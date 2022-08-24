 Skip to content
(Audacy)   Bronx woman enters bathroom, takes sudden detour to cellar. Scary part is how much the landlord might raise rent when he finds out it's now a multilevel unit   (audacy.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Real estate, Storey, Building, House, Bathroom, Bathtub, High-rise, Shower  
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hole-y shiat!
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She really dropped her panties!

/I will show myself out.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I opened the website and I think my computer got monkeypox. What the hell?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wouldn't want to have a full bladder when that happened.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
thechive.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My wife works for a big property management outfit from sweden. There are still rent controlled 2 bedrooms in brooklyn that pay 700$ a month.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe she's just fat?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tumble in the Bronx?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

frankb00th: My wife works for a big property management outfit from sweden. There are still rent controlled 2 bedrooms in brooklyn that pay 700$ a month.


I know of one in chi town for 350.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So the lavatory in the cellar isn't disused?
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No Geraldo?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Taco Bell strikes again
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't sleep on those small leaks around your toilet. That shiat will rot quick.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Don't sleep on those small leaks around your toilet. That shiat will rot quick.


I don't sleep around my toilet anyway.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

frankb00th: My wife works for a big property management outfit from sweden. There are still rent controlled 2 bedrooms in brooklyn that pay 700$ a month.


There should be thousands more.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: LarryDan43: Don't sleep on those small leaks around your toilet. That shiat will rot quick.

I don't sleep around my toilet anyway.


Are you sure you're a farker?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Department of Buildings sent inspectors to the building, where they confirmed that a section of the first floor bathroom had collapsed into the cellar.

That's some strong inspecting work, Lou.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hot BBW action
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Iamos: The Department of Buildings sent inspectors to the building, where they confirmed that a section of the first floor bathroom had collapsed into the cellar.

That's some strong inspecting work, Lou.


Now now, it's important to verify that it's a cellar, rather than a basement or a below-grade level.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: So the lavatory in the cellar isn't disused?


Yes, but you should still beware of the leopard.
 
frankb00th
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RandomInternetComment: frankb00th: My wife works for a big property management outfit from sweden. There are still rent controlled 2 bedrooms in brooklyn that pay 700$ a month.

There should be thousands more.


Oh yes. Wiping airbnbs from existence would be a great start.
 
