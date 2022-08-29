 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Reasoning with goats goes as well as expected. "Don't you eat that. Get out Get out Are you crazy?" the deputy is heard saying   (fox13news.com) divider line
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That went in exactly how many directions I thought it would.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't do it, Emmanuel!
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Valter: That went in exactly how many directions I thought it would.


And this is why the world needs more goats.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Could be worse...
 
August11
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just remember: some of us will come back as that sheep. Some of us will come back as a fly. And some of us will come back as an Alabama sheriff.

Buddha: roll tide
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Goat sing with Usher
Youtube x6TCnh5B8-w
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That goat only answers to one man.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn right goats. Be ungovernable.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/x6TCnh5B8-w?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Couldn't hear the goat.

This video prompted me to make a goat the default notification on my phone.

[ENG SUB] 마마무 (Mamamoo) ~ 넌 is 뭔들 (You're the best) [M/V]
Youtube msskt_psV6c
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Untitled Goat Game,...or did Goat Simulator corner that market?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Valter: That went in exactly how many directions I thought it would.


That's because someone was holding the gate wide open, as it were.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They'll never convict the GOAT Pimp.

lifebuzz.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

