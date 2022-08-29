 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   The rotating, UFO-shaped home you've always wanted is finally available   (zillow.com) divider line
39
    More: Cool, Total structure area, Square foot, Mobile Apps, Mobile phone, Web browser, Total interior livable area, supported browser, American Civil War  
•       •       •

1021 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 8:45 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the breast house I've ever seen on Zillow.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xcott: That's the breast house I've ever seen on Zillow.


There's just something special about tit.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bucky Fuller did it better
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I could live with the quirks. A roomba would jizz itself for the opportunity to clean that place.

I'd need to bring in an interior designer to, by god, install shiatloads of rockwool sound absorbing panels in a way that still looks pleasing, because I think if you scratched your ass in the kitchen you'd wake up someone sleeping on the other side of the house right now.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't care for the all shingle exterior, but aside from the cheap-looking bathrooms, the inside looks pretty cool.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nah'mean: Don't care for the all shingle exterior, but aside from the cheap-looking bathrooms, the inside looks pretty cool.


Yeah the shingles farkin suck. Put those sweet looking tiles that look like a cottage roof all over it.. or better yet, plaster the entire thing with solar panels.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks nice. Not sure why it needs to spin, though.

/Someone needs to upsize the engine on the rotating mechanism and have it spinning like a carousel.
//Or one of those gravity-rides
///Then use it on YouTube.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Where the design inspiration came from:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gonna guess it doesn't actually rotate. Unless you count the Earth's rotation.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I knew one day the perfect home would be shown, and this is by far it.

I need some LED lights and an organ to make the Close Encounters music.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$1400 in property tax?

Aww hell naw. No titty is worth that kind of scratch
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Architect was a fan of Lost In Space?

Fark user imageView Full Size


It rotates?  From the description:

" The home's set on a 12' square foundation with the ability to rotate electronically or manually (inquire within for more details). "
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Replace the roof with copper and that would be metal.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Architect was a fan of Lost In Space?

[Fark user image 531x353]

It rotates?  From the description:

" The home's set on a 12' square foundation with the ability to rotate electronically or manually (inquire within for more details). "


It does bear a striking resemblance...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Architect was a fan of Lost In Space?

[Fark user image 531x353]

It rotates?  From the description:

" The home's set on a 12' square foundation with the ability to rotate electronically or manually (inquire within for more details). "


Hmmm. Okey dokey.

*goes outside with the hand crank*

"UGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH..."
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not a UFO-shaped home...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Replace the roof with copper and that would be metal.


It would be metal. Copper, to be specific.
 
WereBear666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read awhile back about a man who built a rotating house so his disabled wife could have sun all day long.  I wonder if this is the place?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it! I don't care if it rotates. I think the acoustics would be awesome. Set up a monster stereo, or a studio room for jamming. Huge shop/garage is a big bonus. Climate in northern Illinois might be a bit of a challenge. Big city fix available a short distance away. Sign me up! Oops, I forgot, I'm broke.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like a mushroom.

I always favored this guy along I-70 in Colorado:

uncovercolorado.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was wondering when the Loupe Lounge would go out of business.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: $1400 in property tax?

Aww hell naw. No titty is worth that kind of scratch


Considering the amount of land, the size of the house, and the fact that it's in Illinois...

Do you live in Tennessee?
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, how do utility connections work with a rotating house?

I'm sure it's not complicated, but I have no idea of the logistics.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The overhead pics are NSFW, man!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wxboy: So, how do utility connections work with a rotating house?

I'm sure it's not complicated, but I have no idea of the logistics.


Self-contained, maybe?
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Where does it say it spins?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i don't think it really flies
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would move into this place in a heartbeat if I had $500,000 (I don't) and lived in BFE but Illinois ((I don't).

A nice change from the usual Zillow bulldozer specials.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To me, it looks like it was built by someone with severe claustrophobia. Then it got worse.
 
schubie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why would you photograph it at the most depressing time of year?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

neongoats: I could live with the quirks. A roomba would jizz itself for the opportunity to clean that place.

I'd need to bring in an interior designer to, by god, install shiatloads of rockwool sound absorbing panels in a way that still looks pleasing, because I think if you scratched your ass in the kitchen you'd wake up someone sleeping on the other side of the house right now.


I know.  Goddam lofts, will designers please cut that shiat out?  If you have kids, that massively open floor plan is just a disaster.
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I want to believe.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A friend from work built a new dome house and there's some quirk in the fire code that required him to put in a full sprinkler system like you have in an office building.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It says it really does rotate. Turn it up to 11 on Saturday nights

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Ass_Master_Flash: $1400 in property tax?

Aww hell naw. No titty is worth that kind of scratch

Considering the amount of land, the size of the house, and the fact that it's in Illinois...

Do you live in Tennessee?


Nevada

My property tax is about 2k a year
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wanted for questioning:

archivetvmusings.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment:

images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.