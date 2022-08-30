 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Caption these shopkeepers   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What the h___?  I didn't order all this tuna fish!!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Make a crack about my human's bald spot and you're my new scratching post, amigo.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Phil's criticism of Mr. Whiskers' sign making skills tested their relationship like nothing before, or since.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat thinking: "I'm not even supposed to be here today."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's in yer pocket, buddy?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My finely tuned hearing and the many mirrors allow me to watch over the store from this spot.   But at 10 am when the sunlight comes in the front window I'm there.  Take whatever you want.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lice are a biatch. Perhaps, from now on, you'll feed me on time.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I don't remember putting 10 lbs of catnip on this order."
 
i state your name
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Try not to suck any dicks on your way through the parking lot!
 
