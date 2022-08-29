 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Killer turtle ambushes woman's buttocks and almost drowns her. FARK: This is the eleventh turtle attack in two weeks   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2022 at 4:30 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mitch McConnell has been getting aggressive in his old age
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn near killed her.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Russian woman, who needed hospital treatment for the terrifying attack at Antalya beach resort Güzeolaba, said: 'I was really close to shore - some 3 or 4 metres - when I just turned onto my back.
'Then something grabbed my backside.

Bwaaaahahaha!
Even turtles hate the russians.

/Slava Ukraini!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Redh8t: The Russian woman, who needed hospital treatment for the terrifying attack at Antalya beach resort Güzeolaba, said: 'I was really close to shore - some 3 or 4 metres - when I just turned onto my back.
'Then something grabbed my backside.

Bwaaaahahaha!
Even turtles hate the russians.

/Slava Ukraini!


'Heroes in a Half-Shell' indeed...
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Mitch McConnell has been getting aggressive in his old age


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Redh8t: The Russian woman, who needed hospital treatment for the terrifying attack at Antalya beach resort Güzeolaba, said: 'I was really close to shore - some 3 or 4 metres - when I just turned onto my back.
'Then something grabbed my backside.

Bwaaaahahaha!
Even turtles hate the russians.

/Slava Ukraini!

'Heroes in a Half-Shell' indeed...


Sea Turtles, UFOs, fairy tales ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.