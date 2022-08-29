 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   A company is using cell phone data to track people near abortion clinics and selling it. This is the new normal   (nbcnews.com) divider line
34
    More: Asinine, Supreme Court of the United States, Roe v. Wade, Idaho-based data company Monday, Federal Trade Commission, Kochava Inc., Privacy, United States Congress, location data  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 9:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm the ccw permit holding lefty. You got me on the map?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sandpoint, Idaho-based Kochava

Isn't Sandpoint Nazi central?

/I may be thinking of some other part of Idaho
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody have an easily offended family member? Send me their cell phone and I'll take a day off work to hang around a center with all the data tracking apps enabled.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Sandpoint, Idaho-based Kochava

Isn't Sandpoint Nazi central?

/I may be thinking of some other part of Idaho

It may look like Nazi central, but that's just Idaho


~ paraphrased Zombieland
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So....flood the airwaves around women's health clinics?
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They are already using the word "settlement" and it hasn't even gotten off the ground yet? ? Sounds like they are trying to seed the cloud with the FTC.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's as if carrying around a tracking device so you are available 24/7 to be harassed by telemarketers
is a bad idea...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reuters link

They were also selling the locations of people near domestic violence and homeless shelters. I don't use this term much, but that's straight up evil.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cool, can I buy the data for the daughters of Texas GOP legislators?
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Sandpoint


"Nestled between three mountain ranges on magnificent Lake Pend Oreille, with a wide variety of outdoor recreation plus arts and cultural events happening weekly, Sandpoint is amazing. Come, visit us!"

I dunno man. But asking me to come seems a bit forward.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here in the Atlanta airport there is an announcement every 30 minutes about the plague of child kidnappings and human trafficking that is gutting our country.

It's amazing to see an actual airport hand wringing about kidnapped children.  I've looked everywhere and there are like zero children being kidnapped right now.  I've looked and looked.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: So....flood the airwaves around women's health clinics?


Get some automated drones to fly cell phones back and forth between abortion clinics and republican lawmakers' homes.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unless I'm leaving the house overnight, I love going out and leaving my phone at home. First it makes me uncontactable which is great, and also it means I'm not carrying a tracking device operated by an evil corporation all the time.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, well in other news, if you have one of those "phones" you're being tracked by everyone, and the information is being sold. Usually the buyers are only using it to spam you with offers of auto insurance and that's totally harmless, right?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I'm the ccw permit holding lefty. You got me on the map?


If you're not on Grindr we still don't care.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Unless I'm leaving the house overnight, I love going out and leaving my phone at home. First it makes me uncontactable which is great, and also it means I'm not carrying a tracking device operated by an evil corporation all the time.


Then they'll just have to do it the old fashioned way.

Pry out your fillings.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who's the CEO of that company?  Hack their servers and find out what places he's been visiting and make them publicly available.  Favorite restaurants?  Offices of his many lawyers?  Apartment addresses of a mistress or two?  An abortion clinic for his wife after she got it on with the pool boy?  Who knows what one might uncover.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I leave Location off.
Am I still being tracked?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i wouldn't be surprised even a little to learn that this is coming from zero interest in oppressing women, and entirely from greed. getting in on the ground floor of a new angle of the market of spying on ones' neighbors. unfettered capitalism has succeded in turning these garbage people into a Soviet cliche we used to mock, and they supply a McCarthy wet dream of prying rats, who *do* shape their lives around opperessing women.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nirbo: replacementcool: Unless I'm leaving the house overnight, I love going out and leaving my phone at home. First it makes me uncontactable which is great, and also it means I'm not carrying a tracking device operated by an evil corporation all the time.

Then they'll just have to do it the old fashioned way.

Pry out your fillings.


i2.wp.comView Full Size

That's how they find us....
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

neeNHA: I leave Location off.
Am I still being tracked?


Yes.

Even if none of your apps are tracking you, your phone itself is. One bar of signal from each of three cell towers is all it needs to know where you were and when you were there.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I though the Nazis were in nearby  Coeur d'Alene.

