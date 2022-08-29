 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Can't believe it's almost September - do you have apples yet? Come tell us what's doing in your Fark gardening Thread for Tuesday August 30, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

49 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2022 at 7:00 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm on my second base of glads from my garden. Neighbours all have vases full as well.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I planted some new herbs in the front as well as some asters in a bad that I wanted to redo.

I pulled out my squash except for one and I'm trying to decide if I want to cover crop that bed or plant something else in the meantime. I'm leaning towards planting a cover crop of daikon radish.

I have a beautiful cauliflower though, and some other stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

meat0918: I planted some new herbs in the front as well as some asters in a bad that I wanted to redo.

I pulled out my squash except for one and I'm trying to decide if I want to cover crop that bed or plant something else in the meantime. I'm leaning towards planting a cover crop of daikon radish.

I have a beautiful cauliflower though, and some other stuff.

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x318]


That, Sir, is BANGING cauliflower!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

UngaBeat: meat0918: I planted some new herbs in the front as well as some asters in a bad that I wanted to redo.

I pulled out my squash except for one and I'm trying to decide if I want to cover crop that bed or plant something else in the meantime. I'm leaning towards planting a cover crop of daikon radish.

I have a beautiful cauliflower though, and some other stuff.

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x318]

That, Sir, is BANGING cauliflower!


I got six of them on super clearance from the garden center. So glad I got them.

My youngest has been adding them to her ramen and letting the purple that comes out dye the noodles.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Cherry tomatoes are 2 summers old. I bring them in winter
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I live in NJ Apple picking country and drive past one of the local orchards once or twice a week. Getting close, the temporary fences are up (generally first apples start getting picked around now, give or take a week, means I will soon have to use my alt route on Saturdays for a while)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
A healthy breakfast idea: Potato pancakes, potato soup, and french fries, washed down with potato vodka. A great way to starch your day!
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Not much going on in the garden, other than those dandelion weeds and entirely too many bugs. Haven't had an opportunity to go out there and pull 'em. Summer gonna sum, I suppose. Looking forward to getting out there in the fall and cleaning it up a bit.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The peppers are doing pretty well.  The tomato plants may as well be ornamental, but they'll overwinter.

The volunteer tomatillos are farking banging.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Just went over to my friend's new place and it's an awesomely scuzzy little cottage on the edge of the forest with an overgrown yard.

The yard's full of those... Russian thistle or something? They look cute when they're little and then they turn into big spiny farkwads.  I've talked her into buying beer on Saturday for a weeding party.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I have five 3-year old apple trees. This year only one set fruit. I've been watching about a dozen apples grow all summer. Then last week they were all gone and I found 3 on the ground with bite marks!

Fark user imageView Full Size


In better news, my Charentais melons are ripening and they're delicious.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

whatshisname: bite marks!


How big?
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Peppers are going strong. Jalapenos, Hungarians, sweets, the long greens. The basils are rocking. The tomato tree is turning fast - gotta beat those hornworms to the punch, a clothespin does the trick to pick them off, but because they're covered with wasp eggs I put them far away in the bushes. (but some giant tomatoes already.)
Fall is coming. I feel it in the water. I smell it in the air. What a fun plant year this has been!

Wish I had an earth plant partner science farmgirl to share with.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

rosekolodny: whatshisname: bite marks!

How big?


Raccoon-sized. One apple got blown down in a storm and that might have tipped them off.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
First okra came in this week.  Tomatoes and peppers are here.  Tomatillos are coming in slow though.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Getting the seeds into flats for winter vegetables. Basil has already germinated.

There's about 20 2-year-old asparagus plants in pots that will go in as soon as a trench is dug. For those of y'all who haven't planted asparagus, the return is slow, but worth the wait.

Peach trees are fertilized and the pineapples have been groomed of the ratoons (pups) and potted for next year.

It is still plenty hot, so I'm taking my time getting tomato seedlings started. Summer is our dormant season except for pineapples and tropical fruit. And they don't take much work except to pick them and enjoy them.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I volunteered on a food bank farm where the rows are 1300 feet long. ThatsALottaCabbage. Come home and look at my six tomato plants with a total of two tomatoes and tell them they've been emancipated and are hereby on their own.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CSB:
A neighbor made a garden in the parking lot.
She sits with her cat and smokes weed all day.
(I think I found my spirit animal)
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Plums went off a few weekends ago (and straight to the distillery), apples look good but will probably wait and see (before picking and taking those to the distillery).

// I said distillery twice
 
jd99 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The autumn clemetis has started to bloom. The lysmachia cordifolia has spread too far, and I am digging out most of it. We're on the tail end of peaches (from the farmer's market) here in NC.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.