(KTIV Sioux City)   Man fishing in South Dakota snags a skeleton. Swears to police he had nothing to do with it as his dumping grounds are in Iowa   (ktiv.com) divider line
7
7 Comments     (+0 »)
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My first suspect is the former Attorney General, followed by the Governor.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

And now, having read the article, "you should've seen the fossil that got away."


And now, having read the article, "you should've seen the fossil that got away."
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds interesting and will settle for pictures, still not enough to change my mind on stopping in Nebraska when driving through.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What were the odds of that?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A POC could get an illegal fishing charge on a 90 million yr old fish.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
False flag! Yaway or whatever put those "bones" there to test Christians' faith. Earwth is 6,000 years old and Jesus rode dinos.
I have a coloring book that maybe proves / indoctrinates it.

Sweet Fancy Horace, it is exhausting to weed through that level of stupid on a daily basis without tearing into someone's ideology.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
