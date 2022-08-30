 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Stewed commuters crushed by traffic after whole freeway pasted with tomatoes from big rig crash   (sfgate.com) divider line
6
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby's hunts for a better headline might be better if he uses some Heinzsight.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
OH THE MARINARITY!
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stupid folks slamming on their brakes in the tomatoes, they needed to treat it like ice and just ease off the accelerator and not make any sudden corrections to the wheel. Then again it's the Bay area and they might never have seen ice let alone drive on it.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Every. Year.

If a tomato truck didn't overturn at least once a year on I-80 or I-5 then there is a flaw in the universal constant.

/ Dark 'Mater
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So what toppings DO you put on road pizza?
 
