of the smaller rockets, 300km with the bigger ATACMS.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thoreny: DigitalDirt: It looks so childish when you post a flag icon every time you talk about a country.

[Fark user image 527x313]

To be fair, Twitter limits characters. If this Tweet used the actual country names it would have gone over its maximum characters.

I don't use Twitter but I get it.  I used to get the first minute free on my cell phone decades ago and would talk really fast then hang up.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: hubiestubert: What's the range on those fancy new howitzers?

Russians have a decent amount of experience with this sort of math.

M777 howitzers can fire up to 40km depending on ammo.  The M270 and HIMARS rocket launchers up to about 90km depending on the type of the smaller rockets, 300km with the bigger ATACMS.


Not earth-shattering, but a good-sized kaboom.
 
August11
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So when a military operation stops going that way and starts coming this way, can we then call it a war?
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Ukrainian Vengeance is the name of my Cossack folk metal band.


You mean these guys?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Albino Squid: But it certainly puts the lie to the idea that the Russian populace is completely unaware that this isn't going so great for them.

The border regions are aware, it's those in Moscow and St.Petersburg far from the action that are blissfully unaware


I'd change Moscow and St.Petersburg to provinces
 
