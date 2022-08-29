 Skip to content
(Asbury Park Press)   Homeless people hanging out in your own square? Easy fix: Chop down all the trees giving them shade   (app.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like Jesus would have done!
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face.

Hey Dipsh*t!  Welcome to urban hell!  Those trees aren't just for the homeless.

Farking morans.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They asked the cops what to do about homeless folks and got the answer they deserved.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"Mayor Ray Coles said the decision was made after a recommendation from the Police Department Quality of Life Unit"

So their police department has a Quality of Life unit? What are their stated goals? how to make the quality of life as terrible as possible?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My question? Did they shoot the trees first?
 
davynelson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
AHAHAHAHHAHA

surely none of the residents with homes will want shade at the town square

/you're overthinking it
//soylent green
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Mayor Ray Coles said the decision was made after a recommendation from the Police Department Quality of Life Unit"

I suppose it's fitting that the Police Department Quality of Life Unit considers a treeless urban wasteland to be ideal.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We are living in the dumbest of dumb timelines.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People have literally no idea what local businesses and the police will go through to disenfranchise the unhoused at homeless from their areas.

Anti-homeless design and architecture is only the beginning. From abusing mental health holds as "problematic homeless removal tools ", roughing up camps, and simply destroying the possessions of the homeless when no one is looking.

Add in religious based shelters who openly discriminate and use police involvement as a bludgening tool against homeless people and it's a nightmare to be unhouse in the United States.
 
Steamed Hams
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
" triggered by numerous complaints from residents and township employees about homeless people defecating and urinating in the area.
"They (homeless people) were harassing people, defecating between the cars and residents were complaining," Coles said."

OK well, if you read the article, seems like it was a good tradeoff.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Own square". Inadvertently apt slip.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

snocone: My question? Did they shoot the trees first?


Only the black walnuts
 
paulleah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why not build public toilets. People gotta poop.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

paulleah: Why not build public toilets. People gotta poop.


Look, we don't have time for logical solutions.
 
King Something
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Should have just brought in the gorillas that would freeze to death in the winter.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
homeless people were ... defecating between the cars and residents were complaining

Now the homeless will go somewhere else and shiat between the cars there, and different residents will complain.

/I don't suppose it occurred to them to provide a bathroom or porta-potty.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

paulleah: Why not build public toilets. People gotta poop.


Good idea in theory but the problems is the homeless who do so are in fact the severely mentally ill and off their meds.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Next up, turn the town square in to a toxic waste dump site. The quality of life will never be better.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

paulleah: Why not build public toilets. People gotta poop.


Because that would be providing an actual service. Can't have that. Where's the unnecessary middle-man profiting from it somehow? Tut tut....
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It will certainly work during hot summer days.  But of course, they will go somewhere else.  Probably not some other town, but behind a restaurant or something.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

alice_600: paulleah: Why not build public toilets. People gotta poop.

Good idea in theory but the problems is the homeless who do so are in fact the severely mentally ill and off their meds.


This is not and has never been universally true.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: People have literally no idea what local businesses and the police will go through to disenfranchise the unhoused at homeless from their areas.

Anti-homeless design and architecture is only the beginning. From abusing mental health holds as "problematic homeless removal tools ", roughing up camps, and simply destroying the possessions of the homeless when no one is looking.

Add in religious based shelters who openly discriminate and use police involvement as a bludgening tool against homeless people and it's a nightmare to be unhouse in the United States.


The problem with the mentally ill and homeless in holds is they come back when they go off their meds again. Its a vicious cycle.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Huh! New Jersey. I was expecting Herschal Walker's 'too many trees' argument.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/why-is-herschel-walker-so-angry-about-planting-more-trees/ar-AA10ZFnV
FTFA-  "Herschel Walker has previously said that dirty air comes from China, so cleaning it is no point."
I wonder where they think homeless people come from?
 
LesterB
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA: "It's extremely extreme to cut down the trees. That's not the answer," said Steven Brigham, a minister

That minister needs a better/bigger vocabulary. But I suppose they don't become ministers because they're studying English or literature..
 
Joe_diGriz [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Just like Jesus would have done!


Given that the population of Lakewood is like 70-75% Ultra-Orthadox Jews, I kinda doubt that Jesus came into the picture at all.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

alice_600: paulleah: Why not build public toilets. People gotta poop.

Good idea in theory but the problems is the homeless who do so are in fact the severely mentally ill and off their meds.


We know how to help with that too. 

We don't do it because it will cost rich people money and they've convinced half the country that making anything better is communism and communism is evil.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The idea from several people here that most even moderately wealth suburban dwellers wouldn't willingly and and enthusiastically jump at the deal of cutting down some spindly 10ft tall trees in order to not look at homeless people is hysterical.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cutting down trees to improve quality of life has to be the most NJ thing I've ever heard.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: paulleah: Why not build public toilets. People gotta poop.

Because that would be providing an actual service. Can't have that. Where's the unnecessary middle-man profiting from it somehow? Tut tut....


Someone has to clean the toilets, right? You gonna hire a person for the city, or pass it out to John's Porta-shiatter servicing company?

/Tack on renting the john, and John's gonna make a pretty penny.
 
patrick767
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: People have literally no idea what local businesses and the police will go through to disenfranchise the unhoused at homeless from their areas.

