 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Audacy)   Meatpacking worker holds "find the lucky coin" contest without clearing it with her bosses first   (audacy.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, Arrest, Ava Companies, Ava food packing company, Palacios Gutierrez, Law enforcement agency powers, Criminal law  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 11:55 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder what she was trying to do
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well how did they find out????
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What, your mom didn't do that to your steak?

Huh.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Well how did they find out????


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I wonder what she was trying to do


Customer finds it, the public freaks out, and the company suffers major financial losses. They should really throw the book at her.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My dad worked at Oscar Mayer in the late 70's and told me of a co-worker who would throw pennies into the hot dog meat for some reason.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, that's a perfect definition of "and I'd do it again!" face.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sim Tree: I wonder what she was trying to do

Customer finds it, the public freaks out, and the company suffers major financial losses. They should really throw the book at her.


Or some weird Willy Wonka reboot.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pissed because they took away her sharpies?
 
mediaho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
TFA leaves many unanswered questions.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Penny for your brats?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.