Sand Point is pleasant enough - quite possibly the least objectionable place in Idaho.  It's where all the non-Nazi, California ex-pats go.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Despite the bit in the Constitution about the privacy of personal papers, etc, this does not apply to data mining and thus anybody can collect, collate and produce new data from yours and then sell it to your government, employer, or any random person who wants it for their own nefarious purposes.

Despite the Bill of Rights you have no right to life, to liberty, to the pursuit of happiness or any freedoms if you are a female baby bottle carrying a rape baby, or embryo or fetus, or mote of protoplasm not yet attached to the womb wall or whereeer.

Merlin land is not a democracy. It is a Republik of those rich enough, white enough, thin enough, powerful enough and schmart like Trump.

LOWER YOUR EXPECTATIONS CITIZEN. You have 20 seconds to comply with any self-appoiinted busybody.
 
mjbok
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cellphone data is an interesting legal thing.  It can prove you were somewhere, but can't prove you weren't.  If you ping a tower near a crime when it happened you were there.  If you ping a tower elsewhere at the time of a crime it doesn't prove you weren't at the crime scene.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wasn't there to get an abortion, I was waving a cross, and screaming abuse at women who where trying to get reproductive health care.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

King Something: neeNHA: I leave Location off.
Am I still being tracked?

Yes.

Even if none of your apps are tracking you, your phone itself is. One bar of signal from each of three cell towers is all it needs to know where you were and when you were there.


This company has access to that?
Cricket sells that to them?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
""The FTC is taking Kochava to court to protect people's privacy and halt the sale of their sensitive geolocation information," "

Good for the FTC.

""Kochava sources 100% of the geo data in our data marketplace from third party data brokers all of whom represent that the data comes from consenting consumers,"

Yeah, sure, and you were only holding it for a friend.
 
raygundan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

neeNHA: I leave Location off.
Am I still being tracked?


Probably. Assuming everything on the phone is playing nice, that means the various apps aren't tracking you. But the cell tower still is- among other things, this is where real-time traffic data comes from. But that's just the obvious way- there's a zillion other ways your location can be harvested, from as simple as "you paid with your phone and we know where that kiosk is" to "our app heard an ultrasonic code from a known emitter" on down through any way you can imagine.
 
Watubi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Reuters link

They were also selling the locations of people near domestic violence and homeless shelters. I don't use this term much, but that's straight up evil.


I'm thinking the ones buying the information are even more evil-er
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thorpe: ""The FTC is taking Kochava to court to protect people's privacy and halt the sale of their sensitive geolocation information," "

Good for the FTC.

""Kochava sources 100% of the geo data in our data marketplace from third party data brokers all of whom represent that the data comes from consenting consumers,"

Yeah, sure, and you were only holding it for a friend.


Those were not their servers, its a friends servers, they were just using them
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Valter: Bootleg: Sandpoint

"Nestled between three mountain ranges on magnificent Lake Pend Oreille, with a wide variety of outdoor recreation plus arts and cultural events happening weekly, Sandpoint is amazing. Come, visit us!"

I dunno man. But asking me to come seems a bit forward.


Isn't that the approximate direction it usually spurts?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are four main categories of people hanging around abortion centers:
1) women seeking advice about birth control
2) people who work there
3) people just passing by on their way to somewhere else
4) people wanting to cause violence

I'm guessing Idaho is interested in the first two groups only.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

neeNHA: I leave Location off.
Am I still being tracked?


Yes, and it's about time you got out of the bathroom.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 minute ago  

raygundan: neeNHA: I leave Location off.
Am I still being tracked?

Probably. Assuming everything on the phone is playing nice, that means the various apps aren't tracking you. But the cell tower still is- among other things, this is where real-time traffic data comes from. But that's just the obvious way- there's a zillion other ways your location can be harvested, from as simple as "you paid with your phone and we know where that kiosk is" to "our app heard an ultrasonic code from a known emitter" on down through any way you can imagine.


If you are going someplace that you do not want people to know that you go to, leave your phone at home. If you must take your phone, put it in one of these

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.