Anti-homeless design and architecture is only the beginning. From abusing mental health holds as "problematic homeless removal tools ", roughing up camps, and simply destroying the possessions of the homeless when no one is looking.

Add in religious based shelters who openly discriminate and use police involvement as a bludgening tool against homeless people and it's a nightmare to be unhouse in the United States.


Around here the police like to gather up the few belongings homeless people have under bridges and other places they sleep. These belongings are incinerated. Those who help the homeless survive our winters keep having to give them more blankets, coats, etc., because the farking police burn them.

They haven't wiped out the trees downtown though. Yet.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I see they've already tried to run off the skateboarders. Truly, they will express wonderment upon why the populace doesn't come down to shop.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: The idea from several people here that most even moderately wealth suburban dwellers wouldn't willingly and and enthusiastically jump at the deal of cutting down some spindly 10ft tall trees in order to not look at homeless people is hysterical.


I'd hope they could at least work out that this ends with no trees and the problem not being solved. Do they think people that shiat in the street mind some sun?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Homelessness: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube liptMbjF3EE
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ.  The town's acting like an abusive step father.  "Oh, your bike has a flat tire?"  Smashes bike with sledge hammer.  "Look what you made me do, you little shiat!"
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

paulleah: Why not build public toilets. People gotta poop.


The homeless would just poop in them.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My dishwasher stopped working, but instead of fixing it, I just smashed every plate and glass in my house and now I eat off the floor.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

question_dj: FTFA:

"Mayor Ray Coles said the decision was made after a recommendation from the Police Department Quality of Life Unit"

So their police department has a Quality of Life unit? What are their stated goals? how to make the quality of life as terrible as possible?


Technically, "low" is a level of quality.
 
drxym
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's wrong with just arresting their asses or moving them on?
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Police Department Quality of Life Unit

What the everlasting fark is this? Stop the planet, I want off.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sleze: It will certainly work during hot summer days.  But of course, they will go somewhere else.  Probably not some other town, but behind a restaurant or something.


My town build shelters along the railway line.

Its not really for the homeless, because we have very few, just for alcoholics and drug addicts.

They need places to hang out with each other, and if they don't get dedicated areas, they'll just go to the train station etc.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

drxym: What's wrong with just arresting their asses or moving them on?


You can really only kick someone out of the public for as long as it takes to get them in front of a judge and they remind the prosecutor that being outside isn't a crime.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: DoganSquirrelSlayer: The idea from several people here that most even moderately wealth suburban dwellers wouldn't willingly and and enthusiastically jump at the deal of cutting down some spindly 10ft tall trees in order to not look at homeless people is hysterical.

I'd hope they could at least work out that this ends with no trees and the problem not being solved. Do they think people that shiat in the street mind some sun?


It depends on how you define "the problem."
If you define the problem as: homeless people are people and need assistance and to be treaded with dignity you are correct, nothing has been solved.
If you define that problem as: the homeless people near me are a nuisance and if I can find some way that discourages them from being near me, this does in fact effectively solve that problem.

I suggest that a suburban city of 135k with property values frequently above 1 million is likely to fall on the latter rather than the former.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The most important thing is that if we treat homeless people like sh*t for long enough, the message will get through and they will stop being homeless.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I left america 13 months ago cuz of this kind of shiat. I was homeless living in motels for 5 months before that and fark these mother farkers fark them. I'm still broke and down two cats and a chunk of sanity but hell I don't have to deal with this kinda shiat on my island.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember seeing an article about the law of unintended consequences.  San Diego banned plastic shopping bags and suddenly they saw a spike in the number of hepatitis cases.

Turns out, homeless people were sh*tting in the ubiquitous  bags and throwing them in the garbage.  No more bags?  Well, now they were just sh*tting on the ground.  This led to a spike in hep cases.

The solution?  Well, I suppose you could put those dog bag posts everywhere for them if you wanted the cheapest solution and you didn't mind looking like a monster, but you could, you know, actually provide public restrooms.  I mean, yes, some homeless people are mentally ill and may just go anywhere, but if you provide people someplace to use the facilities they would generally prefer to use the facilities.

I've seen all sorts of variations designed for the problems public restrooms have- that glass that turns dark/clear and a timer, so people don't go in there for sex, self-cleaning bathrooms (not that 'regular people' don't sometimes make a mess), extra security...

But they'll attract homeless people!!!  Just like the trees...  (Or tiny houses!!!)

Or, you could have a comprehensive plan- tiny houses, public restrooms, drug treatment programs, social services designed to help people get into public housing and back to work, mental health treatment...

But sure, let's cut down the trees.  It will stop the complaints... whether the homeless people stop hanging out there or not, because no one is going to care, because without the trees no one, homeless or not, is going to want to hang out there.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Steamed Hams: " triggered by numerous complaints from residents and township employees about homeless people defecating and urinating in the area.
"They (homeless people) were harassing people, defecating between the cars and residents were complaining," Coles said."

OK well, if you read the article, seems like it was a good tradeoff.


So instead of putting up port-a-potties a good solution is cutting down the trees. Good to know.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should do what my city does:

-make sure they are medically ok
-put them in contact with social workers and get them in the system
- food and med supplies for their backpack

Give them a ride to the next poor town over so they can deal with them.

/didn't say it was 100% good.
 
