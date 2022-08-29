 Skip to content
(CNN)   No, it's not a conspiracy theory. You really are being watched   (cnn.com)
45
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know. There's nothing we can do about it. Except not have a phone or maybe turn it off if you're going somewhere shady.

/don't know if the battery has to come out or not
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is my shocked face.

Next you're going to tell me they keep all of the text messages we've sent.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's not like they hid it when they enacted the PATRIOT ACT. If you didn't know this, you weren't paying attention. And if you don't like it, stop voting for people who wrote and support the laws making it legal.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I cannot fathom how this is news to anyone.

How many stories have you read, that specifically say that police are able to use location data? Because I've read what seems like a farkton.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: I know. There's nothing we can do about it. Except not have a phone or maybe turn it off if you're going somewhere shady.

/don't know if the battery has to come out or not


Leave it on and at home when you're going criming. It not only keeps them from knowing that you were at the scene of the crime, it helps establish your alibi that you were home alone.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know. I have location services turned on, and sometimes use it to to track my own movements.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Leave it on and at home when you're going criming. It not only keeps them from knowing that you were at the scene of the crime, it helps establish your alibi that you were home alone.


If it never moves, that's just as suspicious. Tape it to your dog.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rockwell was right.

Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7YvAYIJSSZY
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

question_dj: I know. I have location services turned on, and sometimes use it to to track my own movements.


I have it on for my wife's phone. Saves irritated calls saying, "When are you going to be here?" because I can just see that she's still 20 minutes away.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

labman: This is my shocked face.

Next you're going to tell me they keep all of the text messages we've sent.

That sensitive data, privacy advocates have said, can reveal whether a person may have visited an abortion clinic or sought other reproductive care


Most of us on fark know this to be the case. However that part in italics is what alarmed me.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pull up your pants, Subby. I can tell the growth's benign. If it moves or changes shape, go to an oncologist.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: MrBallou: Leave it on and at home when you're going criming. It not only keeps them from knowing that you were at the scene of the crime, it helps establish your alibi that you were home alone.

If it never moves, that's just as suspicious. Tape it to your dog.


For Farkers? Really?!

Kinda think the opposite of that might be true...
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What happened to the "obvious" tag?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1984: "Oh no, I hope the government doesn't wiretap everyone like in George Orwell!"

2022: "Hey, wiretap! What's the weather gonna be today?"
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: I know. There's nothing we can do about it. Except not have a phone or maybe turn it off if you're going somewhere shady.

/don't know if the battery has to come out or not


So... When you say there's nothing we can do about it, you immediately say the most obvious thing to do about it. ;)

Flight Mode is enough, you don't need to turn your phone off.

Leave it at home, and records will reflect that. Give it to someone else and it looks like you went on vacation etc.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just turn my location off when I'm about to commit a crime it's not that hard
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Haven't you people heard of burner phones?
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why? I'm not that interesting.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So work, the liquor store, Publix and home. Have fun using that info, CIA!
 
yellowjester
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
markhwt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's why I put my phone in a cab while I'm doing my murderin.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: So... When you say there's nothing we can do about it, you immediately say the most obvious thing to do about it. ;)


Hence the use of the word "except".
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Day 1: Home
Day 2: Home
Day 3: Home
Day 4: Home
Day 5: Home
Day 6: Home
Day 7: Grocery store (Signed up for their delivery service while there)
Day 8: Home
Day 9: Home
Day 10: Home
Day 11: Home
Day 12: Home
Day 13: Home
Day 14: Home
.
.
.
Day 365: Home
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can see them selling this info. That's all I need on an interview. Mr. Blues, you seem to visit your local liquor store 2-3 times a week as well as the dispensary across the street. Will this be a problem for us?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cool, so they know exactly how much I spent in bed staring at the ceiling as my crippling depression causes me to waste my life.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is an article in Toronto Star today about various businesses following your movements. Several days ago I went shopping and was asked for my cell number and email. Didn't give it. Tim Horton is doing same thing. I've been using cell phone since the late eighties. It was useful when I was working. Now I just might cancel. Still have home phone since my husband doesn't use cell phone.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Google has your search history too.
 
uberalice
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Mugato: I know. There's nothing we can do about it. Except not have a phone or maybe turn it off if you're going somewhere shady.

