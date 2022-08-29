 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "Getting married to a can of alcoholic Mountain Dew" isn't just a metaphor for signing up for Total Fark anymore   (thenationaldesk.com) divider line
19
    More: Weird, can of Hard Mountain Dew, PepsiCo, Slurpee, Fan  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 10:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just Loko.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife was getting groceries delivered and accidently ordered a pack. We figured we'd give it a try

It tasted like flat Diet Mountain Dew mixed with flat Zima. It's like disappointment in a can
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody seen Dennis Rodman lately?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkin_Crazy: Anybody seen Dennis Rodman lately?


Or Kid Rock?
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are dumb publicity stunts, and then...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just mix liquor and regular Mountain Dew like a proper redneck

Everclear if you feel adventurous
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will alcoholic Mountain Dew require a prenup before getting married?
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Will alcoholic Mountain Dew require a prenup before getting married?


If it did, that would be a Code Red flag.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that anime

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If one of my co-workers announces an engagement in the next few days, it would make sense after seeing this.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: My wife was getting groceries delivered and accidently ordered a pack. We figured we'd give it a try

It tasted like flat Diet Mountain Dew mixed with flat Zima. It's like disappointment in a can


Well thanks. I was trying  to source a questionable delivery vendor to get some. Guess I get to save my bribery funds for something else.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: My wife was getting groceries delivered and accidently ordered a pack. We figured we'd give it a try

It tasted like flat Diet Mountain Dew mixed with flat Zima. It's like disappointment in a can


You recognize the "taste" of Zima? And I thought I had a depressing life in the late 90s.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The one wedding you can say to the bride, "nice cans".
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Just mix liquor and regular Mountain Dew like a proper redneck

Everclear if you feel adventurous


Mountain Dew? Need to use Evercloudy.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Get a divorce after a year and take PepsiCo for half!
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How the hell do consummate that marriage?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MrHormel: How the hell do consummate that marriage?


Stick it in the can of course

/watch the edges
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MrHormel: How the hell do consummate that marriage?

Stick it in the can of course

/watch the edges


The other way around. The can goes in you. Just like the Indian guy from last week and his tin cup wife.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.