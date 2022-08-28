 Skip to content
(Page Six)   I choose you, Peekaboob   (pagesix.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So put your hands on your face
And cover up your eyes
Don't look until I signal
Peek-a-boob
Peek-a-boob
(Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha)
Peek-a-boob

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let me go on record as saying I approve of this fashion trend.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's get this out of the way.

I miss olde fark.

This coulda been a contender for a classic.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I like boobs and I don't care who knows!

Felt good to get that off my chest.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm old so I don't know most of those people, but carry on.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What was old is new again
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope the ladies start doing this with crotchless panties.

For art, of course.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OMG this farking website

Brazilian megastar Anitta quite literally bared her heartin a corseted crimson Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown cut low enough to reveal her entire left boob - which was covered with an intricate breastplate modeled after the blood-pumping organ.         -quite literally she would have died if her literal heart was bared on the red carpet.


Although MTV cut away during her wardrobe malfunction, the bassist kept on playing - the show must go on, after all - and Måneskin fans weren't pleased to see their performance interrupted, particularly since frontman David's assless chaps weren't similarly censored.

Chaps, by definition are assless, that's what chaps are, protection for the front of your legs when riding.

Is this one owned by the Post and News corp?
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is farking awful.  Yikes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