/don't know if the battery has to come out or not

So... When you say there's nothing we can do about it, you immediately say the most obvious thing to do about it. ;)

Flight Mode is enough, you don't need to turn your phone off.

Leave it at home, and records will reflect that. Give it to someone else and it looks like you went on vacation etc.


yeah, but that's one more hole in the desert to dig when you get home. Before you know it, you're their all night.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That is common knowledge. I sometimes talk to the police as part of my job and they don't try to hide this.

A couple of years ago, I was helping them find a missing guy, and they found him simply by pinging his cell phone.

The technology can be used for both good and evil.

Also, women need to know this so they don't take their cell phones with them when traveling for an abortion.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Waiting for people to realize that "celldar" is a thing, and cops can watch you in your underwear through your house walls using 5G. (or 3G/4G)
 
uberalice
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*there* stupid auto cabbage
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Mugato: I know. There's nothing we can do about it. Except not have a phone or maybe turn it off if you're going somewhere shady.

/don't know if the battery has to come out or not

Leave it on and at home when you're going criming. It not only keeps them from knowing that you were at the scene of the crime, it helps establish your alibi that you were home alone.


Post on your Facebook (monitored by NSA AND FBI) "I do not give consent to have my location tracked and monitored. This is official notice that all parties are to immediately cease doing so, and must expunge my data from all record keeping systems."
Now they can no longer track you and you can freely carry your phone to commit crimes. I mean when you are waiting outside your ex's house to murder her when she comes home from work, what are you gonna do, *not* play angry birds to pass the time??
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Has Dale Gribble ever been wrong?

Pocket sand!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mugato: I know. There's nothing we can do about it. Except not have a phone or maybe turn it off if you're going somewhere shady.

/don't know if the battery has to come out or not


I don't take my cellphone with.
Mostly because the Otter Box I got from stupid farking Ebay, is the size of a tackle box. The image they used wasn't what they sent.
But. I digress.  Why do people feel the need to take their phone with them EVERYWHERE?
I used to walk, round trip, to the mall. Because our neighborhood was in the middle of no where, behind a airforce base. Only once in that whole time did anyone give me a farking ride.
One time me and my BFF walked all over town.  For a stupid girl. Like 25 miles. We even feel asleep at The Kettle dinner.
Even if we had phones. Parents work. And are fark heads about: "why are you allllll the way over there. "
The only time I take my cell with me is when I'm using the BUS app. Fare is paid on there.
Meh.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

labman: This is my shocked face.

Next you're going to tell me they keep all of the text messages we've sent.


And yet cops want a back door?
WTF? And no one can answer that .
Also are calls and text encrypted end to end? Email isn't.
And again no one can answer that?
WTF?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: MrBallou: Leave it on and at home when you're going criming. It not only keeps them from knowing that you were at the scene of the crime, it helps establish your alibi that you were home alone.

If it never moves, that's just as suspicious. Tape it to your dog.


But... I never move when not committing crimes.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
EIP
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know I'm being watched. It's why I always masturbate with my webcam on and mouth the words "This is for you, Agent 2735, this is all for you."
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: MrBallou: Leave it on and at home when you're going criming. It not only keeps them from knowing that you were at the scene of the crime, it helps establish your alibi that you were home alone.

If it never moves, that's just as suspicious. Tape it to your dog.


If I'm not on-call my phone stays on my desk all day, unless I need to take a longish drive.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meh, the only people who watch me I used to date.
Just because they work for Homeland Security, FBI, NSA, and one aerosp... dangit.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: I cannot fathom how this is news to anyone.


Except the idiot 1/6 terrorists.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you haven't figured this out by now, you haven't been paying attention.

Turning off location is useless. That's not how it's done.
 
