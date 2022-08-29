 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Beer truck catches fire, shuts down interstate. Farkers everywhere inconsolable   (wsbtv.com) divider line
12
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
FTFA

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the bridge was built in 1971 and was in good condition prior to the fire

Of course it was. Any and all damage that makes this 51 year old bridge unusable should be the beer trucks fault and not at the cost of the Georgia Transportation Department..
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well, hold on now, was it carrying beer, or Bud/Miller?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: Well, hold on now, was it carrying beer, or Bud/Miller?


Exactly.

Bud Light?  Meh.

Pliny the Elder?  Total bummer.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Georgia Department of Transportation said the bridge was built in 1971 and was in good condition prior to the fire.

So was this segment of I-85:
media.11alive.comView Full Size



Google Maps is showing the Ashford Dunwoody road overpass closed, but the Georgia 511 website shows it open, and one of the live cameras shows traffic crossing it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wacky parsed that as "Bear Truck"
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wanebo: FTFA

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the bridge was built in 1971 and was in good condition prior to the fire

Of course it was. Any and all damage that makes this 51 year old bridge unusable should be the beer trucks fault and not at the cost of the Georgia Transportation Department..


I think that whole bridge and intersection was replaced a few years ago, expanded and turned into one of those diverging diamond interchanges. Maybe some of the original structure is still in place.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Probably AB products from that big brewery up in Cartersville.  Meh.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wanebo: FTFA

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the bridge was built in 1971 and was in good condition prior to the fire

Of course it was. Any and all damage that makes this 51 year old bridge unusable should be the beer trucks fault and not at the cost of the Georgia Transportation Department..


It's been rebuilt twice. The first time after a gasoline tanker did something similar to what the beer truck did. (The other was when they did the diverging diamond. There aren't too many places worse to shut an interstate down.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Dunwoody Police said investigators determined one vehicle went around another vehicle that was stopped in traffic, which caused an initial crash with three vehicles. The tractor-trailer hit a black car which was pushed against the median barrier and flipped another car onto its side."

Don't drink and drive. Your sober driving is shiatty in the first place.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Bootleg: Well, hold on now, was it carrying beer, or Bud/Miller?

Exactly.

Bud Light?  Meh.

Pliny the Elder?  Total bummer.


If it was Bud Light, it would have extinguished the fire being that it's 99.2% water.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
