(BBC-US)   France uses Skynet to find Sarah Connor...'s swimming pool?   (bbc.com) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's not artificial intelligence, that's just a computer program.
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The first Skynet became self-aware on August 29, 1997.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But Pierre who just stole baguettes and was riding his big wheel bike in a black and white shirt while wearing a dumb hat and smoking a cigarette in a holder, is on his way to fark your 6th grader.

Beware of Pierre.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I remember a similar story about Greece trying to sort out all the undeclared properties and improvements a few years ago when they decided to actually enforce property taxes. It's a part of running a society, not even a socialist state, where you tell people they have to pay for their niceties like pools to help run the society. As well as paying for the water.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They did this in my area years back.  Hit people for extensions, pools, driveways not reported.  I had to drive my neighbor (old lady) to court for it and wow a lot of angry people. All mad because they cheated the system for years and got caught, complaining they can't afford the property tax increase.  Fyi there was no penalty, just get a permit and inspection.
I had a guy down the block who build what I guess was a garage with what appeared to be no plan, no skill and randomly found lumber to park his new Porsche in.  Inspector make him tear it down.  Guy put it back up a week later and the inspector was back and fined him.  I was hoping he would have gotten away with it because 1 heavy storm that thing would have crushed that car and considering it was an illegal structure he would have gotten 0.... guy was the butthole of the neighborhood.
Anyway, Google can see your property get a permit and a CO for outside work.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
€10 million is not a 'windfall' for a country.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Water. yep
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's not artificial intelligence, that's just a computer program.


I did image recognition programming for a job a while back.  "AI" is largely just a buzzword used for media coverage and companies looking to buzzword up their service.  In this instance, and in many others we hear about in the news, it's statistical detection.  They're using google sat images, so you basically develop a mathematical model of what a pool can look like in those images (probably based on color, shape, and location within property boundaries) then process those images to segment out shapes (i.e. remove "background" in this case literally ground),take the remaining shapes from the map and assess their properties against those of what you know a pool to look like.  Youre left with a list of probable pools that is short enough humans can manually review the images, weed out any obviously mistaken detections, and then verify the rest in person.

Thats the high level view of what AI probably means in this case.  The specifics will vary some obviously as there are tons of different ways to classify an object in an image thatll perform differently depending on your specific input data and restrictions etc.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: NM Volunteer: That's not artificial intelligence, that's just a computer program.

I did image recognition programming for a job a while back.  "AI" is largely just a buzzword used for media coverage and companies looking to buzzword up their service.  In this instance, and in many others we hear about in the news, it's statistical detection.  They're using google sat images, so you basically develop a mathematical model of what a pool can look like in those images (probably based on color, shape, and location within property boundaries) then process those images to segment out shapes (i.e. remove "background" in this case literally ground),take the remaining shapes from the map and assess their properties against those of what you know a pool to look like.  Youre left with a list of probable pools that is short enough humans can manually review the images, weed out any obviously mistaken detections, and then verify the rest in person.

Thats the high level view of what AI probably means in this case.  The specifics will vary some obviously as there are tons of different ways to classify an object in an image thatll perform differently depending on your specific input data and restrictions etc.


In other words, a computer program.
 
