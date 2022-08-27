 Skip to content
(Whiskey Riff)   As Yellowstone Dumbass League™ heads into 2022 playoffs, a wild-card contender emerges: Cow Elk get critical win versus Sh*tfaced Tourists   (whiskeyriff.com) divider line
Bslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I'm not saying I want to see someone get hurt, even though its bound to happen. "

Eeeeerh...
 
August11
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
America! Fuck yeah! Getting drunk and approaching dangerous wildlife!!
 
starlost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Darwin decided to play the wild card on a russian t-72.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yellowstone is the kind of place where a stupid asshole has a great chance if being hurt or killed, and that's what makes it special.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What is it with drunk people suddenly believing they suddenly have total command over the animal kingdom?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
F*cking idiots who treat national parks like Disney World.

How soon until some doofus sees a mama bear with her cubs and treats that situation like the Country Bear Jamboree?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well...

There are plenty of zoo animals I do not want to mess with, either.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The video is at the bottom, and the action is in the last 3 seconds of the 84 second video
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Alas, this video is from 2021, so it's not a contender for this year's contest.
 
