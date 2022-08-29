 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   142 people were too cool to take their glasses off before going on a giant lake waterslide 😎   (mlive.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
kpaxoid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wrenches?
 
markhwt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In my defense, I'm so blind I can't even see the water slide without my glasses. Water slides are ableist!!!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No guns?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's just the shiat staff didn't want.
 
schubie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good Lord that looks like some Georgia "We only have man-made lakes" shiat.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be fair, most of those look like the $5 pairs that are absolutely suited to the purpose.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Being able to find items by touch and being able to collect them and not lose them during the rest of your search, it's just kind of a confidence booster," Ridley said. "If you can find items as small as glasses and a watch, you can find bodies, you can find anything large."

WTF?  I mean, you can probably juts put your hand down and feel around and you'll come up with glasses and shiat. You weren't looking for a specific thing.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Wrenches?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Wrenches?


Maybe dropped by workers repairing the slide?  (Or maybe assembling it/disassembling it if it is a seasonal thing?)
 
Valter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Wrenches?


I was wondering the same thing.

What were they doing down there?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
QX QY QX QZ.  Interesting letter pattern in a sentence.

/IE, it if it is
//now I made QW QX QY QX QZ above
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Valter: kpaxoid: Wrenches?

I was wondering the same thing.

What were they doing down there?


Maintenance guy was tightening the bolts at the top of the ride, set them down and away they went.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It would have been a heck of a surprise if they found a body.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: It would have been a heck of a surprise if they found a body.


Or bodies, plural.  What a surprise that would be!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There are several wrenches to be found around my dock from when I assembled and later disassembled it every year so that it did not get wrecked by ice.  They just slip out of wet hands.  I did not go looking for them as the water was cold when I messed with the dock.  This year I hired someone to do it and guess what he lost?  At least it was not my wrench this time.
 
