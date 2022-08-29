 Skip to content
(WDRB Louisville)   Cop charged with...... impersonating a cop   (wdrb.com) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
what, did he actually help someone?  dead giveaway.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Talk about a small-time grift.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to fill out a captcha to view a webpage? No thanks.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumper shenanigan's.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are they looking into his allegations about problems at his previous job?  I guess not.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny thing about Indiana law enforcement...they think they have jurisdiction everywhere in the state...

...at least, according to one of the power-tripping LEOs I was rather unfortunate to encounter. Tried to give my cousin a ticket for "crossing a railroad track without stopping". Despite having four witnesses (myself, my mom, an aunt, and another cousin) to the contrary, he was subjected to a verbal beatdown from the fucking cop, saying, "I'm an Indiana cop...I can write a ticket anywhere in the state I want, for whatever reason I want!"

Pretty sure Barney Fucking Fife there had his ass handed to him in court, and my cousin was vindicated. I don't really know, as mom and I left for home a few days later.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So his police brothers are in a quandary as to whether to condemn him for impersonating a cop, or stick by him as part of the "Thin Blue Line"?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weaver allegedly asked "if there could be a crime of impersonating a police officer if a police officer was the one who sent the email," according to court documents.

"Am I immune to the consequences of my actions? Hypothetically speaking. Why are you looking at me like that?"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...I thought that they could lie whenever to catch people....
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Officer Meta
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
After turning himself in, Deputy Weaver was booked and arrested just like any other suspect in a criminal case.

In a just world, this sentence would have been so obvious and commonplace as to not be necessary in an article about a cop who committed two felonies, because a cop suspected of criminal acts should be exactly just like any other suspect in a criminal case.

In fact, it's so goddamned novel that they felt it necessary to explicitly state it here. It wasn't slid under the rug. It wasn't slid into a file thanks to a little quid pro quo from the union. It wasn't characterized as a "mistake," or something that "occurred in the heat of the moment," or involved "a split-second decision," nor did he end up on a handsomely-compensated administrative leave pending a years-long investigation.

He was just... y'know, arrested.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone haz a sad
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Funny thing about Indiana law enforcement...they think they have jurisdiction everywhere in the state...

...at least, according to one of the power-tripping LEOs I was rather unfortunate to encounter. Tried to give my cousin a ticket for "crossing a railroad track without stopping". Despite having four witnesses (myself, my mom, an aunt, and another cousin) to the contrary, he was subjected to a verbal beatdown from the farking cop, saying, "I'm an Indiana cop...I can write a ticket anywhere in the state I want, for whatever reason I want!"

Pretty sure Barney farking Fife there had his ass handed to him in court, and my cousin was vindicated. I don't really know, as mom and I left for home a few days later.


And no one spoke of it again? I'd asking for daily updates.
 
