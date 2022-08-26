 Skip to content
(UPI)   I have no idea what you're talking about, so here's a Thai zoo holding an animal escape drill with an employee dressed up in an ostrich costume   (upi.com) divider line
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like everything else in Thailand...The outer vestments might not  portend what's underneath...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think being in Thailand, they'd use more rope to catch it.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until you have to lay an egg the size of a softball...
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A drill is probably not the best way to catch an escaped animal.  I'd use a net.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why am ostrich? Is that the most likely escapee?

I'm going to look into fortifying my ostrich cages.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That would explain how Boots and the Ginger were able to do it.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Once again, I feel like my high school guidance counselor held back quite a few career options I could have considered.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

F THA POLICE
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Just like everything else in Thailand...The outer vestments might not  portend what's underneath...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wish to be consulted:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't mind me, I'm just here for the fursuit thread.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Why am ostrich? Is that the most likely escapee?

I'm going to look into fortifying my ostrich cages.


Probably cuz making the employee run on all fours in a tiger suit would look silly.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Wish to be consulted:

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Has big disappointments it took this long.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Kalyco Jack: Wish to be consulted:

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Has big disappointments it took this long.


/allegedlys
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sweet Dee?
 
