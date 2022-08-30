 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Nursing home resident dies after being served dishwashing detergent; it apparently never dawned on staff to check the label   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Geriatrics, Old age, Home care, English-language films, Death, Care of residents, Nursing home, 93-year-old woman  
posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2022 at 7:30 AM



9 Comments
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, they shouldn't make the detergent pods look like hard candies.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every once in a while, I get sad that I'll be lucky to make it to 60..

Then I read something like this.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, he's washed up?
Time to go in the rack.
And yet, he still has dish pan hands.

/Rule of three
//would be helpful if any of them were funny
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Find out in the next episode of Soap.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Welp, that place is Finished.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
«A resident at a San Mateo elderly care home has died after being served dishwashing liquid instead of drinkable juice», the facility said.
Three people living at the Atria Park Senior Living Facility were transported to the hospital after consuming the liquid on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported Monday.

"Our sincerest condolences are with the family," the facility said in a statement,
adding that it was conducting its own internal investigation into the incident, and that the employees involved had been suspended
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, there's no joy in San Mateo tonight,
 
Pextor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Madge, I choked on it!
 
