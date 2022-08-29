 Skip to content
(Dallas News)   Southern Baptist Pastor "steps aside" due to inappropriate online relationship with another man's wife. Pastor claims the relation was neither sexual nor romantic; but admits they forgot to leave room between them for Jesus   (dallasnews.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Forget to leave room for Jesus between them
Kinky
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Considering we're talking about Southern Baptists, I think he should probably be commended for not raping her.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Considering we're talking about Southern Baptists, I think he should probably be commended for not raping her.


Or her child.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Pocket Ninja: Considering we're talking about Southern Baptists, I think he should probably be commended for not raping her.

Or her child.


It's early yet...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't believe it . There aren't any women on the internet.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What, were they cheating on their taxes together?

NVM, I forgot, the church doesn't pay taxes...
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Flower Mound

*choke* *gasp*
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jesus wants to be no part of your vanilla threesomes
 
BFletch651
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least its an actual adult woman.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures and above the high heavenly call into Christ Jesus,"

For the life of me I will never understand why people believe such bullshiat.  Sure, half of them only pretend to believe it in order to get that sweet, sweet grift, but still.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Jesus wants to be no part of your vanilla threesomes


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
an international church-planting group.

Next time, keep it in your plants.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thank goodness they finally took care of that and no church will ever have that problem again.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jesus Saves.  On lube in this case.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is a refreshingly old-fashioned Baptist scandal.

Well, except for the online part.

And the part where they didn't actually have sex.

And the part where he didn't blackmail her to continue the relationship.

Wait, I'll come in again.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Thank goodness they finally took care of that and no church will ever have that problem again.


... except for that one time or the time before that.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Considering we're talking about Southern Baptists, I think he should probably be commended for not raping her.


Now that you mention it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

espiaboricua: bighairyguy: Thank goodness they finally took care of that and no church will ever have that problem again.

... except for that one time or the time before that.


Honestly, trolling US red state protestant church leaders for sex scandals would probably be like shooting fish in a barrel were one so inclined to spend the time or the money to hire a private investigator instead.
 
aurorous
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hlehmann: "We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures and above the high heavenly call into Christ Jesus,"


Oh ye of little faith! If he believes hard enough Jesus will give him a pass.
 
